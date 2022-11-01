Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Discusses West Virginia Potentially Moving Conferences
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University’s director of athletics Shane Lyons held a Zoom call with the WVU Committee of Retired Faculty this evening. Following a long, boring slideshow that discussed financials for various programs at the university, Lyons took a few questions from the small group of people that were invited.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Makes ESPN Top Recruiting Rankings
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers may be struggling on the field, but Neal Brown and his coaching staff continue to bring in solid recruiting classes. Today, ESPN released their 2023 Football Class Rankings: Top College Recruits Impact Top 50 list and the Mountaineers were among the...
voiceofmotown.com
A Case for Jimbo Fisher
Well, we have reached the next coach on our top-5 list of potential replacements for Neal Brown. For our next contestant on “for the love of God, please get this next hire right,” we are reaching down deep in the heart of SEC country. A West Virginia native, the next individual on this list has proven that he can win at the highest level possible in College Football.
New-look West Virginia debuts vs. Mount St. Mary's
West Virginia will feature a new-look lineup on Monday when it opens the season against visiting Mount St. Mary’s in
voiceofmotown.com
A Case for Curt Cignetti
With the “climb” quickly falling apart in Morgantown, many expect the Mountaineers to move on from Neal Brown following the 2022 season. Once the decision becomes final, the quest to find his successor will commence. While many will be throwing around the big names, there will be names...
voiceofmotown.com
The Path to Rich Rod’s Return to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the likelihood of Neal Brown being fired as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers increasing every day, rumors of his eventual replacement are swirling. One name that continues to gain steam in the past couple of days is Rich Rodriguez, the former...
voiceofmotown.com
SOURCE: Shane Lyons Desperately Wants to Keep Neal Brown at WVU
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the drums continue to beat louder every day for West Virginia to make a coaching change by firing head coach Neal Brown, the heat within the offices of director of athletics Shane Lyons and university president E. Gordon Gee is getting hotter and hotter.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Exhibition Win Over Fairmont State
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players spoke to the media after their exhibition win over Fairmont State on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
connect-bridgeport.com
More Bad News for West Virginia Football Team as Star Running Back CJ Donaldson Out for Rest of Year
According to SI.Com, on Tuesday, West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown announced running back CJ Donaldson will miss the remainder of the season after leaving the game against TCU on Saturday with an injury. Editor's Note: Photo courtesy of WVU Sports, WVU Sports Communications.
The Recorddelta
Athletic Hall of Fame Committee honors Class of ‘22 inductees
TENNERTON — The Buckhannon-Upshur High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee welcomed the members of the class of 2022 back to town, recognizing them during halftime of the Buccaneers’ home football game against the Grafton Bearcats back on Friday, October 21 before hosting them in the high school commons for their induction banquet.
WDTV
Tucker County tied for 3rd in latest WVSSAC rankings
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ahead of the final week of football season for our area high schools, the WVSSAC released the most recent playoff rankings for the state on Tuesday. Full rankings can be viewed on WVSSAC’s Website. Rating is constructed using a formula that calculates wins along with...
Daily Athenaeum
Students will be charged housing fee for breaking first-year requirements
For years, West Virginia University has enforced a requirement for first-year students to live on campus with few exceptions. However, starting next fall, students who do not abide by the policy may see an extra charge on their bill. Beginning in fall 2023, first-year students and first-year transfer students who...
morgantownmag.com
Movers & Shapers 2022: The Lauritas
A single-truck coal-hauling operation becomes a complex of family enterprises. A century ago, this cluster of towns on the Mon River was full of brave immigrants. Some took the risk of starting their own business to give their children and grandchildren better lives. Their enterprises were family affairs, often named for the men of the household but anchored by hard-working wives and mothers. Children did their part, too.
‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out
The federal government pumped $330 million into child care in West Virginia during the pandemic. 6,200 kids will lose child care funding on Nov. 1 as parents, teachers and operators worry about making ends meet and some consider leaving the workforce. ‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Yellow school bus rides green at Ohio County Schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Gazing out the window, the smell of diesel exhaust and the brakes creaking with every stop. Just about everyone who’s commuted to school knows what it’s like to ride a school bus…but a company called GreenPower is ready to rethink that rite of passage in West Virginia. Their new electric school […]
WTRF
Part of I-70 through Wheeling closed tonight, Thursday night
WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that I-70 eastbound will be closed between Exit 1A (Main St. / Downtown) and Exit 2A (Oglebay Park) on Wednesday night, November 2, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Through traffic will follow a posted detour along Route 40.
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, Police investigating shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at a bar called The Bank, located at 344 High St. A fight was reported to have occurred near the entrance of the bar, and the suspect fired several...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in north central West Virginia
While no one hit the billion-dollar jackpot last night, a lucky winner bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Marion County.
I-79 rest area closing for several days this week
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced the rest area off Interstate 79 in Harrison County will be closed starting Wednesday night.
Another West Virginia Sheetz temporarily closing for major remodel
Another West Virginia Sheetz location will be closing for a major remodel soon, according to a statement from the company's PR Manager.
