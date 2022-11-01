Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Barricaded suspect in West Bountiful now in police custody
Police have closed off streets in West Bountiful after a suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home on Tuesday.
kslnewsradio.com
Road rage incident that began in Kaysville leads to shooting with BB gun
KAYSVILLE, Utah — A road rage incident reportedly led to a heated altercation between two vehicles involving a BB or pellet gun Monday afternoon. Sgt. Roy Carlson with Utah Highway Patrol said the problem began around 2:40 p.m when two vehicles were heading southbound on I-15 in Kaysville. They reportedly got into an unspecified road rage incident. This led one of the drivers to pull out a gun and shoot the passenger side of the other car. The shooting left three bullet holes in the car.
kslnewsradio.com
Police standoff in West Bountiful ends peacefully, suspect surrenders
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — After nearly seven hours, police in West Bountiful say a SWAT standoff that resulted from a domestic violence situation has ended Tuesday night with the suspect surrendering to police. According to police, they were notified of a domestic violence situation in the area of 200...
Man reportedly fires shots out of car amid Kaysville road rage incident
A man is facing several charges after police say he fired shots from his car at another vehicle amid a road rage incident on Interstate-15 in Kaysville Monday afternoon.
Driver dies of gunshot on I-15; road rage not suspected
One person has died from a gunshot wound during an incident Wednesday involving a truck that jack-knifed on Interstate 15 in Murray.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Shooter had kids in car with him during road-rage incident on I-15 in Kaysville
CENTERVILLE, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police said a driver who allegedly shot at another motorist Monday on Interstate 15 had his kids in the car, which will add to the charges against him. And enough motorists witnessed the incident in the Kaysville area and called 911...
Gephardt Daily
Police: College student escapes kidnapping after being trapped in bedroom of Provo home
PROVO, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A college student escaped a kidnapping Monday after police say a 39-year-old man trapped her in the bedroom of his Provo home. Provo police say the female college student went to a home at 2475 W. 200 North to buy a hat for a costume.
UHP reports fatal crash involving suspicious gunshot wound
A man has suffered a fatal gunshot wound after being involved in a car accident at 5200 South on I-15 in Murray shortly before noon on Wednesday.
Family releases footage of suspects possibly connected to killing of Joe Salas
New information is being released regarding the death of Joe Salas, whose body was found in the Jordan River on June 9, 2021.
Fraudulent spending leads to stolen vehicle and foot chase at Outlets
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Tuesday, in a statement by Summit County Sheriff’s office, a man reported fraudulent use of two of his credit cards at the Chevron in Coalville. […]
kslnewsradio.com
After attempted kidnapping, Lehi police have a message for parents
LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say a teenage girl did everything right on Saturday night when she thwarted what police call a kidnapping attempt. The Lehi kidnapping attempt happened at Thanksgiving Point around 10:30 p.m. “She definitely thought quick, and I think it saved her from a situation that...
ksl.com
Provo man's weeklong crime spree includes impersonating officer, slashing tires, police say
OREM — A Provo man arrested a week ago and accused of trying to force a teenager into his car, impersonating an officer and later crashing into a light pole was arrested again over the weekend and accused of new crimes, including slashing more than a dozen tires. The...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Driver found dead after I-15 crash in Murray likely took his own life
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators with the Utah Highway Patrol now believe a man found dead after a Wednesday morning crash on I-15 in Murray likely took his own life. Late Wednesday night Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP public information officer, told Gephardt Daily investigators “were...
eastidahonews.com
Utah teen recounts attempted kidnapping at corn maze
LEHI, Utah (KSL TV) — A Lehi teen is sharing the terrifying moments she said a man tried to grab her outside a corn maze Saturday night. As trick-or-treat excitement kicked in Monday evening at the Gallagher home in Lehi, several costumed kids ran outside screaming and ready to get candy.
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD searching for suspect in connection to two robberies
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for help in finding a man who allegedly robbed two financial institutions. According to a press release, SLCPD’s investigation began at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Someone called the police about a man that walked into the Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 W. 700 N. and demanded cash.
kslnewsradio.com
Man attempts to kidnap 14-year-old from corn maze, police say
LEHI, Utah — A 14-year-old girl says a man attempted to kidnap her while she was leaving Cornbelly’s Corn Maze Saturday. According to the Lehi Police Department, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was walking from the maze to the parking lot to meet her ride....
Man reportedly escapes Morgan County police on horseback
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly escaped police on horseback Sunday night. Andrew Pentz, 40, is facing one count of Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor), one count of Intoxication (Class C Misdemeanor), one count of Interference with an Arresting Officer (Class B Misdemeanor), two counts of Failure to […]
KSLTV
Blackface video leads to hate messages, threats against teens not involved
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A disturbing video on TikTok showing teens dressed up in blackface and jail outfits is not only sending shock waves across the country, but it’s also hitting the small town of Eagle Mountain in Utah County. A concerned citizen at a Walmart in Cedar...
Street-side argument leads to shooting in West Valley
One woman was taken to the hospital after a street-side argument lead to a shooting early Sunday morning.
