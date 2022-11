The Cloquet, Grand Rapids, and Esko volleyball teams each earned section semifinal wins Wednesday to advance to the championship games. In Section 7AAA, Cloquet downed Hermantown 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13). In Grand Rapids the Thunderhawks beat North Branch 3-1 (25-13, 25-18, 29-31, 25-21) with Braya Laplant surpassing 2,000 career set assists.

