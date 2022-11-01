ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDAM-TV

Player of the Week: Ty Jones a dawg for Bay Springs

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Picture a 6-foot-2, 225-pound Ty Jones headed toward you with a full head of steam. That’s what teams have to deal with on a weekly basis around the Pine Belt. “When he gets in the open he’s a home run hitter for us,” said...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
mageenews.com

Cockrell Signs with Pear River

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Carter Cockrell, a Senior at Simpson County Academy, signed a letter of intent to play baseball with Pearl River Community College Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Laurel, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

HEIDELBERG, MS
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job

Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
AUBURN, GA
mageenews.com

Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, five individuals in total were injured during the shooting that happened Wednesday night. Two of the individuals have been pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem. They have been identified as the following:. Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, of Hattiesburg,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV Channel 2 announces Brad Nitz as new chief meteorologist

ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the promotion of Brad Nitz to Chief Meteorologist and leader of Severe Weather Team 2. “There was never a question about who WSB-TV’s next Chief Meteorologist would be,” said Carter. “Brad brings years of experience guiding Georgians through countless severe weather situations. His commitment to covering North Georgia’s weather is second to none and so many people count on his forecasting expertise, accuracy, and technical knowledge to keep their families safe. We are excited to watch Brad continue to serve the community in this important role for years to come.”
ATLANTA, GA
WJTV 12

3 injured, 2 dead after shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of West 5th Street just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 2. When officers arrived on the scene, a total of 5 people were injured during the shooting from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said Forrest County Deputy […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
secretatlanta.co

One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta

It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
ATLANTA, GA
WLBT

Missing Magee woman found safe, MBI says

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Silver Alert for 46-year-old Heather Blackwell has been canceled. She was located and is safe, according to MBI. The alert was issued for Blackwell Wednesday morning. A friend of Blackwell, Shannon Farris, said that Blackwell is a teacher at Raleigh High School and that...
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

HFD Asst. Chief Wade appointed as Moss Point’s new fire chief

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s assistant fire chief was appointed as the new fire chief for the Moss Point Fire Department during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. According to the City of Hattiesburg, HFD Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade was unanimously approved as the new...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Man charged in Hub City volunteer coach murder investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide. According to HPD, 26-year-old Eddie Person, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on Sunday, Oct. 30, just after midnight, at a home on Timberton Drive, on an active indictment for capital murder through Forrest-Perry County District Attorney Lin Carter. He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
