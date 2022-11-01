ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galliano, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation

3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 2, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office (CID-NFO) received information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division regarding several burglaries of storage and rental facilities in the New Orleans metro area from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Two more arrests made in overdose death of Lafourche Parish teen

LAROSE, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) additional arrests connected to the death of 15-year-old Breonna Poindexter. Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, and Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, were arrested and charged with drug distribution over the weekend. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

EMT accused of stealing marijuana, money from shooting victim's vehicle: JPSO

Authorities arrested an EMT accused of stealing marijuana and money from a hospital patient's vehicle, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. September Porras Payea, 24, of New Orleans, was booked Tuesday with simple burglary and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The vehicle's owner,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Lockport inmate charged with murder in September shooting

An inmate in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex is being charged with murder in a late-September shooting that killed a 37-year-old Lockport man. Sheriff Craig Webre said today that Jyairus Folse, 20, of Lockport, is charged with second-degree murder in the September 24 shooting incident that killed Lorenzo Stuart, 37, of Lockport.
LOCKPORT, LA
wbrz.com

Officials name suspect killed during standoff with police, sheriff's deputies in Hammond

HAMMOND - A man was killed after getting into a standoff with Tangipahoa sheriff's deputies and Hammond police officers Sunday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a domestic incident off Laurie Road and Wardline Road. They arrived to find the suspect, identified Tuesday as 47-year-old Randall Bass of Hammond, barricaded inside a vehicle.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Walker PD trying to figure out name of suspect in smoke shop burglary

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Walker Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen below. “Investigators believe this suspect is responsible for burglarizing the Sun Set Smoke Shop, 28799 Walker South Road, on October 23, 2022,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers. Walker...
WALKER, LA
fox8live.com

WANTED: Officials search for man accused of contractor fraud

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly committed contractor fraud. According to TPSO, Dustin Pertuit, 35, of Marrero, is facing two counts of charges for residential contractor fraud. The charges stem from an incident that began in 2021, added the sheriff’s office.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Kenner man charged with murder, accused of fatally shooting roommate

A Jefferson Parish grand jury handed up an indictment Thursday charging a Kenner man with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his roommate, according to Jefferson Parish court records. Authorities allege Cade Fuxan, 25, killed 22-year-old James Parker during a June 1 fight, the second scrap between the two...
KENNER, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot near Walmart in Harvey

There was an early morning shooting on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish. Just after 5:30am, JPSO says a man was shot on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey near the Sam’s Club and Walmart.
HARVEY, LA

