nwestiowa.com
Hawarden man charged for slapping female
HAWARDEN—A 43-year-old Hawarden man was arrested about 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on a charge of second-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of John Paul Scheckel stemmed from him striking a female family member in the face with an open hand during an argument at their residence at 808 Avenue I, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for shoving her husband
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Cherokee woman was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Christina Lynn Dobson stemmed from an argument with her husband while they were exchanging their children in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden woman arrested for trespassing
HAWARDEN—A 28-year-old Hawarden woman was arrested about 10:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Stacy Raquel Carr stemmed from her being on property at the 1600 block of Avenue L after being told by the owner she was no longer welcome, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Suspicious Vehicle Report Leads to Drug Charges Against Spirit Lake Man
Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man is facing drug charges after police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle last weekend. The Laurens Police Department was dispatched to a local convenience store on Saturday to a report of a vehicle parked at the gas pumps with its hood up for an unspecified amount of time. The sole occupant, Jordan Hawn, was then found asleep inside the vehicle when officers arrived where he later said he was waiting for ride after his vehicle broke down.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man arrested on warrant for OWI
HARTLEY—A 43-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jamie Lee Wiersma stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro for erratic driving about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Oak Hill Avenue about two miles east of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man jailed on charge of OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 28-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in Rock Valley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jacob Wayne Kooiker stemmed from an officer observing a 2001 Mercury Cougar sitting in the driveway of a residence on 21st Avenue in Rock Valley where it was not registered, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana
SUTHERLAND—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Justin Patrick Guy stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Ford Focus clocked...
nwestiowa.com
Ocheyedan man threatens deputies, police
OCHEYEDAN—A 28-year-old Ocheyedan man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 30, on two counts of first-degree harassment and two counts of threat of terrorism. The arrest of Zachary Taylor Sik stemmed from an incident on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Sik stated he was going...
nwestiowa.com
Spencer woman jailed for OWI after calls
ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Spencer woman was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and use of an electronic communication device. The arrest of Melissa Shae Weisser stemmed from several erratic driver complaints, according to the Lyon County...
nwestiowa.com
Paullina woman jailed on warrant of OWI
PAULLINA—A 45-year-old Paullina woman was arrested about 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jennifer Larie Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe about 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on 390th Street near the Roosevelt Avenue intersection, just west of Primghar, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from a report that he had texted a rural Hull resident he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man cited for meth at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 58-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Timothy John Trimble stemmed from...
nwestiowa.com
Hospers man arrested on third OWI charge
HOSPERS—A 30-year-old Hospers man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence and failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Adam Ryan Greenfield stemmed from the stop of a 1999 Chevrolet 1500...
nwestiowa.com
Granville man jailed for terrorism threat
GRANVILLE—A 58-year-old Granville man was arrested about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of threat of terrorism. The arrest of Ryan Alwin Betcke stemmed from him calling Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD, on Tuesday, Oct. 24, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Hull driver charged for OWI and speeding
HULL—A 26-year-old Hull man was arrested about 4:10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Emmanuel Santos Encarnacion stemmed from the stop of a vehicle for speeding on Highway 18 in Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley teen jailed for public intox
ROCK VALLEY—A 19-year-old Rock Valley resident was arrested about 2:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Rony Ezequiel Lopez Lopez stemmed from a call about him attempting to get into a house where he does not live on the 1900 block of 15th Street in Rock Valley, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
Sioux County man arrested after jumping from moving pickup
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says it started on Highway 75 southwest of town on October 24th. A Deputy met a pickup losing its cargo and tried to stop it. The driver, 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson, then drove on the wrong side of the road. As he traveled into Hull, he turned off his headlights.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge
ROCK VALLEY—A 33-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in Rock Valley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Carlos Alberto Gutierrez Montelongo stemmed from the stop of a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Valley View Road in Rock Valley for erratic driving, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Alvord woman cited for OWI in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 52-year-old rural Alvord woman was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Rowena Brown Coe stemmed from a report of a possible drunk driver headed from Alvord to Rock Rapids in a 2021 Nissan Rogue, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
