Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
WOWT
Coach reflects as baseball player from Omaha competes in World Series
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Alec Bohm is the starting third baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies. He has already made a difference in the World Series with a big hit in game one of the Phillies’ come-from-behind win against Houston and some stellar plays in the field. Long before that,...
Corn Nation
Indiana Volleyball Comes to Play and Disrupt #4 Nebraska at Home
#4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) vs Indiana (13-11, B1G 6-6) When: Wednesday, November 2 2022, 8:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) There are eight matches remaining in the Nebraska volleyball schedule for the regular season. Just eight left! Four of those eight matches are at home, and one of those is tonight against Indiana. The Hoosier are not ranked in the top 25, and they haven’t been very close all season. The Hoosiers are the ninth best team in the conference.
KETV.com
Day 1: Nebraska state volleyball highlights
LINCOLN, Neb. — Wednesday in Lincoln, day one of the state volleyball tournament kicked off with quarterfinals in classes A, B and C-1. The remaining quarterfinal games start Thursday. Omaha Skutt Catholic's Skyhawks took on the Waverly Vikings, coming out on top 3-1. Elkhorn North dominated Grand Island Northwest,...
No. 5 Kansas begins title defense sans Bill Self in opener with Omaha
Life will come at the No. 5 Jayhawks fast starting with the season opener against Omaha on Monday night at
If QB1 Is Out, Huskers May Go With 2 QBs
Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers preparing to lead Nebraska’s offense against Minnesota
1011now.com
NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Highlights & Scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Forty-eight teams are in Lincoln for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Tournament starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Watch 1011 NOW throughout the week for highlights and scores.
247Sports
Five Creighton players named to CBS Sports Top 100 List
Having five/five from a starting lineup making the top 100 players in college basketball is absolutely ridiculous and a testament to the balance of this Creighton team. The list includes 16 freshmen, 14 Sophomores, 25 juniors, and 46 seniors. 24. Ryan Kalkbrenner | Creighton | Junior. 51. Arthur Kaluma |...
Kearney Hub
Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'
Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
Corn Nation
BOOM! LOUISIANA RB ARNOLD BARNES IS N!!!!!!!
EPIC NEWS FROM THE LAND OF JAZZ MUSIC & PO BOY SANDWICHES!!!!!!!. Nebraska landed the commitment of New Orleans running back Arnold Barnes Tuesday afternoon. Barnes plays his high school ball at Booker T. Washington High School. I've seen him listed at 5'10 190 on Rivals & 5'9 224 on 247. Based on the picture of him from his official visit, he looks bulky & closer to the latter than the former.
TIPOFF: Creighton's Scheierman tops list of impact transfers
Creighton has its best preseason ranking ever thanks in part to the big victory it earned in the transfer portal. Baylor Scheierman’s decision to return to his home state and play for Creighton after three stellar seasons at South Dakota State gave Creighton one of the nation’s more versatile players. Scheierman, a first-team all-Summit League selection each of the last two years, was the only Division I player last season to lead his conference in both rebounds (7.8) and assists (4.5). He was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award given annually to the nation’s top mid-major player. South Dakota State went 68-22 in Scheierman’s three seasons, including a 30-5 mark last season that included an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Nebraska football receives optimistic Casey Thompson injury update
Nebraska football was dealt a scare on Saturday when quarterback Casey Thompson left in the first half with an apparent hand injury. While he is still listed as day-to-day, head coach Mickey Joseph hasn’t yet ruled him out for this weekend’s game against Minnesota. Via Mitch Sherman:. “Nebraska...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Louisiana connection pays off in latest commit
The increased efforts this month by the Nebraska football recruiting apparatus paid off with the second commit under head coach Mickey Joseph. A few weeks ago, the interim head coach landed his first commitment in the form of Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman. On Tuesday morning, he landed another in New Orleans running back Arnold “Duda” Barnes.
lastwordonsports.com
Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #5 Creighton Bluejays
We have reached the top five. With it comes Creighton. They are the team that has happened to unseat Villanova as the preseason favorite in the Big East. They return a lot of talent from last year’s team, which was young and really overachieved. Plus, they bring in arguably the best player in the transfer portal. With more experience under the belt of this young team, they are projected as one of the nation’s best this year. They just need to be more consistent.
Kearney Hub
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
nebraskaexaminer.com
PepperJax grows out of teen years, returns corporate flag to Omaha, where it all began
OMAHA — An Omaha-founded restaurant chain that for a time moved its headquarters out of Nebraska has returned its corporate flag to the city where it started 20 years ago. PepperJax Grill, positioning itself for area growth, bought and opened a nearly 4,000-square-foot building off 144th Street and Interstate 80 for its national operations and field team base, said Erin Palladino, chief operating officer.
KETV.com
Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
News Channel Nebraska
Alumnus returns to Nebraska with ‘STOMP’ at the Lied
LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus Alan Schuster returns to campus this week with the U.S. touring company of “STOMP.”. An off-Broadway producer with 30 years of experience, Schuster is a 1975 Nebraska U graduate. He was a dual major, mixing history and theatre, with minors in political science and English. His work in the theatre program and the Nebraska Repertory Theatre rank amongst his favorite memories of college life.
lseclarion.com
Varsity sports come to an abrupt end at Lincoln’s newest high school
Lincoln’s newest high school Lincoln Northwest (LNW) originally canceled their football season because of the number of injuries they were receiving, which then led to their varsity winter sports season being canceled also. LNW announced the cancellation of the rest of their varsity football season on Sept. 16. LNW...
Sioux City Journal
Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
Comments / 0