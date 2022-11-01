Julie Reilly, director of ICA Art Conservation in Cleveland, appointed director of Williamstown + Atlanta Art Conservation Center in Massachusetts

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keys of distinction: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two centuries ago, visiting a home or business meant you first had to declare your presence by sounding the door knocker. At monasteries and cathedrals, they were very large and almost needed two hands to correctly use. In England, the iron artifacts were elaborate and required a...
Is Cleveland’s original site for a new police headquarters back on the table?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Four years after Cleveland backed out of a bid to move its police headquarters to the old Plain Dealer building, Mayor Justin Bibb is seeking proposals for a site virtually identical to it. In a formal request for proposals issued Oct. 31, the city announced it is...
Cleveland seeks consultant to study alternative uses, possible closure of downtown’s Burke Lakefront Airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city of Cleveland is seeking a consultant to study the economic impact of downtown’s Burke Lakefront Airport and whether the land could be better used in other ways. The analysis will consider a range of options for alternative development of the airport, from a...
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings opens new Seven Hills location: Photos
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- A popular mainstay of malls for decades, Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings is expanding into different communities. This includes a brand-new Seven Hills location, which opens its doors today (Nov. 3) at 7475 Broadview Road.
University Hospitals to build on new state-of-the-art surgical center in Amherst
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- University Hospitals announced Wednesday it would open a state-of-the-art surgical center in Amherst. The new health campus will be located at the southeast corner of Ohio 2 and Oak Point Road, according to a recent press release. The new Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center, a ValueHealth Network Partner,...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb changes rules for leaf raking, angering City Council
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration announced Wednesday that residents in areas with large amounts of leaves must now bag them for pickup, rather than just rake them to the curb. The change, the administration said, will affect about one-third of the city. In other areas, residents...
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
As the situation with Grace’s home worsens, her mom considers leaving the city: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Twenty-five acres, a wraparound deck, porch swing, livestock and peace of mind,” Lee says, when I ask her to describe her dream house. To some, it might seem modest. The sky’s the limit for a dream house, after all. But it beats the insufferable conditions in the rental property Lee shared with her four children – which was once a dream in itself -- after the year-and-a-half the family spent without a home at all.
Berea will light clock tower in purple to honor Purple Heart medal anniversary: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- The Purple Heart Award, given to members of the military who are wounded or lose their lives in battle, observes its 240th anniversary Nov. 11. The City of Berea will recognize this milestone by lighting the clock tower on the Triangle with purple lighting. In addition, pole banners and the Purple Heart flag will be flown at the Triangle along with the U.S. flag.
Conservation-minded kids create rain garden at Berea’s Grindstone Elementary School
BEREA, Ohio -- Fresh air, a great cause and the opportunity to get their hands a little dirty made for a fun day at Grindstone Elementary School in Berea, where fourth-grade students installed a large rain garden to protect the Lake Erie watershed. Berea-Midpark High School students enrolled in the...
#ChalkTheVote event scheduled for Nov. 5 in Lakewood Park
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Less than a week away from Election Day, residents are being encouraged to cast their vote. This includes a special “#ChalkTheVote” event scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 5) around the Solstice Steps at Lakewood Park. The family affair is being organized by...
The Inside Scoop on CMSD CEO Eric Gordon’s Resignation
Justin Bibb, education power players and the future of the Cleveland Plan
University of Akron discriminated against two professors during 2020 layoffs, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two former University of Akron professors accused the university of discrimination during widespread layoffs because of pandemic-related budget cuts, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday. Aigbe Akhigbe and Bhanu Balasubramnian filed the lawsuit in federal court in Akron and accused the university of discriminating against them...
I-Team: Mayor cancels leaf pickup for CLE residents
The FOX 8 I-Team revealed the City of Cleveland will not have crews picking up leaves piled along streets this fall. Now a firestorm is growing.
Medina County collegians earn degrees, take to the stage
MEDINA, Ohio -- Here’s some of what Medina County college students are up to these days. University of Mount Union: The Department of Performing Arts at the University of Mount Union, including Addie Wisniewski of Medina, will present the play “Or” Nov. 10-13 in the Gallaher Black Box Theatre in the Giese Center for the Performing Arts.
Shopping center, library projects bring buzz to West Park: A Place in the Sun
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s been more than four years since Kmart vacated the building at the corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. A redevelopment plan for the prime retail site is underway with the first stores opening in recent weeks.
Vintage Loft store brings new flair to Brunswick: Community Voices
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Whether you are looking for antique furniture or seasonal decor, Brunswick’s Vintage Loft has it all. The second-hand store recently opened off Pearl Road, at 4295 Manhattan Circle, next to Brunswick Middle School. Sue Ziegler and Angie Easa are the owners of this eclectic location. The...
These 13 Greater Cleveland restaurants had the most critical food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. An additional 12 restaurants in five counties and two city health districts in Greater Cleveland with digitized health inspection reports had a count of 20 or more critical violations. Critical...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents ‘angry’ over new policy requiring leaves to be bagged for pickup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in Cleveland. The city announced plans on Wednesday to now require residents to bag their leaves in order for their yard waste to be picked up. According to city officials, the changes to the seasonal pickup program will...
Russos already in search of new grocery for Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Fairmount District
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the first time in roughly a century, the Cedar-Fairmount District finds itself without a grocery store. It’s a vacancy that the Russo family, owners of the Heights Medical Building, remains confident will be filled sooner rather than later.
