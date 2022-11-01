Read full article on original website
Local pharmacist addresses antibiotic shortage
If your child has the sniffles, their treatment could look different this year.
Valley eye care office sold
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lee Eye Care offices on Market Street in Boardman were sold to a Pennsylvania company. According to records from the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office, Lee Eye Care was sold to Terravet Eye Boardman, LLC, out of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania for $5.8 million. The transaction...
Steward Health responds to questions about food service disruption
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cafeteria at Steward Health’s Trumbull Regional Medical Center is closed until further notice. A sign was posted on the door stating it closed Tuesday. Steward Health spokesperson Alexa Polinsky said the recent disruption in cafeteria service has been due to a combination of...
WKBN digital reporter honored for service in Hispanic community
Friday night in Youngstown, OCCHA (Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana) celebrated 50 years with a gala.
Carol Ann (Lynn) Miller, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Miller, 75, formerly of Timberidge Drive in Austintown, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Her loving family was at her side. Mrs. Miller was born on May 16, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of...
Albert J. Parick, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert J. Patrick, Sr., age 96, of Youngstown, formerly of Hubbard, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Albert was born November 10, 1925 in Hubbard, Ohio, a son of Joseph M. and Carmel Perry Patrick. He was a 1943...
Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why
Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
Ronald J. Fasline, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Ronald J. Fasline, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer and years of chronic pain caused by a very rare autoimmune disease known as Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) – giving him the distinction of literally being “one in a million.”
COVID again: Some counties return to high spread
Several Northeast Ohio counties are seeing a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
Ribbon cut on new preschool playground in Warren
Warren City Schools is celebrating the completion of a brand new preschool playground at Warren G. Harding.
Boardman community supporting graduate with ALS
Chris Yozwiak was diagnosed with ALS in 2020 and now uses a pen and tablet to communicate.
Bugs in Beecher
Youngstown State University students have complained about an uptick in cockroaches and pests in classrooms and campus buildings, specifically Ward Beecher Hall. Sean Giblin, the assistant director of environmental and occupational health and safety, said YSU hires exterminators regularly to address any campus pest problems. “We have a contractor who...
Janet Marie Sofranec, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Marie (Fineran) Sofranec, 89, passed away peacefully October 27, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was born April 3, 1933 in Youngstown to Neil and Marie Fineran. She married the love-of-her-life Joseph Sofranec in 1953 and they spent 66 blessed years in Poland, Ohio together...
Alfreda “Freida” (Cummings) Elias, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfreda “Freida” Elias, beloved matriarch, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, November 1, at the age of 101. Freida was born on October 17, 1921, in Youngstown, a daughter of Alexander and Matina Cummings and was a lifelong area resident. Freida was...
Tommy Goff, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy Goff, 72, of North Lima, Ohio, formerly of Fort Myers, Florida, went home to be with the Lord Friday evening, November 4, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Mercy Health, Main Campus with his loved ones by his side. Tommy was born July 9, 1950,...
Randy G. Kostek, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Youngstown, with The Very Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio officiating, for Randy G. “Duke” Kostek, 69, who passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Hospice House.
Sylvia Elizabeth (DeRose) Bednar, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia Elizabeth (DeRose) Bednar, 86, passed away Thursday morning, November 3, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. Sylvia was born on December 10, 1935 in Monessen, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ottavio and Emilia (Gatto) DeRose. Sylvia graduated from Monessen High School in 1953...
Clarence Howard Kitchen, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence Howard Kitchen, Jr., 84, of 107 Jefferson Street, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Monday, October 31, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Main Campus, following a cardiac arrest. He was born March 17, 1938 in Georgia, the son of Clarence Howard Kitchen, Sr. and Lela...
Artist honors SRU student with portrait
A recent portrait of Spc. Mackenzie Shay, a Pennsylvania National Guard soldier and Slippery Rock University student from New Castle, will help the world remember her in uniform. Jonny Castro, a Philadelphia-based artist, recently created a portrait of Shay, who died in a fatal training accident on Oct. 22 in...
June D. (Kyser) McAfee, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June D. (Kyser) McAfee, 87, beloved mother, daughter, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, cousin, niece and friend went to be with Jesus on Thursday, November 4, 2022, where she is surely rejoicing. June was born on October 8, 1935, daughter of Earl and Irene Grabbe Kyser.
