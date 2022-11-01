Man critically injured in shooting in Auburn parking lot

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head at the parking lot of a Lowe’s store in Auburn early Tuesday morning.

Auburn police responded to the shooting at 2:24 a.m., according to Kolby Crossley, a public information officer with the Auburn Police Department.

“That victim was shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle,” Crossley said. “We don’t know if (the shooter was) on foot or in another car, but we do know the victim was inside the vehicle.”

The victim, described only as a male by police, was shot in the head and driven by an unidentified driver to a neighborhood in the 5600 block of South 318th Court.

Auburn police did not disclose details about the driver in the victim’s car, as detectives continue investigating.

The victim was picked up outside of a home and transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

It’s unclear why the victim was taken to the neighborhood, according to Crossley.

Information or descriptions on a potential suspect are currently unavailable.

Detectives found an abandoned car on 15th Street NW that is believed to be connected to the shooting. At this time, it’s unclear how the car was specifically involved, according to Crossley.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.

