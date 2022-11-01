Read full article on original website
3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation
3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 2, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office (CID-NFO) received information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division regarding several burglaries of storage and rental facilities in the New Orleans metro area from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division.
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring after Louisiana girl dies of overdose
Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday.
Two more arrests made in overdose death of Lafourche Parish teen
LAROSE, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) additional arrests connected to the death of 15-year-old Breonna Poindexter. Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, and Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, were arrested and charged with drug distribution over the weekend. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
EMT accused of stealing marijuana, money from shooting victim's vehicle: JPSO
Authorities arrested an EMT accused of stealing marijuana and money from a hospital patient's vehicle, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. September Porras Payea, 24, of New Orleans, was booked Tuesday with simple burglary and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The vehicle's owner,...
Two arrested, One still wanted for involvement in shooting death in September
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two local residents, for their involvement in a September 2022 Homicide Investigation. Niana Lynn Hayes, 20, of Gray, and Rasheem Robertson, 22, of Gibson, were both arrested for charges of Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s...
18-year-old allegedly selling drugs shot in back in attempted robbery; 3 teens arrested
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects linked to a Sunday shooting that left one teen injured were arrested Tuesday. Deputies responded to Larry Drive on Sunday, Oct. 30 after midnight where they found an 18-year-old victim, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. The victim was taken to a hospital and is now in stable condition.
Ascension Parish deputies make another arrest in brutal road rage beating of cancer patient
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another person has been arrested by Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies in connection to the brutal road rage beating of a Prairieville man who is battling cancer. Marlana Stewart, 27, of Zachary was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2. She is facing charges of principal to second-degree...
Lockport inmate charged with murder in September shooting
An inmate in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex is being charged with murder in a late-September shooting that killed a 37-year-old Lockport man. Sheriff Craig Webre said today that Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, is charged with second-degree murder in the September 24 shooting incident that killed Lorenzo Stuart, 37, of Lockport.
Identity of man accused of stealing over $1,500 in power tools sought by APSO
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are seeking the identity of a man accused of stealing over $1,000 in power tools from Lowes. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the suspect stole power tools valued at over $1,500. Anyone with information is urged to contact APSO by calling...
NOPD investigates homicide near Joe Brown Park
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 5600 block of Read Blvd. Police say shortly after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to investigate a call of a man shot in that location.
Property manager wounded in eviction dispute charged with assault
The property manager of a New Orleans East apartment who was wounded in a shooting last month now faces charges in the incident as well. Alonzo Horton was booked today on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Officials name suspect killed during standoff with police, sheriff's deputies in Hammond
HAMMOND - A man was killed after getting into a standoff with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies and Hammond police officers Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. They arrived to find the suspect, identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond, barricaded inside a vehicle.
Police shoot suspect dead in Hammond
Troopers say on one person is dead after the confrontation with cops. It happened on Laurie Drive off of Wardline Road in Hammond. Louisiana State Police deceives were called to investigate…
Second woman wanted in Expressway shooting video surrenders, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The second woman wanted, accused of illegally shooting a gun from a car on a New Orleans highway was arrested. Police said Erica Nettles, 20, turned herself in on Saturday. Earlier this month, a video surfaced on social media showing two women shooting from their car...
Another carjacking after a crash in New Orleans
There have been some 250 carjackings in New Orleans already this year, and several recent cases happened with the carjackers running into the vehicle they want to take. The attackers then hold them at gunpoint and steal their vehicle…
Walker PD trying to figure out name of suspect in smoke shop burglary
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Walker Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen below. “Investigators believe this suspect is responsible for burglarizing the Sun Set Smoke Shop, 28799 Walker South Road, on October 23, 2022,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers. Walker...
WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
Man fatally shot Sunday in confrontation with Tangipahoa deputies; LSP investigating
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly fired at them, ending a two-hour standoff in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said Sunday (Oct. 30). TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis told Fox 8 the man was killed in the driveway of...
Kenner man charged with murder, accused of fatally shooting roommate
A Jefferson Parish grand jury handed up an indictment Thursday charging a Kenner man with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his roommate, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Authorities allege Cade Fuxan, 25, killed 22-year-old James Parker during a June 1 fight, the second scrap between the two...
Man shot near Walmart in Harvey
There was an early morning shooting on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish. Just after 5:30am, JPSO says a man was shot on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey near the Sam’s Club and Walmart.
