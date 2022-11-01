It feels like the Halloween spirit has been pervading the Chicago area for weeks now. The annual event is finally here from haunted houses to pumpkin light shows and the spookiest decorations! Have we all sorted out our costumes? Stocked up on candy? Here’s what you need to know about trick-or-treat hours for tonight. Officially, kids can start collecting candy from 3 to 7 PM. There’s a whole bunch of city-sponsored events happening today from 3:30 to 5:30 PM. Attend a Spooky Season celebration at the Woodson Regional Library for a night of fun, food, and games from 3 to 7 PM. Address: 9525 South Halsted Street, Chicago, IL, 60628 Head to a Halloween party at Fuller Park from 4 to 6 PM for a festive night of candy giveaways, arts and crafts, and face painting. Address: 331 West 45th StreetChicago, IL, 60609

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO