2022 holiday events in and around the Denver area
Note: Many events require advance tickets or registration. Nov. 16: Let's Talk Turkey Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com. Nov. 17: Thanksgiving Feast Cooking Class — 6-9:30 p.m., Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver,...
New Snooze A.M. Eatery location opens in Denver
A breakfast favorite of many opens its fifth location in Denver. Snooze, an A.M. Eaterywill open on Wednesday, November 16th, located at 101 N. Broadway. “Snooze got its start here in Denver and is proud to call the Mile High City home,” says David Birzon, Snooze CEO. “We’re excited to expand in our hometown and open our newest Snooze in a beautifully restored space in the thriving Baker neighborhood.”
Publisher's Note - Oct 27th - Home Sweet Home!
🥳 We are finally out of the hospital and got to sleep in our own beds last night! No one woke us up in the middle of the night either, it was marvelous. My son slept until 11:00 this morning and it was so nice to see him breathing perfectly and getting some rest. I had whatever he had too, a much milder version, and am still trying to kick it, but the full night of sleep sure did help.
Aurora Now November 2, 2022
Aurora 911 is now working with nurse navigators. We’ll show you how this new, pilot program is freeing up our first responders so they can concentrate on life-threatening emergencies. Also on this week’s show, an Aurora Public Schools educator is named the state’s top teacher; the first female Thunderbird pilot comes to Aurora and shares an inspirational message; the Colorado Freedom Memorial gets ready for the amazing, annual luminaria display honoring our fallen; and a cool, behind-the-scenes look at the making of ICE!, the colorful, frozen, life-sized holiday event at the Gaylord Rockies Resort. Those stories, and much more, this week on Aurora Now.
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
New ice cream shop serves sweets & opportunities for underserved community
A new ice cream shop in Aurora has been dishing out treats for just a few weeks, but it already has a waiting list for people hoping to work there. Take one step into the colorful shop and you'll instantly know why. "Howdy! Welcome to Howdy Homemade Ice Cream!" Ben Kim proudly exclaims as a customer walks in. Kim is one of the more generous scoopers at Howdy Homemade, which recently opened on South Parker Road. He's eager to share something sweet with each customer."Here you go. Let us know what you think," Kim says as he offered samples.And if...
Guatemalan-inspired, bilingual café opens in Denver
DENVER — Vivi Lemus and Kristin Lacy met through a nonprofit in southwest Denver. Lacy, who had spent several years in Guatemala, recognized Vivi's accent. "And we just started talking about food and hospitality in Guatemala," Lacy recalled. A friendship quite literally brewed - over their idea for someday...
The Most Haunted Places Near Denver
Denver is known as the Mile High City, with urban hangout spots and beautiful outdoor adventures. Despite this beauty and urban sophistication, it is also a hotspot for ghost hunting and tours. All throughout Denver are haunted buildings, cemeteries, and places waiting for adventurers to visit and spook. Listed below,...
Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to Luminova Holidays at Elitch Gardens
Featuring Santa, twinkling lights, rides, and loads of holiday cheer, Luminova Holidays is returning to Elitch Gardens for a BIGGER. BETTER. and BRIGHTER winter wonderland. On select nights (5pm to 10pm) from Friday, November 25th through Sunday, January 1st, the park will transform into an outrageously fun immersive family experience with the most fascinating and dazzling winter-wonderland opportunity for Denver area visitors and guests alike.
Weather Pro Chris Tomer Leaving Channel 2 Morning Show, but Not Station
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is among the best weather forecasters in Denver, as he's proven for eighteen years on partner stations Fox31 and KWGN/Channel 2, including the past ten-plus as a regular on Daybreak, Channel 2's popular morning show. But today, November 3, is slated to be Tomer's last on the program. Starting tomorrow, the prognostications will be delivered by Travis Michels.
Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week
What a week! With Halloween over, the free activities move right into Day of the Dead celebrations (see our list of Día de los Muertos events) and then explode with a First Friday that coincides with the start of Denver Arts Week, which runs through November 12; find out more about that lineup here.
The Rose on Colfax Tops Out
Alliance Construction Solutions has made significant strides in constructing The Rose on Colfax and celebrated a successful topping out with its subcontractor partners Mercy Housing and architect Van Meter William Pollack in attendance. The Rose on Colfax, located at 1500/1510 N. Valentia Street in Denver is five stories consisting of...
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”
Aloft Hotel resident Anthony Mitchell says there are problems there.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) A man living at Aloft hotel downtown Denver told the City Council Monday the hotel has “all kinds of problems going on out here.”
Luminova is coming back to Elitches!!!!
Click Image above for your chance to enter. Luminova Holidays is returning to Denver and I have a 4-pack of tickets. Luminova will once again transform Elitch Gardens into a winter wonderland that will be Bigger, Better. and BRIGHTER than ever! ᆊ Featuring 4 million dazzling lights, larger-than-life light displays,...
New jewelry trend is coming to Mile High Holiday Mart
The Junior League of Denver will be hosting dozens of vendors at this year's Mile High Holiday Mart. Most of them are from Colorado, and many are women-owned businesses.One such business is Original Hardware owned by Carrie Schafer of Littleton. This year, she's featuring a new trend at the holiday mart – permanent jewelry."You can kind of think of it as the modern-day friendship bracelet," Schafer told CBS News Colorado.Original Hardware offers a variety of delicate 14-karat gold chains that can be welded around wrists or ankles, permanent bracelets or anklets for customers. Megyn Rodgers was excited to get such...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
Lung cancer survivor is new Ms. Colorado Senior America
The 61-year-old from Aurora was diagnosed with stage 4 lung and neck cancer in 2018.
Denver Simplifies Licensing Requirements for New Residential Rental License
With 60 days to go until all landlords in Denver with a multiunit residential rental property are required by law to have a city license, Denver has reduced the number of required documents and information required to make the process easier. Denver took this action after taking input from applicants and reviewing the common issues holding up successful licensing.
Little Man Ice Cream donates to nonprofit to help seniors enjoy outdoors
"Salted Oreo" might be their most famous flavor, but nobody should be "salty" at Little Man Ice Cream.
Colorado Residents Have Until Nov. 15 To Apply for Emergency Rental Assistance — What Are the Alternatives?
After providing assistance to more than 36,000 Colorado households since Aug. 2021, the state's Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) will stop taking applications for its short-term COVID-19 Emergency...
