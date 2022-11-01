ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
Fantasy Hockey Trade Tips: Top players to target on surprise NHL teams

We're a month into the fantasy season and the league is already topsy-turvy, with the Bruins and Golden Knights at the top of each conference while the Devils lurk as the dark horse. Other teams with higher expectations, such as the Panthers and Red Wings, have struggled. Fantasy managers have to react quickly or fall further and further behind. To help with that reaction time, here are a few players to target on the aforementioned teams.
3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Blackhawks for Fourth-Straight Win

Brock Nelson stays hot, as Isles ride special teams to 3-1 win in Chicago. The New York Islanders extended their win streak to four games with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night at United Center. Brock Nelson scored the game-winner for the second consecutive game, Anders...
Thompson enjoying success with Golden Knights after long road to NHL

After winning the Cup in 2018, the Washington Capitals brought it to their practice facility during their development camp that offseason. Thompson, a then 21-year-old goalie who was invited to the camp as an undrafted free agent, watched Washington's prospects take an up-close look but opted to do his admiring from afar.
2022 NHL Global Series - Finland - Tracker

Latest content from the Avalanche's trip to Finland for their 2022 Global Series against Columbus. The Colorado Avalanche arrived in Helsinki, Finland on Oct. 31 and stayed in the city until Nov. 3, where the team then took a train to Tampere, the host city for their Global Series pair of games against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 4 and 5.
Lindy Ruff: “We Are Seeing The Best Version of Nico Hischier”

The New Jersey Devils named Nico Hischier team captain back on February 20, 2021. There was a reason they did so at such a young age. The Devils knew what kind of leader Hischier was not only on the ice but in the locker room as well. Entering his sixth season in the NHL, the Devils have asked and are finally seeing the best version of Nico Hischier.
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 11/3/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan (illness) available on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Sochan has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.7 minutes against the Raptors. Sochan's Wednesday projection includes 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds,...
Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Wednesday 11/2/22

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
Suns' Torrey Craig (heel) available on Tuesday

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Craig has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Minnesota. Our models expect him to play 16.0 minutes against the Timberwolves. Craig's Tuesday projection includes 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and...
Coby White (quad) doubtful for Bulls on Friday

Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White (quad) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. White continues to deal with a quad injury and is doubtful to face Boston on Friday. White is averaging 8.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 14.1 FanDuel points per game this season.
Wizards' Corey Kispert (ankle) available on Friday

Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Kispert has been upgraded to available and will make his season debut on Friday. Our models expect him to play 10.4 minutes against the Nets. Kispert's Friday projection includes 3.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
World Series Betting Guide: Astros at Phillies, Game 4

NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
Kyle Anderson (back) available for Minnesota on Tuesday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 18.2 minutes against the Suns. Anderson's Tuesday projection includes 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
Bulls' Andre Drummond (shoulder) out again on Friday

Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Drummond will remain sidelined on Friday with a shoulder injury. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Drummond is averaging 9.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and...
76ers' Joel Embiid (illness) questionable on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid continues to deal with an illness and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against New York. Embiid's Friday projection...
