NFL trade deadline tracker: Full list of deals completed before record 2022 deadline, from Calvin Ridley to Christian McCaffrey
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed, and it was one of the more active ones in recent NFL history. The NFL had often expressed hope that moving the deadline to after Week 8 would spark trade action across the league. There had been speculation in previous seasons that a lot of action would come at the deadline, but there were rarely many big-time results.
Report: Steelers Finalizing Trade for Commanders CB Jackson III
The veteran defensive back gets a fresh start in Pittsburgh.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills; Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Broncos’ Bradley Chubb to Dolphins | LATEST UPDATES
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
Mary Kay Cabot: Kareem Hunt is hurt by lack of commitment from Browns
Mary K Cabot from the Cleveland.com joined Baskin and Phelps to discuss the trade talk surrounding Kareem Hunt and what he may be feeling. The Browns taking it case by case with keeping players long term.
Report: Bears Trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool
The Pittsburgh receiver will join Justin Fields and the offense in Chicago.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Giants’ Joe Schoen’s salary cap situation as he ponders wide receiver deals
The Giants’ offense could use some help — and that was evident in Sunday’s loss at Seattle. So what will general manager Joe Schoen do to help coach Brian Daboll’s team?. Well, as you ponder that question — in advance of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline...
How Dolphins NFL Trade Deadline Moves Impact Super Bowl Odds
The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to come out of the AFC, but the Dolphins weren’t willing to just sit and do nothing Tuesday. Miami swung two trades at the deadline. It traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Dolphins also traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for tailback Jeff Wilson Jr.
Former Patriots: N’Keal Harry ‘an enforcer;’ Jarrett Stidham steps in at QB
It was a big week for familiar faces finally making it onto the field with new teams. N’Keal Harry, best known as a New England Patriots draft bust, scored his first touchdown with the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, Jarrett Stidham got his first extended action since he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
DraftKings promo code unlocks bet $5, win $200 bonus for Eagles-Texans
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings promo code offer, which prospective bettors can activate here, delivers an epic bonus from a minuscule Thursday Night Football wager.
Colts fire offensive coordinator five days before game vs. Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts have shaken up their offensive once again, just days before their game against the New England Patriots. On Monday, the Colts announced that they had relieved offensive coordinator Marcus Brady of his duties. Indianapolis heads to New England to face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in five days.
NFL best bets, locks, and Patriots picks against the spread for Week 9
FOXBOROUGH — Sam Ehlinger will make his first start in hostile territory this weekend, as the Colts visit Foxborough a week after his comfortable debut at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is trying to shuffle things on the fly, first benching Matt Ryan and then firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, but however they line things up, they’ll have their hands full with a Patriots defense that’s been finding its stride.
