Omaha, NE

WOWT

Coach reflects as baseball player from Omaha competes in World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Alec Bohm is the starting third baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies. He has already made a difference in the World Series with a big hit in game one of the Phillies’ come-from-behind win against Houston and some stellar plays in the field. Long before that,...
Corn Nation

Indiana Volleyball Comes to Play and Disrupt #4 Nebraska at Home

#4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) vs Indiana (13-11, B1G 6-6) When: Wednesday, November 2 2022, 8:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) There are eight matches remaining in the Nebraska volleyball schedule for the regular season. Just eight left! Four of those eight matches are at home, and one of those is tonight against Indiana. The Hoosier are not ranked in the top 25, and they haven’t been very close all season. The Hoosiers are the ninth best team in the conference.
KETV.com

Day 1: Nebraska state volleyball highlights

LINCOLN, Neb. — Wednesday in Lincoln, day one of the state volleyball tournament kicked off with quarterfinals in classes A, B and C-1. The remaining quarterfinal games start Thursday. Omaha Skutt Catholic's Skyhawks took on the Waverly Vikings, coming out on top 3-1. Elkhorn North dominated Grand Island Northwest,...
1011now.com

NSAA State Volleyball Tournament: Highlights & Scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Forty-eight teams are in Lincoln for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Tournament. Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the State Championships will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Tournament starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. Watch 1011 NOW throughout the week for highlights and scores.
247Sports

Five Creighton players named to CBS Sports Top 100 List

Having five/five from a starting lineup making the top 100 players in college basketball is absolutely ridiculous and a testament to the balance of this Creighton team. The list includes 16 freshmen, 14 Sophomores, 25 juniors, and 46 seniors. 24. Ryan Kalkbrenner | Creighton | Junior. 51. Arthur Kaluma |...
Kearney Hub

Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph

Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'

Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
Corn Nation

BOOM! LOUISIANA RB ARNOLD BARNES IS N!!!!!!!

EPIC NEWS FROM THE LAND OF JAZZ MUSIC & PO BOY SANDWICHES!!!!!!!. Nebraska landed the commitment of New Orleans running back Arnold Barnes Tuesday afternoon. Barnes plays his high school ball at Booker T. Washington High School. I've seen him listed at 5'10 190 on Rivals & 5'9 224 on 247. Based on the picture of him from his official visit, he looks bulky & closer to the latter than the former.
The Associated Press

TIPOFF: Creighton's Scheierman tops list of impact transfers

Creighton has its best preseason ranking ever thanks in part to the big victory it earned in the transfer portal. Baylor Scheierman’s decision to return to his home state and play for Creighton after three stellar seasons at South Dakota State gave Creighton one of the nation’s more versatile players. Scheierman, a first-team all-Summit League selection each of the last two years, was the only Division I player last season to lead his conference in both rebounds (7.8) and assists (4.5). He was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award given annually to the nation’s top mid-major player. South Dakota State went 68-22 in Scheierman’s three seasons, including a 30-5 mark last season that included an NCAA Tournament appearance.
lastwordonsports.com

Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #5 Creighton Bluejays

We have reached the top five. With it comes Creighton. They are the team that has happened to unseat Villanova as the preseason favorite in the Big East. They return a lot of talent from last year’s team, which was young and really overachieved. Plus, they bring in arguably the best player in the transfer portal. With more experience under the belt of this young team, they are projected as one of the nation’s best this year. They just need to be more consistent.
nebraskaexaminer.com

PepperJax grows out of teen years, returns corporate flag to Omaha, where it all began

OMAHA — An Omaha-founded restaurant chain that for a time moved its headquarters out of Nebraska has returned its corporate flag to the city where it started 20 years ago. PepperJax Grill, positioning itself for area growth, bought and opened a nearly 4,000-square-foot building off 144th Street and Interstate 80 for its national operations and field team base, said Erin Palladino, chief operating officer.
KETV.com

Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor

OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
News Channel Nebraska

Alumnus returns to Nebraska with ‘STOMP’ at the Lied

LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus Alan Schuster returns to campus this week with the U.S. touring company of “STOMP.”. An off-Broadway producer with 30 years of experience, Schuster is a 1975 Nebraska U graduate. He was a dual major, mixing history and theatre, with minors in political science and English. His work in the theatre program and the Nebraska Repertory Theatre rank amongst his favorite memories of college life.
lseclarion.com

Varsity sports come to an abrupt end at Lincoln’s newest high school

Lincoln’s newest high school Lincoln Northwest (LNW) originally canceled their football season because of the number of injuries they were receiving, which then led to their varsity winter sports season being canceled also. LNW announced the cancellation of the rest of their varsity football season on Sept. 16. LNW...
Sioux City Journal

Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale

OMAHA — It was designed to resemble an African hunting lodge. Omaha’s finest socialized within its wood-paneled walls. The penthouse of the Brandeis Building at 16th and Douglas streets, a little-known piece of Omaha history, is going on the market for the first time Thursday. Owners Jeff Sinclair...
