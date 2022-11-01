Read full article on original website
kscj.com
FIELD FIRES BURN THROUGH WESTERN IOWA
WARM, DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS HELPED SPREAD FIELD FIRES THAT IGNITED IN WESTERN IOWA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS OF RICKETTS, IOWA IN CRAWFORD COUNTY HAD TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A LARGE FIRE THERE. O.K. HENDERSON HAS MORE:. FIELDFIRE OC…SOQ. :25. A FIELD FIRE NEAR 2375 OLD HIGHWAY...
1380kcim.com
Field Fire And High Winds Lead To Evacuation Of Ricketts Residents Thursday Afternoon
A large field fire this (Wednesday) afternoon in western Iowa led to the evacuation of residents of Ricketts in northwestern Crawford County. The Crawford County Emergency Management Agency announced shortly after 1 p.m. that the town of just over 100 people would be evacuated after a field of standing corn ignited north of Iowa Highway 141. Strong winds pushed the fire toward Ricketts at a rapid pace, and it grew out of control quickly. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters from multiple local agencies were able to stop the fire before it reached the community. As of this (Wednesday) afternoon, there have been no reports of any serious injuries related to the fire. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
kjan.com
10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants
November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
algonaradio.com
Former Webster County Teacher Pleads Guilty to Exploiting Students
A former Webster County teacher is pleading guilty to a charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Brandon Louis was the choir director at Southeast Valley High School in Gowrie. Louis admits in a plea agreement that he had exchanged text messages with a student that were sexual in nature. Haley Studyvin, a graduate of Southeast Valley, says the messages Louis sent her began arriving later and later at night.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge teen charged with possession of a firearm
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A report of shots fired led to the arrest of a teenage boy in Fort Dodge. Police responded to the Dodger Apartments Tuesday night after a caller reported shots being fired in that area. The caller said a vehicle was seen leaving the area soon after.
theperrynews.com
Semi tips into Beaver Creek Tuesday afternoon
The bucolic banks of Beaver Creek were shaken Tuesday afternoon when a semi-tractor trailer tipped over into the waterway, entrapping the driver and possibly leaking hazardous wastes. The incident was reported about 4:45 p.m. in the 12700 block of Knox Trail north of Perry. The truck was reportedly hauling rock...
kwit.org
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
kmaland.com
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns
(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
greenecountynewsonline.com
Sheriff’s report – October 2022
Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Monday, Oct. 31: At 7:39 am a deputy removed a deer from the roadway on 237th St and Jordan Ave in Jackson Township. At 9:08 am a deputy assisted with a cow out in the 500 block of D Ave in Cedar Township. At 7:22 pm a deputy removed a deer from the roadway on Highway 144 near 185th St south of Dana.
greenecountynewsonline.com
Police blotter – October 2022
Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Jefferson police department:. Sunday, Oct. 30: At 1:24 am an officer was requested to assisted Greene County jailers with several arrestees. The officer assisted as requested. At 1:09 pm an employee at A&W reported a small child walking near the store. An adult was not with the child, who appeared to be in distress. The officer located the child and guardians. The officer is investigating. At 6:29 pm a complainant reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. The officer is investigating. At 7:48 pm an officer arrested Royce Gonnelly of Jefferson on an outstanding Greene County arrest warrant for failure to serve jail time*.
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors Pass Resolution Supporting Green Light for Veterans Program
(Council Bluffs) Supervisor Justin Schultz discussed the Operation Green Light for Veterans Program at Tuesday Morning’s Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors meeting. Schultz says a couple of Colorado counties are reaching out to veterans dealing with increasing veterans’ issues. He says they found that 70 percent of homeless veterans suffer from substance abuse and other types of problems.
Iowa Town Evacuates After Cornfield Catches On Fire
A town in western Iowa was evacuated after a field of standing corn caught on fire this (Wednesday) afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call sometime between 11 am and noon Wednesday morning about a large fire in the 1500 block of J Avenue in Charter Oak says a KTIV article. Dry conditions and strong winds helped the fire spread.
iowa.media
Federal agencies sue Iowa biofuels producer while providing millions in aid
Quad County Corn Processors Cooperative in Galva, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa biofuels producer that stands to collect $3.9 million in federal assistance is also being sued by the federal government over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. In June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $70.8...
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Arrested For Wielding Machete During August Fight Pleads Guilty
A Carroll woman arrested at the end of August for allegedly displaying a machete during a fight has been sentenced in Carroll County District Court. According to court records, 44-year-old Amy Jo Hunter pled guilty to one count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was initially charged with the use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, also an aggravated misdemeanor, following her Aug. 31 arrest. Authorities say Hunter pulled the machete from her shirt during a fight with 31-year-old Taylor Marie Frank of Carroll near the Graham Park shelter house. Hunter pled guilty after reaching an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. However, that sentence was suspended, and Hunter was instead placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. She was also ordered to pay over $1,600 in fines, surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution.
kjan.com
Cass County (IA) man arrested on drug & eluding charges in Council Bluffs
Police in Council Bluffs report an officer on patrol a little before 2-a.m. today (Wednesday), in the area of the Target Store (3706 Metro Drive), in Council Bluffs, noticed a vehicle traveling behind the store. The Officer called for other Officers to assist in checking the vehicle. As the other Officers arrived, they saw 42-year-old Christopher Rae Holz, of Lewis (IA), by a storage container.
