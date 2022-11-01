Bronx, N.Y. – (November 4, 2022) – The Fordham squash team opened its 2022-23 season on Friday with a 6-3 win over Cornell Club at the Lombardi Squash Courts. Through the opening four matches, Fordham pulled out to a 3-1 lead. Nicholas Gilman defeated Caleb Woo in three games at the second slot, 11-7, 11-7, and 11-2, while Sofia Arseniev took the sixth slot match from William Kim, 11-7, 14-12, and 11-2. Then, Nicholas Choo knocked off Varun Krishna at the eighth position, 11-8, 11-5, and 11-7.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO