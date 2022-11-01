ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

Stephen King Roasted Elon Musk's $20 Twitter Checkmark Idea & Got Him To Cut The Price

By Josh Elliott
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02qwfY_0iuW8zDF00

If you've got ideas to fix Twitter, now's the time to pitch them to Elon Musk.

The world's richest man has been extremely online ever since he bought Twitter last week, and he's been answering a ton of questions and proposals about his plans in public.

He's also gotten into a few strange conversations with celebrities on the platform, including Stephen King, who seemingly convinced him to dial back one of his biggest plans for Twitter.

Musk initially described himself as the "Chief Twit" on Twitter earlier this week, but on Tuesday he'd changed his bio to read "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator."

And there have been a lot of complaints.

Musk has reportedly been planning to change Twitter's verification process, so that the only way you can get or keep a blue checkmark is to subscribe to Twitter Blue for $20 a month.

Stephen King blasted that idea in a tweet, prompting Musk to respond.

"$20 a moth to keep my blue check? F*ck that, they should pay me," King tweeted. "If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron."

"We need to pay the bills somehow!" Musk tweeted in response. "Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?"

He later added that he'll explain the rationale "in longer form" before he implements any changes to Twitter's checkmarks. He also claimed it's "the only way to defeat the bots & trolls."

Twitter bots and trolls typically don't have blue checkmarks, but we'll see what Musk says when he comes out with that promised explanation.

In the meantime, it seems like he's got his hands full with answering famous people on the platform.

"Hey @elonmusk I've petitioned this for years but I think you're finally the right person to make it happen," tweeted comedian Dane Cook. "Please .. create .. a sarcasm font."

"I hate sarcasm so much you can't believe it," Musk replied in regular font.

In a separate thread, Musk said he would "definitely" purge inactive accounts off the platform.

Musk has also responded to many other users' requests and questions in recent days, and he stopped to reflect on it in one reply.

"I've now been through so many hero to villain cycles I've lost count," he tweeted.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update

UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” wrote Musk late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Complaint...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Wants Twitter Employees to Work 84 Hours a Week

According to reports, Elon Musk is now introducing 84-hour work weeks at Twitter. The business magnate has reportedly instructed staff to work 12-hour shifts, 7 days a week with no word of overtime pay at the moment. Word of the lengthy workweek introduction comes as reports note that Musk has...
Newsweek

Elon Musk Could Be Fined Half a Million Dollars Every Day Over Twitter Cull

Twitter is being sued over the mass layoffs ordered by new owner Elon Musk, as employees are reportedly being fired with less notice than required by California law. On Friday, only a week after Musk has officially taken over the company, Twitter began what the new owner described as the layoff of thousands of employees, about half of Twitter's entire 7,500-person workforce.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Jewish Press

Elon Musk Announces Twitter’s $8 Monthly Premium ‘Verified’ Service

Twitter’s new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, announced this week that the social media platform will charge $8 for its premium service, called “Blue.”. The service will include a verified check mark for users who pay the monthly fee, indicating that Twitter has confirmed the account belongs to the person or company it names.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Unable To Sell ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Because Two Black Men Own Trademark

Kanye West will not be able to sell his “White Lives Matter” t-shirts due to a block by two Black men who own the trademark to the controversial slogan. Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the weekly racial justice radio show Civic Cipher, became legal owners of the slogan last month. The duo decided to obtain the trademark once they saw Kanye West was moving forward with the sale of the shirts.
The Guardian

Twitter sued by former staff as Elon Musk begins mass sackings

Twitter is facing a class action lawsuit from former employees who say they were not given enough notice under US federal law that they had lost their jobs, finding out they had been let go when they were locked out of their work accounts on Thursday. In a company-wide memo,...
Business Insider

Elon Musk ruthlessly fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. He's the latest in a long line of Silicon Valley giants to face Musk's wrath, from Jeff Bezos to Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on his first day of owning the company. Musk is known for his fiery temper and cutthroat tweets and has clashed with many of tech's biggest players. He's targeted people including Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Parag Agrawal. Musk and Twitter...
Gizmodo

Elon Musk to Lay Off About 3,700 Twitter Employees on Friday: Report

Elon Musk plans to fire roughly half of Twitter’s workforce as a cost-cutting measure on Friday, according to a new report from Bloomberg News. Musk had denied reports that he was going to lay off 75% of workers last week when he first visited Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, trying to sooth the social media company’s anxious workers. But laying off 50% of staff, which equals about 3,700 people, is still a deep cut.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends a Message to Tesla Shareholders, Fans

Elon Musk is a serial entrepreneur. He is in charge of several companies at the same time. He is involved in The Boring Company, known for its tunnels, and in the company specializing in artificial intelligence Neuralink. He revived the dream of humans living on Mars in the near future with his aerospace company SpaceX, one of whose products has become very popular. This is Starlink, the satellite internet access service, which has become the unique communication system of the Ukrainian armed forces on the front line in the war against Russia.
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

55K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy