Remembering Migos rapper Takeoff's life in pictures

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, has sadly died after being shot. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Migos rapper Takeoff was shot dead in Houston, Texas, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Takeoff — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball — rose to fame in 2013 when the group released "Versace."

Take a look through Takeoff's life in pictures here.

Takeoff, Kirshnik Khari Ball, died after being shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, in the early hours of November 1.

The rapper, who found fame with his uncle Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) and Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus) as part of the group Migos, was 28 years old.

As the news of his death sends shockwaves throughout the music world, Insider has taken a look back on the rapper's life.

Born Kirshnik Khari Ball on June 18, 1994, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Takeoff first started making beats and developing rhythms in the seventh grade.

Takeoff and Quavo (his uncle) were raised by Quavo's mother, Edna Marshall, in the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia.

Takeoff performing at 106 & Park studio on October 8, 2013. Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images

In 2008, he formed a musical group with his uncle, Quavo, and Quavo's cousin, Offset.

You can read all about how the group is related here : Quavo was Takeoff's uncle, and Offset is Quavo's cousin.

Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff as Migos in 2013. Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images

The group was originally called Polo Club, but they eventually changed the name to Migos.

Fans posited the name was short for the Spanish word for friends ("amigos") . In an interview with Hot 97, the host mentioned the movie "Three Amigos," and asked if that's where the name came from .

Quavo and Takeoff explained that it was "kind of like that [but] it's a coincidence that it happened. We always ran together on the North side, as Migos, as boys...but actually, it's the hub of drugs out there, so everything that comes to Georgia got to touch Gwinnett [County] first, so we just call it Migos."

"Versace" was the group's big breakout hit. Migos/YouTube

Migos and Lil Uzi Vert in the music video for "Bad and Boujee." Migos/YouTube

Takeoff on Rap Radar in 2022. Interval Presents/YouTube

The group shot to fame in 2013 with their debut single "Versace," which peaked at number 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 after going viral.They went on to achieve four Billboard Hot 100 top 10 entries. Their most well-known song is "Bad and Boujee," which was the lead single from their second album "Culture" and was released in 2016.However, the absence of a verse from Takeoff on the song sparked a minor internet controversy.

Takeoff later told Rap Radar in 2022 that he was simply unavailable the day they recorded.

Takeoff appeared alongside Quavo and Offset in the third episode of the first season of FX's "Atlanta." FX

Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018. Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Takeoff's solo album "The Last Rocket" was released in 2018. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

Migos onstage during the Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video - Show at Barclays Center on September 10, 2019, in Brooklyn, New York. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Quavo and Takeoff attend the "Only Built for Infinity Links" album listening party on October 4, 2022 Prince Williams/Getty Images