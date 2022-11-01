Stephen King Roasted Elon Musk's $20 Twitter Checkmark Idea & Got Him To Cut The Price

If you've got ideas to fix Twitter, now's the time to pitch them to Elon Musk.

The world's richest man has been extremely online ever since he bought Twitter last week, and he's been answering a ton of questions and proposals about his plans in public.

He's also gotten into a few strange conversations with celebrities on the platform, including Stephen King, who seemingly convinced him to dial back one of his biggest plans for Twitter.

Musk initially described himself as the "Chief Twit" on Twitter earlier this week, but on Tuesday he'd changed his bio to read "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator."

And there have been a lot of complaints.

Musk has reportedly been planning to change Twitter's verification process, so that the only way you can get or keep a blue checkmark is to subscribe to Twitter Blue for $20 a month.

Stephen King blasted that idea in a tweet, prompting Musk to respond.

"$20 a moth to keep my blue check? F*ck that, they should pay me," King tweeted. "If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron."

"We need to pay the bills somehow!" Musk tweeted in response. "Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?"

He later added that he'll explain the rationale "in longer form" before he implements any changes to Twitter's checkmarks. He also claimed it's "the only way to defeat the bots & trolls."

Twitter bots and trolls typically don't have blue checkmarks, but we'll see what Musk says when he comes out with that promised explanation.

In the meantime, it seems like he's got his hands full with answering famous people on the platform.

"Hey @elonmusk I've petitioned this for years but I think you're finally the right person to make it happen," tweeted comedian Dane Cook. "Please .. create .. a sarcasm font."

"I hate sarcasm so much you can't believe it," Musk replied in regular font.

In a separate thread, Musk said he would "definitely" purge inactive accounts off the platform.

Musk has also responded to many other users' requests and questions in recent days, and he stopped to reflect on it in one reply.

"I've now been through so many hero to villain cycles I've lost count," he tweeted.