WGNtv.com

Storms brewing to our west

Heaviest rains to occur west of Chicago and in the Plains. Storm clouds are gathering to our west with a deepening low pressure system in the southern Rockies moving into the Plains. Severe storms are expected to develop in the southern Plains Thursday and again Friday. The Chicago area looks to receive generally between 0.50 and 1.25-inches. Heaviest rains to occur west of Chicago and in the Plains. The Chicago area looks to receive generally between .50 and 1.25-inches.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's iconic Damen Silos finally purchased

CHICAGO - A buyer has been announced for Chicago’s iconic Damen Silos. The 23-point four-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the state has owned since 1928. They were featured in a recent "Transformers" movie. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage. The...
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

Home prices may be falling in Illinois

The red-hot housing market may finally be cooling off and bringing prices down as a result. As interest rates escalate, home prices are on the decline, the first time since 2012. The pandemic housing boom attracted a lot of investors into the market, and now those investors may be slashing prices to create demand and sell inventory.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
Secret Chicago

These Are The Best Neighborhoods For Trick-Or-Treating In Chicagoland

It feels like the Halloween spirit has been pervading the Chicago area for weeks now. The annual event is finally here from haunted houses to pumpkin light shows and the spookiest decorations! Have we all sorted out our costumes? Stocked up on candy? Here’s what you need to know about trick-or-treat hours for tonight.  Officially, kids can start collecting candy from 3 to 7 PM.  There’s a whole bunch of city-sponsored events happening today from 3:30 to 5:30 PM. Attend a Spooky Season celebration at the Woodson Regional Library for a night of fun, food, and games from 3 to 7 PM. Address: 9525 South Halsted Street, Chicago, IL, 60628 Head to a Halloween party at Fuller Park from 4 to 6 PM for a festive night of candy giveaways, arts and crafts, and face painting. Address: 331 West 45th StreetChicago, IL, 60609
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Green scores 17 as Bulls cruise past Hornets 106-88

CHICAGO - Javonte Green scored 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting, leading a strong performance by Chicago’s reserves and helping the Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-88 on Wednesday night. Patrick Williams had 16 points and Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 13 rebounds as Chicago cruised to its second...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warn of scammer using popular rapper's name for donations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker first told you about a scammer and his elaborate con in back in April, using a popular Chicago rapper's name and a community organization.Now, Chicago police are officially warning you to be on the lookout for the guy.In  April, you met the Cole sisters, who lost tens of thousands of dollars to a man they knew as Jeffrey Washington. They met him outside their banks on 83rd Street.He offered to pay their cell phone bill and mortgages in return for a cash donation to help CEDA, an organization that helps low income...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man stabbed in domestic incident in South Shore

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed by a known individual inside of a home on the city’s South Shore neighborhood early Thursday morning. The 28-year-old man sustained a stab wound during a physical altercation with a known individual at the 2000 block of East 75th Street around 3:30 a.m. The man was transported to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

