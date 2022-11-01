ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Arkansas woman indicted in adult abuse case

By Stuart Rucker
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — An Arkansas woman has been charged after an investigation into abuse of vulnerable adult by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Catherine Daniels of West Memphis has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult. She was taken into TBI custody on Oct. 31.

TBI agents determined that Daniels assaulted a patient at a residence on the 2200 block of Meadow Glade Lane on May 30 while working as a caregiver.

Daniels has been booked into the Shelby County Jail East and her bond is set at $10,000. She is no longer employed as a caregiver.

The TBI said this remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Dana Wagner
2d ago

It's a horrible thing that people would abuse the very ones they are supposed to provide care for. What a nasty hide she is!!!

