ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown

Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
ringsidenews.com

Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed

Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.
ringsidenews.com

Fans Call For Randy Orton To Take Out Rhea Ripley During WWE Crown Jewel

Randy Orton has accomplished a lot of things during his two-decade run with the WWE. The Viper has done pretty much everything one would want to do in WWE, and fans love him for it all. In fact, his penchant for hitting the RKO on women ensured fans wanted to see the same for Rhea Ripley.
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt Tease Appears Behind Alexa Bliss During WWE Crown Jewel

Alexa Bliss was a major part of The Fiend’s storyline during Bray Wyatt’s first stint with WWE. Vince McMahon completely scrapped the gimmick after Wyatt’s release. Wyatt never forgot the betrayal he endured at the hands of Bliss towards the end of his first run as well.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Placing Restrictions On Shinsuke Nakamura vs Great Muta Match

Shinsuke Nakamura became a household name in NJPW, where he was the King Of Strong Style and touted as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. He is also set to face another Japanese legend in The Great Muta’s final singles match. However, WWE is placing restrictions on the match as well.
ringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Gives Credit To Omos For Bringing It At WWE Crown Jewel

Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year confused many, as he was seen as a big star back then. The Monster Among Monsters finally made his WWE return, and he got right back to business. He also won his match against Omos and finally shared his thoughts on it.
ringsidenews.com

Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results Coverage, Reactions, & Highlights

It’s that time of the year for WWE to host it’s annual Premium Live Event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. WWE Crown Jewel will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th, 2022. The results coverage for WWE Extreme Rules will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and there will be a kickoff show at 11:00 p.m. ET.
ringsidenews.com

Jade Cargill Says Every Woman In AEW Is Capable Of 5-Star Matches

Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she has run roughshod over the women’s division. She is utterly infallible so far, and fans are getting behind her. She is proud of the AEW women’s division and so, she made a bold claim recently.
ringsidenews.com

Jade Cargill Wants An Intergender Match In AEW

Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. In fact, she now seems to want to face men instead. Cargill became the...
ringsidenews.com

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Might Wrestle Again For WWE

Stone Cold Steve Austin is widely recognized as one of the most influential and greatest professional wrestlers of all time. During the Attitude Era, a period of industry boom in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he was responsible for the development and success of WWE. A major update on the possibility of Stone Cold returning to WWE has now emerged after a very successful WrestleMania outing.
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Claims Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul Will Be ‘Uncomfortable’

Roman Reigns has been an unstoppable force as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his WWE return back in 2020. He continues to be a dominant force on WWE television and there is no one who can match up with him. He is set to face Logan Paul soon and it seems Paul Heyman isn’t looking forward to it.
ringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns Mocks Logan Paul’s ‘Lucky Shot’ After WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns has been absolutely dominant as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion and has defeated many opponents. Roman’s most recent opponent was Logan Paul and despite his best efforts, Paul couldn’t get the job done at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event and The Head of the Table decided to mock Logan Paul after the match.
ringsidenews.com

Why Tony Khan Brought Jeff Jarrett to AEW

Jeff Jarrett is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world but he is also a controversial figure. That that didn’t stop Double J from being a huge star. Jarrett has now made his way to AEW and Tony Khan explained why he hired him in the first place.
ringsidenews.com

Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel

Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
ringsidenews.com

Spoiler: Match Order Revealed for Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Event

WWE will be presenting their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia today. Fans are really looking forward to the event for quite a few reasons. The show’s starting soon and now we know what the match order will be for Crown Jewel. The Crown Jewel will be...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Removes Ric Flair’s ‘Woo’ From Opening Intro

Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The Nature Boy is a controversial figure in the history of the business as well. The controversy surrounding Flair and The Plane Ride From Hell put him on the brink of cancellation. WWE responded by removing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy