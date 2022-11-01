ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
ormondbeachobserver.com

DEP issues emergency order to facilitate seawall repairs in Volusia County

On Friday, Oct. 28, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a Volusia-specific emergency final order on coastal armoring that waived three obstacles being faced by private property owners seeking to repair seawalls after Hurricane Ian. According to Paolo Soria, senior assistant county attorney, who spoke before the Volusia County...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Special magistrate approves site plan for furniture store at Beaumont development

A special magistrate approved a site plan Tuesday for a furniture store at the Beaumont development on County Road 466A across from The Villages. Ashley Furniture will build a new 58,775-square-foot furniture showroom along Sundance Trail at Penrose Place at the development across from Pinellas Plaza. The site plan won the approval of Special Magistrate Lindsay CT Holt in a planning and zoning meeting at Wildwood City Hall.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Who are the outsiders?

The Villagers complain about the outsiders using the squares. They believe their amenity fees should give them exclusive rights to the squares, roads within the villages and most businesses in The Villages. But all county residents have paid for the roads, parking lots and most of the businesses. However, they...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Oxford Place will offer family living at location near The Villages

A new rental community to be known as Oxford Place is touting its proximity to The Villages. The rental community of duplex and single family units as well as an amenity center and a swimming pool will be constructed on 17.985 acres on the west side of U.S. 301 about a half a mile south of East County Road 466.
OXFORD, FL
WESH

Why storm waste cleanup in Volusia County is slow going

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian debris removal is ongoing around Volusia County. Realistically though, in some areas, it could run for many more weeks because of the sheer volume. Crews are spread out citywide seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Daytona Beach, contractors...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

U.S. 19 road projects slated to wrap up in 2023

All three sections of the U.S. 19 widening and resurfacing projects from Homosassa to Crystal River are still scheduled to finish in 2023. The Chronicle asked the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for details about what’s been done recently and what’s coming up. Here’s what it said:
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
villages-news.com

Patriot Service Dogs in need of clicks to win Defender Service Award

The Patriot Service Dogs organization is need of your clicks in an effort to win $25,000 to benefit the organization. Patriot Service Dogs is a grassroots nonprofit organization that trains service dogs for veterans without charge. Based in Marion County, the organization has a strong base of support in The Villages with many volunteers, two board members, and several veteran recipients in the area. Now, they are 1 of 5 finalist organizations from across the county competing for the Defender Service Awards.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Public hearing set this week on long-troubled home in The Villages

A public hearing is set this week regarding a long-troubled home in The Villages where a dead couple’s son has been living. The home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo will be the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The board will meet at 9:30 a.m.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

November car shows roll into The Villages

Local residents who love cars should clear their calendars, as both classics and brand-new models will be featured at events throughout the month. The first show features The Villages Thunderbirds club and is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. The Villages Entertainment will host...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire engulfs warehouse in Pine Hills

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire engulfed a warehouse Wednesday afternoon in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said they were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the building on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road. They said the fire spread to the butler building, but...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy