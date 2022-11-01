Takeoff and Quavo premiered a new music video for 'Messy' just hours before Takeoff was shot dead

Takeoff teamed up with his uncle Quavo to form a duo. Rich Fury/Getty

Takeoff and Quavo released the video for their single "Messy" Monday. The new single dropped shortly before Takeoff was shot dead on Tuesday morning at a bowling alley in Houston.

The rappers released their joint album "Only Built for Infinity Links" on October 7.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, posted a clip of the video where he and Quavo were waking up after a "Messy" evening they dreamed up together.

In the video, the duo strolls through a house haunted by messiness. They encounter everything from wayward children to warring card players on their journey. There are also accusatory girlfriends, and gossips hidden in the cobwebs.

It was directed by Quavo and Daps .

On Monday, before his death, Takeoff shared a clip from the video on Instagram and wrote: "#HappyHalloween."

Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Marshall, is both Takeoff's groupmate and his uncle. They each initially gained popularity in the group Migos with Quavo's cousin Offset . Migos bubbled up in the Atlanta hip-hop scene before Drake hopped on a remix of their hit "Versace" that confirmed that they could go global.

Quavo commented on Migos disbanding during an interview on Revolt TV's Big Facts . "I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo," he said on October 3.

Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

"We just came from a loyal family, shit that's supposed to stick together. And sometimes, when shit don't work out, it ain't meant to be," he continued.

Takeoff confirmed their familial bond was still intact. "Only time will tell. We always family now, that ain't gon' change," he said.

Migos' other hits include "Handsome and Wealthy" (2014), the Donald Glover favorite "Bad and Boujee" (2016) and "Walk It Talk It" (2018.)

"Only Built For Infinity Links" is available across streaming platforms.