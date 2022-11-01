Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Player of the Week: Ty Jones a dawg for Bay Springs
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Picture a 6-foot-2, 225-pound Ty Jones headed toward you with a full head of steam. That’s what teams have to deal with on a weekly basis around the Pine Belt. “When he gets in the open he’s a home run hitter for us,” said...
Kirby Smart reacts to first CFP rankings, reveals Georgia’s ‘ultimate goal’ this week
Kirby Smart and Josh Heupel had different feelings about the first set of CFP rankings on Tuesday night, but both coaches are moving forward in the same manner. It’s all about the next game, and what a contest this showdown figures to be. The CFP’s No. 1-ranked Vols play...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Lane Kiffin Says Deion Sanders Would ‘Do Great’ As Auburn Coach
Since Auburn made the decision to fire coach Bryan Harsin after just 21 games with the program, several candidates’ names have been floated around the college football landscape in regard to who should become the Tigers’ next coach.
mageenews.com
Cockrell Signs with Pear River
Carter Cockrell, a Senior at Simpson County Academy, signed a letter of intent to play baseball with Pearl River Community College Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Laurel, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job
Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
Southeast Mississippi Voting Guide: A break-down of each race on the ballot
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide on a number of local races including local judges, school board members and the U.S. Representative. Below is a breakdown of what each office is responsible for and a profile of the candidates running for office. Chancery Judge […]
Winning over a billion dollars could come with some pitfalls, Atlanta lottery players say
ATLANTA — The chance to win $1.2 billion brought out the smiles at a Cobb County gas station on Thursday, but winning that much money could also come with some pitfalls. “I would talk to my attorney and keep it a secret,” said Powerball player Brenda Steele. [DOWNLOAD:...
Fox Bros Bar-B-Q closes its stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — If you want Fox Bros Bar-B-Q while cheering on the Dirty Birds this season, you won’t be able to anymore at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The popular Atlanta restaurant confirmed that this past Sunday’s home game between the Falcons and Panthers was their final game. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
mageenews.com
Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM
Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
Chamblee murder suspect arrested while sleeping in car at Mississippi gas station
A man accused of shooting two people in Chamblee on Tuesday night was arrested in Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, five individuals in total were injured during the shooting that happened Wednesday night. Two of the individuals have been pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem. They have been identified as the following:. Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, of Hattiesburg,...
WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
3 injured, 2 dead after shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of West 5th Street just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 2. When officers arrived on the scene, a total of 5 people were injured during the shooting from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said Forrest County Deputy […]
secretatlanta.co
One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta
It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During Sunday night’s WSB-TV debate in Atlanta, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at Georgia sheriffs, a majority of which are supporting her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp. “As I have pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good ol’ Boys Club. So, no I don’t have 107 […]
WLBT
Missing Magee woman found safe, MBI says
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Silver Alert for 46-year-old Heather Blackwell has been canceled. She was located and is safe, according to MBI. The alert was issued for Blackwell Wednesday morning. A friend of Blackwell, Shannon Farris, said that Blackwell is a teacher at Raleigh High School and that...
WDAM-TV
HFD Asst. Chief Wade appointed as Moss Point’s new fire chief
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s assistant fire chief was appointed as the new fire chief for the Moss Point Fire Department during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. According to the City of Hattiesburg, HFD Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade was unanimously approved as the new...
86-year-old Mississippi man killed in three-vehicle collision
A Mississippi man died in a three-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon. At approximately 11:29 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43...
WDAM-TV
Man charged in Hub City volunteer coach murder investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide. According to HPD, 26-year-old Eddie Person, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on Sunday, Oct. 30, just after midnight, at a home on Timberton Drive, on an active indictment for capital murder through Forrest-Perry County District Attorney Lin Carter. He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
