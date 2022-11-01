Read full article on original website
Bank of Canada Sets Out Path for Regulating Digital Payment Providers
OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday said it would take a flexible, risk-based approach in its nascent role as a digital payment regulator, aiming to ensure confidence in the safety and reliability of the fast-growing electronic payment segment. The central bank became the regulator for payment service...
dailycoin.com
FTX Launches in Dubai as the First Licensed Crypto Exchange in UAE
After obtaining a license to operate in the UAE in July, FTX announced the opening of its operation there today. The firm now offers institutional investors in Dubai crypto derivative products, trading services, a nonfungible token marketplace, and custodial services. FTX Exchange FZE will provide these services as a subsidiary...
forkast.news
USDC stablecoin issuer Circle wins Singapore digital payment license
U.S.-based Circle Internet Financial Ltd., the issuer of the USDC stablecoin that has a market capitalization of more than US$43 billion, said it has received in-principle approval to offer digital payment token products and other services in Singapore. The approval is for a Major Payments Institution License granted by the...
financefeeds.com
Union Bank of the Philippines taps METACO for custody and trading of digital assets
“Our bank-grade digital asset orchestration platform, Harmonize, provides UnionBank with the optionality to securely explore a range of retail and institutional digital asset use cases, from crypto custody, investment and trading, to the fast-growing Metaverse economy in the Philippines.”. The Union Bank of the Philippines has gone live on METACO’s...
CoinTelegraph
Beosin, a leading blockchain security firm, announces $20M Series A strategic financing
Nov. 3 — Beosin, a leading blockchain security service provider, has recently closed a $20-million strategic financing round participated by prominent industry investors and existing shareholders. Beosin is a global leader in blockchain security, offering smart contract security audits, blockchain project risk monitoring, alerting, blocking, stolen digital assets recovery,...
forkast.news
Payments platform StraitsX to show real-world stablecoin use at Singapore Fintech Festival
Singapore-based StraitsX, a payments infrastructure for digital assets, will pilot stablecoin applications at the ongoing Singapore Fintech Festival. StraitsX has partnered Mastercard, IDEMIA, The HBAR Foundation, and Carbonseed.Earth to explore advantages of stablecoins such as higher payment efficiency, financial inclusion and energy-efficient transactions. “The digital assets landscape has been evolving...
pymnts.com
MoneyGram Introduces New Crypto Trading Service for App Users
MoneyGram is expanding its money management tools to cryptocurrency with a new in-app service. The company announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it’s launching a new service to give United States consumers the opportunity to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via the MoneyGram mobile app. Users will now have access...
technode.global
MAS: first Industry pilot for digital asset and decentralized finance goes live
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced Tuesday that the first industry pilot under MAS’ Project Guardian that explores potential decentralized finance (DeFi) applications in wholesale funding markets has completed its first live trades. More industry pilots have been launched to test the application of asset tokenization and DeFi...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Rapyd Introduces Multi-Currency Treasury Platform
Rapyd, the fintech platform for global payments, payouts and business everywhere, has announced the launch of a multi-currency Treasury Solution, which is reportedly the “first of its kind” for the APAC area. This solution is described as a collection of cash management features/solutions that optimize the cost and...
AI Spera to Showcase CTI Search Engine at Singapore Fintech Festival 2022
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- AI Spera, the provider of AI-driven Cyber Threat Intelligence platform, is currently attending the Singapore Fintech Festival 2022, showcasing their newest and most advanced solutions to cybersecurity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005549/en/ AI Spera is introducing the Cyber Threat Intelligence search engine, Criminal IP and Attack Management Solution, Criminal IP RMR at Singapore Fintech Festival 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
Supply Chain FinTech Breeze Teams With Finverity on African SMB Capital
Nigerian startup Breeze has partnered with U.K.-based supply chain finance company Finverity to accelerate its mission of providing small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Africa with access to trade finance. The startup has been selected for Finverity’s Emerging Leaders Programme, which aims to nurture the next generation of local trade...
crowdfundinsider.com
TIFIN’s Wealth Division Announces AI Platform for Client Personalization
TIFIN, the Fintech platform known for its highly engaging products fueled by advanced data science and machine learning, has launched what it claims to be “a first-of-its-kind platform for client personalization.”. The platform “to facilitate modern personalization will be offered by its TIFIN Wealth division to financial intermediaries in...
Pick n Pay Expands Crypto Payments in South Africa
The South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it has completed the first phase of a pilot that allows customers to pay in-store using the Lightning Network bitcoin payment protocol. As it makes transactions cheaper and faster than dealing directly with the bitcoin blockchain, the...
technode.global
Thailand’s SCB 10X invests $10M in Singaporean digital asset custodian RakkaR Digital
Thailand-based SCB 10X, the venture investment arm of SCBX group, announced Monday that it has invested $10 million in RakkaR Digital, a Singapore-based institutional-grade digital asset custody platform for institutions powered by Fireblocks. “This investment from SCB 10X and strategic partnership with Fireblocks will help us expand our business in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Banks, Temasek Fund Series A for Partior, a Cross-Border Payments and Value Exchange Provider
Partior has raised a Series A led by Standard Chartered with the support of existing investors JP Morgan, DBS, and Temasek – the Singapore government’s investment fund. The note from Partior did not include details on the funding round. Partior is a platform that strives to be the...
Treez Acquires Swifter Enhancing Fintech Solutions For Cannabis Industry
Treez, an enterprise commerce technology platform for the cannabis retail and supply chain industry, has reached an agreement to acquire Swifter, a payment solutions platform tailored to meet the needs of the cannabis industry. Swifter’s suite of existing multi-location operating retail cannabis clients, along with their credentials as a Y...
fundselectorasia.com
Fidelity appoints southeast Asia and Singapore country head
Fidelity International has appointed Sabrina Gan as head of southeast Asia and country head of Singapore, subject to regulatory approval. In her new role, she will be responsible for delivering continued growth across client channels for Fidelity’s business in southeast Asia. Her appointment follows on the heels of Lawrence...
