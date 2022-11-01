Read full article on original website
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
ormondbeachobserver.com
DEP issues emergency order to facilitate seawall repairs in Volusia County
On Friday, Oct. 28, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a Volusia-specific emergency final order on coastal armoring that waived three obstacles being faced by private property owners seeking to repair seawalls after Hurricane Ian. According to Paolo Soria, senior assistant county attorney, who spoke before the Volusia County...
WCJB
“It’s opening a big can of worms”: Possible zoning change angers Ocala residents in single-family neighborhood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - What is currently a neighborhood of single-family homes, could soon have a multi-family development. The plot of land on the corner of Pine Radial Run and Water Trak could become a development with 21 townhouses, and the people who live across the street are not happy about it.
ocala-news.com
‘Bring the Harvest Home’ holiday food drive underway in Marion County
Marion County is encouraging residents and businesses to help those in need this holiday season by taking part in its 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” holiday food drive. “We encourage our community to pull together again to help ‘bring the harvest home’ in support of Marion County’s...
Riverview couple fuming they now have to share street address with neighbor
Imagine suddenly - and without warning - having to share your street address with your neighbors. That's what Eric and Aaryn Michel are dealing with in the neighborhood near the Alifia River.
villages-news.com
Special magistrate approves site plan for furniture store at Beaumont development
A special magistrate approved a site plan Tuesday for a furniture store at the Beaumont development on County Road 466A across from The Villages. Ashley Furniture will build a new 58,775-square-foot furniture showroom along Sundance Trail at Penrose Place at the development across from Pinellas Plaza. The site plan won the approval of Special Magistrate Lindsay CT Holt in a planning and zoning meeting at Wildwood City Hall.
villages-news.com
Who are the outsiders?
The Villagers complain about the outsiders using the squares. They believe their amenity fees should give them exclusive rights to the squares, roads within the villages and most businesses in The Villages. But all county residents have paid for the roads, parking lots and most of the businesses. However, they...
villages-news.com
Oxford Place will offer family living at location near The Villages
A new rental community to be known as Oxford Place is touting its proximity to The Villages. The rental community of duplex and single family units as well as an amenity center and a swimming pool will be constructed on 17.985 acres on the west side of U.S. 301 about a half a mile south of East County Road 466.
WESH
Why storm waste cleanup in Volusia County is slow going
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian debris removal is ongoing around Volusia County. Realistically though, in some areas, it could run for many more weeks because of the sheer volume. Crews are spread out citywide seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Daytona Beach, contractors...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Council to consider Christmas Parade; cancelation of lien; review of Country Jam
The Inverness City Council will decide whether to write off a near $54,000 lien on property the owner now wants to sell. The hefty lien’s origins date back to Oct. 7, 2019 when a city code enforcement inspector cited property owner, Gregory Pinto for violating overgrowth standards at his Poplar Avenue property.
floridapolitics.com
Inverness officials criticized over ‘Cooterween’ contest winner depicting a Mexican jumping a wall
City Council members and Mayor Bob Plaisted took part in judging the costume contest. Residents reacting to the Inverness “Cooterween” costume contest were not amused to learn one winner depicted a Mexican climbing over a wall while being detained by a border agent. “Can y’all explain why that...
Orange County to give away 9,000 traps to help zap growing mosquito numbers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Standing water from Hurricane Ian is causing a big jump in the number of mosquitoes buzzing around Central Florida. But Orange County has a plan to curb the pesky insects by giving away 9,000 mosquito traps to the public. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Citrus County Chronicle
U.S. 19 road projects slated to wrap up in 2023
All three sections of the U.S. 19 widening and resurfacing projects from Homosassa to Crystal River are still scheduled to finish in 2023. The Chronicle asked the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for details about what’s been done recently and what’s coming up. Here’s what it said:
villages-news.com
Patriot Service Dogs in need of clicks to win Defender Service Award
The Patriot Service Dogs organization is need of your clicks in an effort to win $25,000 to benefit the organization. Patriot Service Dogs is a grassroots nonprofit organization that trains service dogs for veterans without charge. Based in Marion County, the organization has a strong base of support in The Villages with many volunteers, two board members, and several veteran recipients in the area. Now, they are 1 of 5 finalist organizations from across the county competing for the Defender Service Awards.
fox35orlando.com
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
villages-news.com
Public hearing set this week on long-troubled home in The Villages
A public hearing is set this week regarding a long-troubled home in The Villages where a dead couple’s son has been living. The home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo will be the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The board will meet at 9:30 a.m.
Villages Daily Sun
November car shows roll into The Villages
Local residents who love cars should clear their calendars, as both classics and brand-new models will be featured at events throughout the month. The first show features The Villages Thunderbirds club and is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. The Villages Entertainment will host...
Fire engulfs warehouse in Pine Hills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire engulfed a warehouse Wednesday afternoon in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said they were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the building on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road. They said the fire spread to the butler building, but...
ocala-news.com
Marion County resident says property taxes for seniors is ‘wrong approach’
To tax seniors on their homes each year is wrong. Seniors have worked all their lives and paid taxes for many years. Then in their twilight years, while many are living on fixed incomes, their homes can be taken away?. The government needs to remember that when the seniors pass...
villages-news.com
Villagers think outsiders shouldn’t be able to park at square
The Villages doesn’t own the public street and there are other people that live here in Sumter County and we might not have a lot of money, but we do pay our taxes just as you guys do so we should be able to enjoy the same as you.
