ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL trade deadline tracker: Full list of deals completed before record 2022 deadline, from Calvin Ridley to Christian McCaffrey

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed, and it was one of the more active ones in recent NFL history. The NFL had often expressed hope that moving the deadline to after Week 8 would spark trade action across the league. There had been speculation in previous seasons that a lot of action would come at the deadline, but there were rarely many big-time results.
NJ.com

NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills; Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Broncos’ Bradley Chubb to Dolphins | LATEST UPDATES

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
ALABAMA STATE
NESN

How Dolphins NFL Trade Deadline Moves Impact Super Bowl Odds

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to come out of the AFC, but the Dolphins weren’t willing to just sit and do nothing Tuesday. Miami swung two trades at the deadline. It traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Dolphins also traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for tailback Jeff Wilson Jr.
ARIZONA STATE
MassLive.com

NFL best bets, locks, and Patriots picks against the spread for Week 9

FOXBOROUGH — Sam Ehlinger will make his first start in hostile territory this weekend, as the Colts visit Foxborough a week after his comfortable debut at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is trying to shuffle things on the fly, first benching Matt Ryan and then firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, but however they line things up, they’ll have their hands full with a Patriots defense that’s been finding its stride.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy