The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Deadspin
Fair or extremely foul? Horrendous roughing the punter call costs Mizzou
There has been an interesting aura around the Missouri football program for decades essentially boiling down to weird things will happen to this team. It’s just a matter of when chaos ensues. In today’s edition of batshit crazy Southeastern Conference football, we found out a tackle box for a punter extends from Mizzou’s home in Columbia to St. Louis, over 100 miles away. It’s a bit of an exaggeration, but only a bit. And the officials calling a tackle box half the size of the Show-Me State screwed the Tigers out of their best chance to win.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mizzou fans call out SEC officials after Tigers flagged in Kentucky scuffle
Mizzou and Kentucky got chippy early in Columbia. At the end of the 1st quarter, Kentucky QB Will Levis was pushed out of bounds. On the Kentucky sideline, Tigers and Wildcats players got into it a bit. To the surprise of many fans, the referees only flagged MU’s Josh Landry...
Strange roughing the punter penalty after an errant snap helps Kentucky hang on to beat Missouri
Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow’s quick thinking helped the Wildcats hold on to beat Missouri 21-17 on Saturday. As Goodfellow lined up to punt the ball back to the Tigers with 2:25 to go and Kentucky clinging to a four-point lead, the snap sailed way over his head. Way, way over his head. But Goodfellow didn’t give up on the play and picked the ball up five yards from the goal line. As soon as he grabbed the ball, he kicked it away just before as Missouri’s Will Norris dove in for a crushing tackle.
CBS Sports
Watch Missouri vs. Kentucky: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Kentucky Wildcats are 6-1 against the Missouri Tigers since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. UK and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
Mizzou Saturday football game to cause traffic impacts
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou is set to kick off against the University of Kentucky at Faurot Field at 11:00 a.m Saturday. With more people in town, some traffic impacts are to be expected. Those attending the game will need to keep parking in mind, as spots can fill up quickly due to increased crowds. Several public The post Mizzou Saturday football game to cause traffic impacts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz comments on controversial penalties, Brady Cook's performance after loss to Kentucky
Eli Drinkwitz lamented the mistakes Missouri made on offense, and the late roughing the punter penalty that went against the Tigers in a 21-17 loss to Kentucky. The Tigers fell to 4-5 and 2-4 in the SEC and next play at Tennessee. There was also a call earlier in the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops recaps Kentucky's win at Missouri: 'We found a way'
Mark Stoops exhaled after a last-minute win over Missouri thanks to a roughing the punter call on Missouri gave Kentucky a victory. “Very proud of the team,” Stoops said on SEC Network. “We knew obviously we had a tough loss a week ago, coming on the road, Coach Drink got these guys playing exceptionally hard, very physical football team. We knew it’d be a defensive battle both sides, feel very fortunate to come out with the win.”
Columbia Missourian
MU men's hoops knocks off Wash U in exhibition
After an offseason of unknowns and questions about the large quantity of new talent for Missouri men’s basketball under first-year coach Dennis Gates, fans finally had a chance to see what the new-look Tigers had to offer on the court. Missouri’s 89-61 exhibition victory over Washington University on Thursday...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky basketball preview: 10 things to know (including a prediction) about the 2022-23 season
It has been a humbling couple of seasons for Kentucky basketball. A 9-16 mark 2 years ago was a bizarre dark specter for the Wildcats program. A season ago, Kentucky was almost its normal self. There were 26 wins. An 18-point victory at Kansas, a 29-point win over North Carolina and a 28-point win over Tennessee were signs of a return to Wildcat normalcy. But all of that went out the window on March 17, 2022. Kentucky lost to 15th-seeded St. Peters, in the Wildcats’ biggest upset loss in March Madness history.
Watch: John Calipari Talks Exhibition Win Over Kentucky State
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 111-53 win over Kentucky State on Thursday night. Calipari spoke on the unfortunate situation surrounding the passing of sophomore Daimion Collins' father, Ben. He also talked what he saw on the court from the ...
2 of the Top 50 Prettiest College’s are in the State of Missouri
If you are looking into colleges and you want to find a school that offers beautiful views with a world-class education, then you need to check out the two schools from Missouri that made the list of the Prettiest College Campuses in the US. Mizzou & Washington University are very...
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?
The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
WHAS 11
Two horses observed for medical issues during Breeders' Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Two horses, including one trained by embattled Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, were observed for medical issues after being pulled up in separate races during Saturday's Breeders' Cup championships at Keeneland. Baffert-trained Messier, competing for the first time since finishing 19th in the Kentucky Derby, was...
WKYT 27
Breeders’ Cup underway at Keeneland
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breeders’ Cup is now underway at Keeneland. Food and drinks are flowing, with people grabbing favorites like bread pudding and bourbon. People say getting dressed up in their suit and tie or dress and fascinator gets them excited for the races. Spectators from Kentucky...
linknky.com
CovCath wins first round easily, now faces unbeaten No. 1 on road in Week 2
When the most suspenseful moment of a football game is whether the split-the-pot winner will show up to claim the prize, you know it’s the first week of the KHSAA playoffs. Maybe the winner went home early. Just the way Great Crossing headed back to Georgetown, a 21-0 loser Friday to Covington Catholic in this Class 5A playoff game in Park Hills.
Advocate
Another One Bites the Dust: Iconic Kentucky Gay Club Shuttering
Soundbar, an iconic gay nightclub in downtown Lexington, Ky., announced it will be closing its doors to patrons this month. "Soundbar will have [its] LAST DANCE on Saturday November 19," the club's owners recently announced on Facebook. "We had the most Amazing 13 plus years and are now ready to move on to other projects. We will still be available for PRIVATE EVENTS until we find a suitable NEW TENANT for the space."
athleticbusiness.com
HS Principal Placed on Leave Following Suicide Death of AD
Marlon Ball, the principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington, Ky., was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, according to a district statement mourning the death of Dunbar athletic director Jason Howel. Howell's death Tuesday is being investigated as a suicide, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told the Lexington...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Dissecting an ‘RCUT’ intersection
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Folks who live in Georgetown’s Bradford Place neighborhood say they have gotten used to the odd-looking intersection at the entrance. And now, they even like it. “Honestly, when they first put it in I was a little frustrated because I was like, ‘Ah, I’ve got...
Columbia Missourian
Changes made to westbound Broadway lanes
Youth Reporter, Spring 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sadhnh@umsystem.edu or, in the newsroom at 882-5700. Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College. The city said alterations were made to better facilitate traffic movement and assist with congestion.
Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After several shots fired incidents were reported the past few weeks, Columbia police and residents are concerned about the gun violence in the community. Residents have told ABC 17 News they are tired of all the gun violence, and a police official said after a Wednesday shooting in broad daylight people should The post Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
