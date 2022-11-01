ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, MA

Julie Reilly, director of ICA Art Conservation in Cleveland, appointed director of Williamstown + Atlanta Art Conservation Center in Massachusetts

By Steven Litt, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Keys of distinction: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two centuries ago, visiting a home or business meant you first had to declare your presence by sounding the door knocker. At monasteries and cathedrals, they were very large and almost needed two hands to correctly use. In England, the iron artifacts were elaborate and required a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

As the situation with Grace’s home worsens, her mom considers leaving the city: Cleveland’s Promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Twenty-five acres, a wraparound deck, porch swing, livestock and peace of mind,” Lee says, when I ask her to describe her dream house. To some, it might seem modest. The sky’s the limit for a dream house, after all. But it beats the insufferable conditions in the rental property Lee shared with her four children – which was once a dream in itself -- after the year-and-a-half the family spent without a home at all.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea will light clock tower in purple to honor Purple Heart medal anniversary: Community Voices

BEREA, Ohio -- The Purple Heart Award, given to members of the military who are wounded or lose their lives in battle, observes its 240th anniversary Nov. 11. The City of Berea will recognize this milestone by lighting the clock tower on the Triangle with purple lighting. In addition, pole banners and the Purple Heart flag will be flown at the Triangle along with the U.S. flag.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina County collegians earn degrees, take to the stage

MEDINA, Ohio -- Here’s some of what Medina County college students are up to these days. University of Mount Union: The Department of Performing Arts at the University of Mount Union, including Addie Wisniewski of Medina, will present the play “Or” Nov. 10-13 in the Gallaher Black Box Theatre in the Giese Center for the Performing Arts.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy