Athens, GA

Reports: Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith (pec) done for season

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Georgia pass-rusher Nolan Smith is done for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, On3 Sports and ESPN reported Tuesday.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Smith was doubtful for this weekend’s mega matchup between the No. 1 Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) and No. 2 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0) in Athens, Ga.

Smart initially feared Smith had dislocated his shoulder in the first half of last Saturday’s 42-20 win against Florida, but he said Monday it was believed to be a muscle injury. And MRI confirmed that it is, per the reports.

Smith is a considered a first-round prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s unclear at this point if he’d be ready to take part in the NFL combine, which opens Feb. 28.

In addition to his team-high three sacks, Smith has 16 quarterback hurries and seven tackles for loss in eight games this season. He has 12.5 sacks and 110 tackles in 38 career games with the Bulldogs.

His absence is untimely to say the least, as Tennessee and Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Hendon Hooker lead the nation in scoring (49.4 points per game) and total offense (553.0 yards per game).

Georgia is No. 2 nationally — tops in the SEC — in scoring defense, allowing just 10.5 points per game.

–Field Level Media

atozsports.com

Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee

On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee

The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

WATCH: Josh Heupel and Hendon Hooker preview Georgia

After handling its business in blowout fashion against Kentucky 44-6 over the weekend, No. 2 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) heads to Athens this weekend for a huge matchup against No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) with SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff implications on the line. Vols head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker, left guard Jerome Carvin and defensive tackle Omari Thomas all met with the media on Monday to preview the Bulldogs. Here's what they had to say.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama, Georgia lead the way in the 2023 recruiting rankings

The calendar turns to the month of November which means we are just over a month away from the early signing period in mid-December. While there is still a month of football games left on the regular season slate, coaches and support staff are looking to make waves on the recruiting trail. Some classes need a few spots filled, while others have a lot of work to do in the coming months. With Nov. 1 now upon us, we look at the updated 2023 recruiting rankings in the SEC according to 247Sports composite team rankings. Alabama Crimson Tide Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Overall Ranking:...
ATHENS, GA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

