Arkansas woman indicted in adult abuse case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — An Arkansas woman has been charged after an investigation into abuse of vulnerable adult by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Catherine Daniels of West Memphis has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult. She was taken into TBI custody on Oct. 31.
TBI agents determined that Daniels assaulted a patient at a residence on the 2200 block of Meadow Glade Lane on May 30 while working as a caregiver.Ark. fentanyl dealer sentenced to 18 years in federal prison
Daniels has been booked into the Shelby County Jail East and her bond is set at $10,000. She is no longer employed as a caregiver.
