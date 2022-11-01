ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum Revealed Her 2022 Halloween Costume & The Internet Says It's Pure 'Insanity'

By Sameen Chaudhry
 5 days ago
Heidi Klum defended her title as the Queen of Halloween on Monday with an incredibly realistic costume, and she definitely had people squirming at the sight of it.

Unlike other celebrities who went for sexy Halloween look, such as Megan Fox's bondage lingerie and Kim Kardashian's X-Men Mystique costume, Klum went for something a little more on the weird side.

The famous model attended her Halloween 2022 costume party dressed as a human-sized worm, and it was so intense that you couldn't recognize her under the makeup.

The costume had her decked from head to toe and even included a wiggly tail and a curved head.

To add to her costume, Klum's husband, Tom Kaulitz, accompanied her dressed as a fisherman, and even his costume had gory details like a bloody eye.

The only part of Klum's body displayed was her eyes and mouth; even then, most of her face was covered in prosthetic makeup.

"I thought that would be a fun thing to do, and I want to put a smile on people's faces," Klum told reporters on the red carpet.

Twitter has been going crazy with reactions to the costume, with many celebrating her "insane" and "unserious" look.

"Heidi Klum is so f*cking unserious she might be crazy, but she's free," wrote one user.

Another user shared an image of Klum with her husband dressed as the worm and the fisherman and tweeted, "Heidi Klum out here letting everyone know he will still love you if you were a worm."

"Heidi Klum remains the undefeated queen of Halloween," tweeted another user and shared the video of Klum debuting her costume to the world.

"The only reason I care about Halloween is to see what insane sh*t Heidi Klum pulls like yeah, of course she's a massive worm, why not," tweeted another Twitter user.

"I tried to think outside of the box and come up with other things and last year I was thinking, oh, a tree would be really cool, or like, a plant, and then I kind of went from plant to rainworm," she said on the red carpet, per PageSix.

"This is one of the top ones, I would say, just because it's so unusual and so big in size, and it's weird," she added. "It's hard for me to move. I don't really have arms or legs. When I fall over, I need someone to help me get back up. I'm kind of stuck in it, you know? It feels a little claustrophobic."

Videos show she did a few interviews laying on her side, as one does when one is a worm.

She also documented the entire process of getting the costume designed and ready on her Instagram.

Despite how claustrophobic she may have felt, Klum did not let that stand in the way and did not break character as she embraced her wacky costume idea, pulling it off like a true champ.

How will she top this for Halloween 2023?

