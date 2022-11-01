Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown
Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.
ringsidenews.com
Fans Call For Randy Orton To Take Out Rhea Ripley During WWE Crown Jewel
Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Viper has done pretty much everything one would want to do in WWE, and fans love him for it all. In fact, his penchant for hitting the RKO on women ensured fans wanted to see the same for Rhea Ripley.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Tease Appears Behind Alexa Bliss During WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss was a major part of The Fiend’s storyline during Bray Wyatt’s first stint with WWE. Vince McMahon completely scrapped the gimmick after Wyatt’s release. Wyatt never forgot the betrayal he endured at the hands of Bliss towards the end of his first run as well.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Placing Restrictions On Shinsuke Nakamura vs Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura became a household name in NJPW, where he was the King Of Strong Style and touted as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He is also set to face another Japanese legend in The Great Muta’s final singles match. However, WWE is placing restrictions on the match as well.
ringsidenews.com
Outrage Erupts After Botched Finish To Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has done pretty much anything one would want to accomplish in WWE and then some. His match against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel was also dragged by fans for a good reason.
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Gives Credit To Omos For Bringing It At WWE Crown Jewel
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year confused many, as he was seen as a big star back then. The Monster Among Monsters finally made his WWE return, and he got right back to business. He also won his match against Omos and finally shared his thoughts on it.
ringsidenews.com
Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results Coverage, Reactions, & Highlights
It’s that time of the year for WWE to host it’s annual Premium Live Event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. WWE Crown Jewel will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th, 2022. The results coverage for WWE Extreme Rules will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and there will be a kickoff show at 11:00 p.m. ET.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Says Every Woman In AEW Is Capable Of 5-Star Matches
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she has run roughshod over the women’s division. She is utterly infallible so far, and fans are getting behind her. She is proud of the AEW women’s division and so, she made a bold claim recently.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Wants An Intergender Match In AEW
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. In fact, she now seems to want to face men instead. Cargill became the...
ringsidenews.com
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Might Wrestle Again For WWE
Stone Cold Steve Austin is widely recognized as one of the most influential and greatest professional wrestlers of all time. During the Attitude Era, a period of industry boom in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he was responsible for the development and success of WWE. A major update on the possibility of Stone Cold returning to WWE has now emerged after a very successful WrestleMania outing.
ringsidenews.com
Logan Paul Still Waiting On Official Confirmation Regarding Extent Of WWE Crown Jewel Injury
Logan Paul had a terrific outing at WWE Crown Jewel when he faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite being on the losing side, Logan Paul was praised for his efforts in the match. The 25-minute bout turned out to be the best match of the night.
ringsidenews.com
Paul Heyman Claims Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul Will Be ‘Uncomfortable’
Roman Reigns has been an unstoppable force as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his WWE return back in 2020. He continues to be a dominant force on WWE television and there is no one who can match up with him. He is set to face Logan Paul soon and it seems Paul Heyman isn’t looking forward to it.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Mocks Logan Paul’s ‘Lucky Shot’ After WWE Crown Jewel
Roman Reigns has been absolutely dominant as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion and has defeated many opponents. Roman’s most recent opponent was Logan Paul and despite his best efforts, Paul couldn’t get the job done at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event and The Head of the Table decided to mock Logan Paul after the match.
ringsidenews.com
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Traveled Without AJ Styles Because They Were Miserable In WWE
AJ Styles is known to have a close bond with his OC teammates, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They have been known to be close friends for many years and have amazing comradery appearing together on-screen. However, an interesting fact to know is that Styles use to ride together with Gallows and Anderson from town to town.
ringsidenews.com
Why Tony Khan Brought Jeff Jarrett to AEW
Jeff Jarrett is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world but he is also a controversial figure. That that didn’t stop Double J from being a huge star. Jarrett has now made his way to AEW and Tony Khan explained why he hired him in the first place.
ringsidenews.com
Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler: Match Order Revealed for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Event
WWE will be presenting their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia today. Fans are really looking forward to the event for quite a few reasons. The show’s starting soon and now we know what the match order will be for Crown Jewel. The Crown Jewel will be...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Drags Dave Meltzer’s 5-Star Rating System After WWE Crown Jewel Match
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year baffled many, as he was seen as a proper star. Regardless, he came back to WWE earlier this year and has been booked strongly since then. He had a match at Crown Jewel and decided to drag Dave Meltzer right after that.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Removes Ric Flair’s ‘Woo’ From Opening Intro
Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The Nature Boy is a controversial figure in the history of the business as well. The controversy surrounding Flair and The Plane Ride From Hell put him on the brink of cancellation. WWE responded by removing...
Comments / 0