A Carroll woman arrested at the end of August for allegedly displaying a machete during a fight has been sentenced in Carroll County District Court. According to court records, 44-year-old Amy Jo Hunter pled guilty to one count of carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was initially charged with the use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, also an aggravated misdemeanor, following her Aug. 31 arrest. Authorities say Hunter pulled the machete from her shirt during a fight with 31-year-old Taylor Marie Frank of Carroll near the Graham Park shelter house. Hunter pled guilty after reaching an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. However, that sentence was suspended, and Hunter was instead placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. She was also ordered to pay over $1,600 in fines, surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution.

CARROLL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO