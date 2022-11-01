ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Remembering Migos rapper Takeoff's life in pictures

By Eve Crosbie
 2 days ago

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, has sadly died after being shot.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

  • Migos rapper Takeoff was shot dead in Houston, Texas, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
  • Takeoff — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball — rose to fame in 2013 when the group released "Versace."
  • Take a look through Takeoff's life in pictures here.

Takeoff, Kirshnik Khari Ball, died after being shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, in the early hours of November 1.

The rapper, who found fame with his uncle Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) and Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus) as part of the group Migos, was 28 years old.

As the news of his death sends shockwaves throughout the music world, Insider has taken a look back on the rapper's life.

Born Kirshnik Khari Ball on June 18, 1994, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Takeoff first started making beats and developing rhythms in the seventh grade.

Takeoff and Quavo (his uncle) were raised by Quavo's mother, Edna Marshall, in the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia.

In 2008, he formed a musical group with his uncle, Quavo, and Quavo's cousin, Offset.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLuhE_0iuW6uIY00
Takeoff performing at 106 & Park studio on October 8, 2013.

Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images

You can read all about how the group is related here : Quavo was Takeoff's uncle, and Offset is Quavo's cousin.

The group was originally called Polo Club, but they eventually changed the name to Migos.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFnuv_0iuW6uIY00
Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff as Migos in 2013.

Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images

Fans posited the name was short for the Spanish word for friends ("amigos") . In an interview with Hot 97, the host mentioned the movie "Three Amigos," and asked if that's where the name came from .

Quavo and Takeoff explained that it was "kind of like that [but] it's a coincidence that it happened. We always ran together on the North side, as Migos, as boys...but actually, it's the hub of drugs out there, so everything that comes to Georgia got to touch Gwinnett [County] first, so we just call it Migos."

The group shot to fame in 2013 with their debut single "Versace," which peaked at number 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 after going viral.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4pAU_0iuW6uIY00
"Versace" was the group's big breakout hit.

Migos/YouTube

They went on to achieve four Billboard Hot 100 top 10 entries. Their most well-known song is "Bad and Boujee," which was the lead single from their second album "Culture" and was released in 2016.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJyya_0iuW6uIY00
Migos and Lil Uzi Vert in the music video for "Bad and Boujee."

Migos/YouTube

However, the absence of a verse from Takeoff on the song sparked a minor internet controversy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oeGpj_0iuW6uIY00
Takeoff on Rap Radar in 2022.

Interval Presents/YouTube

Takeoff later told Rap Radar in 2022 that he was simply unavailable the day they recorded.

Also in 2016, the trio made a brief but memorable cameo in Donald Glover's television show "Atlanta."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLNv5_0iuW6uIY00
Takeoff appeared alongside Quavo and Offset in the third episode of the first season of FX's "Atlanta."

FX

The group attended the 2018 Grammy Awards after being nominated for both best rap album for "Culture" and best rap performance for "Bad and Boujee."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bo0Lg_0iuW6uIY00
Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

While continuing his contributions to Migos, Takeoff began working on solo material in 2018 and released his full-length debut, "The Last Rocket."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQ3xx_0iuW6uIY00
Takeoff's solo album "The Last Rocket" was released in 2018.

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

Migos performed at the Savage X Fenty Show in 2019 alongside Halsey, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, and A$AP Ferg.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tqdat_0iuW6uIY00
Migos onstage during the Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video - Show at Barclays Center on September 10, 2019, in Brooklyn, New York.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Takeoff released his final album during his lifetime, a collaboration with Quavo titled "Only Built for Infinity Links" in early October.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVhNg_0iuW6uIY00
Quavo and Takeoff attend the "Only Built for Infinity Links" album listening party on October 4, 2022

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider

