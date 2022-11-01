ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fordhamsports.com

#18 Water Polo Secures MAWPC Regular Season Crown

Washington, D.C./Annapolis, Md. – (November 5, 2022) – The 18th-ranked Fordham water polo team is on a major roll and that continued on Saturday, as the Rams extended their win streak to 14 games and in doing so, secured its second straight MAWPC regular season title. Fordham is now 21-6 overall, 15-0 in the MAWPC.
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Volleyball Swept by Saint Louis Saturday

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball fell in straight sets to Saint Louis, 18-25, 16-25, 24-26, on Saturday afternoon to fall to 11-16 overall and 5-11 in Atlantic 10 play with two matches to go. The Rams battled hard in the third set to try and extend the match but...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Swimming & Diving Splits Meet with Georgetown

Bronx, N.Y. – (November 5, 2022) – The Fordham swimming & diving team was back in action on Saturday afternoon, as the Rams hosted the Georgetown Hoyas at the Col. Francis B. Messmore Aquatic Center. The Fordham women kept their unbeaten season intact with a 196-104 win over...
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Football Travels to Bucknell on Saturday

Bronx, N.Y. - The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022 Patriot League season, Fordham's 122nd varsity season, by traveling to Lewisburg, Pa., to face the Bucknell University Bison in Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 5, at 1:00 p.m. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our...
LEWISBURG, PA
fordhamsports.com

Volleyball Felled by Saint Louis in Four on Friday

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball fell in four sets to Saint Louis on Friday night, 16-25, 25-20, 22-25, 22-25, in the opening match of two this weekend. With the loss, the Rams fall to 11-15 overall and 5-10 in league action, while the Billikens improve to 16-11 and 8-7, respectively.
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Silvestri & Lercari Earn MAWPC Awards

Bridgeport, Pa. – (November 3, 2022) - The Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) announced its weekly awards on Thursday with Fordham sweeping all three accolades. Fordham's Luca Silvestri (Napoli, Italy) was selected as Player and Rookie of the Week, while Thomas Lercari (Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.) earned the league's Defensive Player of the Week award.
BRIDGEPORT, NY
fordhamsports.com

Squash Opens New Season with Win

Bronx, N.Y. – (November 4, 2022) – The Fordham squash team opened its 2022-23 season on Friday with a 6-3 win over Cornell Club at the Lombardi Squash Courts. Through the opening four matches, Fordham pulled out to a 3-1 lead. Nicholas Gilman defeated Caleb Woo in three games at the second slot, 11-7, 11-7, and 11-2, while Sofia Arseniev took the sixth slot match from William Kim, 11-7, 14-12, and 11-2. Then, Nicholas Choo knocked off Varun Krishna at the eighth position, 11-8, 11-5, and 11-7.
BRONX, NY
fordhamsports.com

Women's Basketball Defeats Kutztown, 79-48, in Final Preseason Tune-Up

Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham women's basketball is one step closer to the 2022-23 campaign after it defeated Kutztown, 79-48, in an exhibition on Thursday night inside the Rose Hill Gym. The Rams led for nearly 34 minutes and trailed only in the first 70 seconds as every active player...
KUTZTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy