KAYSVILLE, Utah — A road rage incident reportedly led to a heated altercation between two vehicles involving a BB or pellet gun Monday afternoon. Sgt. Roy Carlson with Utah Highway Patrol said the problem began around 2:40 p.m when two vehicles were heading southbound on I-15 in Kaysville. They reportedly got into an unspecified road rage incident. This led one of the drivers to pull out a gun and shoot the passenger side of the other car. The shooting left three bullet holes in the car.

KAYSVILLE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO