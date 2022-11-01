Read full article on original website
Elle
Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love
How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon How Taylor Swift Went from Country Sweetheart to Icon. There’s a surreal rhythm thrumming throughout the soft, plucky track “Snow on the Beach,” the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. The dreamy, almost haunting nature of the song is purposeful, given it represents a once-in-a-lifetime feeling: that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” as Swift revealed in an Instagram video ahead of the album drop on Oct. 21.
Taylor Swift Is All Smiles As She Goes Shopping With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of ‘Midnights’ Release
Cue “Welcome to New York!” Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted going for a stroll through the Big Apple on Monday, October 17. The pair seemed like they were in good spirits as they went out shopping in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Taylor, 32, and Joe, 31, both looked happy in casual, fall fashion, just days before the world gets to hear the singer’s new album Midnights.
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement
Mere hours after Taylor Swift announced she was going back on the road for her sixth concert tour, officially titled The Eras Tour, the internet erupted with complaints from fans trying to snag presale tickets on Ticketmaster after the site all but crashed upon impact. Long considered the world’s largest...
SMU Daily Campus
Taylor Swift Has Finally Let Me Down
Let’s get something straight right off the bat: I am a big fat diehard Swiftie. Since before I can remember, Taylor Swift has been a key player in my life story. Her debut album was the first CD I owned to put in my karaoke player as a kid, choreographing performances to “Our Song” for my mom and an imaginary sold out stadium over and over again. Her concerts serve as core memories for me, her album releases constitute listening parties as if I’m celebrating a best friend’s birthday, and her presence always slaughters any chance of looking cool when it’s time for Spotify Wrapped.
ETOnline.com
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out
Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
Taylor Swift Sends Fans Into a Frenzy After Surprise Performance: 'Heaven'
Taylor Swift shocked fans when she made a surprise appearance at the Bon Iver concert in London on Wednesday. They performed their track "exile" from Swift's 2020 Folklore album for the first time live, sending fans into a frenzy. The band, led by Justin Vernon, was playing a series of...
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Spotify Record
Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights” broke the Spotify record for most streams in a single day after its release on Friday.
Taylor Swift Sparkles In A Crystal-Embellished Bustier Bodysuit For Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video
Taylor Swift‘s hit record Midnights is the gift that keeps on giving! The Grammy winner, 32, just debuted yet another iconic, witty, stunning and stylish music video— this time for her new album’s ninth track, “Bejeweled.” While starring along a stellar cast in her new project (including the HAIM sisters, Laura Dern and Dita Von Teese, to name a few), Swift rocked several shimmering and diamond-encrusted get-ups, but our favorite piece from the video was a custom strapless crystal bodysuit from Catherine D’Lish.
Taylor Swift Surprises Fans At Bon Iver’s London Concert To Sing ‘Exile’: Watch
Fans will tell you it’s hard to make a Bon Iver concert better than it already is. But Taylor Swift proved them wrong when she took the stage in London on Wednesday, October 26th, for a surprise performance of “Exile!” A video began circulating Wednesday evening via TikTok, showing fans go wild as Taylor calmly appears onstage, mid-performance, while Bon Iver sings the beloved song. In the clip, Taylor wore what appeared to be a black jumpsuit with strappy stilettos, and stood on a platform to join Bon Iver, giving a demure wave. The audience erupted in near hysterics, with one fan audibly screaming “What the f***!” However, when Taylor began singing, a reverent hush fell over the crowd. The TikTok user who uploaded the video provided background on the clip in the form of an onscreen caption.
Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
MySanAntonio
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ of U.S. Stadiums
Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning her long-rumored return to the road, with an outing dubbed the “Eras Tour” scheduled to hit U.S. stadiums beginning in March 2023 and running into August, with international dates set to be revealed later. The support acts are very much all about the...
Taylor Swift's new tour brings her to Philadelphia in 2023
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fresh off making music history again with her new album "Midnights," Taylor Swift is going on tour, and it will bring her to Philadelphia in May 2023. Swift revealed Tuesday on Twitter her "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour." The first leg of the tour will be...
Taylor Swift Headed Back to Minnesota in 2023 With New “Eras Tour”!
It will have been five years since Taylor Swift headed out on tour and was in Minnesota, when she finally makes her grand return in 2023. Announced Tuesday morning on November 1, Swifties went crazy hearing about "The Eras Tour" in this tweet:. The news comes only 21 hours after...
