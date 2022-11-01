ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaysville, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Road rage incident that began in Kaysville leads to shooting with BB gun

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A road rage incident reportedly led to a heated altercation between two vehicles involving a BB or pellet gun Monday afternoon. Sgt. Roy Carlson with Utah Highway Patrol said the problem began around 2:40 p.m when two vehicles were heading southbound on I-15 in Kaysville. They reportedly got into an unspecified road rage incident. This led one of the drivers to pull out a gun and shoot the passenger side of the other car. The shooting left three bullet holes in the car.
kslnewsradio.com

After attempted kidnapping, Lehi police have a message for parents

LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say a teenage girl did everything right on Saturday night when she thwarted what police call a kidnapping attempt. The Lehi kidnapping attempt happened at Thanksgiving Point around 10:30 p.m. “She definitely thought quick, and I think it saved her from a situation that...
Gephardt Daily

Update: Driver found dead after I-15 crash in Murray likely took his own life

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators with the Utah Highway Patrol now believe a man found dead after a Wednesday morning crash on I-15 in Murray likely took his own life. Late Wednesday night Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP public information officer, told Gephardt Daily investigators “were...
eastidahonews.com

Utah teen recounts attempted kidnapping at corn maze

LEHI, Utah (KSL TV) — A Lehi teen is sharing the terrifying moments she said a man tried to grab her outside a corn maze Saturday night. As trick-or-treat excitement kicked in Monday evening at the Gallagher home in Lehi, several costumed kids ran outside screaming and ready to get candy.
kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD searching for suspect in connection to two robberies

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for help in finding a man who allegedly robbed two financial institutions. According to a press release, SLCPD’s investigation began at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Someone called the police about a man that walked into the Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 W. 700 N. and demanded cash.
kslnewsradio.com

Man attempts to kidnap 14-year-old from corn maze, police say

LEHI, Utah — A 14-year-old girl says a man attempted to kidnap her while she was leaving Cornbelly’s Corn Maze Saturday. According to the Lehi Police Department, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was walking from the maze to the parking lot to meet her ride....
ABC4

Man reportedly escapes Morgan County police on horseback

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly escaped police on horseback Sunday night. Andrew Pentz, 40, is facing one count of Criminal Mischief (Class B Misdemeanor), one count of Intoxication (Class C Misdemeanor), one count of Interference with an Arresting Officer (Class B Misdemeanor), two counts of Failure to […]
