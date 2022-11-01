ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Browns: Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when eligible

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when he's first eligible in Week 13 against the Houston Texans on December 4, per general manager Andrew Berry. What It Means:. Berry praised Jacoby Brissett for the work he's done while filling in as the Browns' starter, but he confirmed that...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Steelers Will Not Fire Offensive Coordinator During Bye Week

PITTSBURGH -- The bye week has given the Pittsburgh Steelers 14 days to lick their wounds from a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now is the time for this 2-6 team to think holistically and figure out where they can make improvements during the second half of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
GREEN BAY, WI
WLWT 5

Report: Bengals cornerback suffers season-ending injury

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is suspected to have suffered a season-ending injury in Monday night's loss to the Cleveland Browns. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Awuzie will have an MRI Tuesday to confirm if he suffered an ACL injury. This content is imported from Twitter....
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Lane Kiffin Says Deion Sanders Would ‘Do Great’ As Auburn Coach

Since Auburn made the decision to fire coach Bryan Harsin after just 21 games with the program, several candidates’ names have been floated around the college football landscape in regard to who should become the Tigers’ next coach. Among the potential candidates include Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin, Liberty’s...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Browns first half

Happy Halloween from all of us here at Cincy Jungle!. The first half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns is about to get underway, so come join the fun in our first-half game chat!. Who Dey!!!
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade

The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports

The Indianapolis Colts have failed to reach their own expectations thus far in 2022, and it has cost quarterback Matt Ryan his starting position and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady his job. Indianapolis fell to a season-low No. 28 in NFL.com's Power Rankings. Is it any surprise that the Colts receive...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’

The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Raiders-Jaguars, pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) look to stop a five-game losing streak when they play host to the Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) in an NFL intraconference game Sunday. The Jaguars lead the all-time series 5-4, winning the most recent contest (20-16 in 2019). Here's everything you need from a betting perspective...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy