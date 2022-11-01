ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Mystery solved: How to pronounce Qatar, the World Cup host whose name everybody says wrong

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdKIs_0iuW4sSg00

Throughout the 12 years since FIFA president Sepp Blatter dramatically opened a scandalous envelope and introduced the world to Qatar, millions of Westerners have learned plenty about the 2022 World Cup's controversial host. They have learned about scorching temperatures and migrant worker exploitation. They've learned how oil transformed a peninsular desert into a bustling international hub. They've learned that Qatari law criminalizes homosexuality and forbids alcohol. They've learned how a tiny emirate the size of Connecticut plans to stage the planet's grandest sporting event.

They have learned just about all the basics, except the most basic of all: How to pronounce “Qatar.”

They’ve pronounced it “kuh-TAR” and “KA-tar” and “cutter.” The Brits occasionally go for “kuh-TAAH.” Some Americans have done their homework and still somehow settled on “cut-tar.” For a while, a few online dictionaries bafflingly spit out “cotter.”

All are wrong, but the mispronunciations got so out of hand that the Qatari state essentially gave up on authenticity and accepted a few of them.

"The pronunciation in English is different because the word uses two letters that only exist in Arabic," Ali Al-Ansari, a Qatari government media attaché, told Yahoo Sports via email. The accepted pronunciation "would sound like saying: Kuh-TAR."

In other words, what you hear when you search "how to pronounce Qatar" is fine.

"Another way that also works is Kuh-Ter," Al-Ansari added, "but sometimes that sounds like 'gutter' so we prefer Kuh-Tar."

Other Arabic speakers have explained that the English word closest to the native pronunciation might actually be “guitar.” In Gulf dialects, the first consonant in “Qatar” is more a “g” than a hard “c.”

But the proper pronunciation — the one that will roll off local tongues throughout the World Cup — cannot be spelled out with a Latin alphabet. If you want to learn, your best bet is YouTube:

Why pronouncing ‘Qatar’ is so hard for English speakers

The difficulty stems from “emphatic sounds that English doesn't have,” says Amal El Haimeur, a linguist and Arabic professor at the University of Kansas. Qatar’s Arabic name, دولة قطر, is three letters, two of which are totally foreign to most Westerners, and therefore devillish to enunciate without practice.

“It's like we have sleeping muscles,” says Mohammed Aldawood, an Arabic professor at American University in Washington D.C. “We have to wake them up to pronounce those correctly.”

The first letter calls for either a deep-throated "k" or a hard-ish "g," depending on the dialect, and then a deemphasized vowel similar to "ā."

The second is a guttural “t.” In linguistics, they’re referred to as “veralized” or “uvular” consonants, meaning they require the speaker to press the back of their tongue up against the roof of their mouth. “It is produced by obstructing the airflow [through the] mouth,” El Maimeur says.

And the final sound is an “ar” with a rolled “r.”

The accepted English pronunciation fails to incorporate all three of those nuances. But this, experts say, is a natural feature of language acquisition.

“In any language — like for me when I speak English — if I don't have a sound in my [first language], I will replace it with the closest sound in my language,” El Maimeur says. When faced with an “emphatic” Arabic sound, non-native speakers, including her students, “will replace it with its non-emphatic counterpart.”

“Qatar,” in this sense, isn’t unique. Aldawood points out that other common proper nouns — including “Saudi,” and his own first name, “Mohammed” — have been adapted by and for English speakers, and technically are mispronounced.

“Any language, any word,” Aldawood says. “Over time, people start changing it to make it easier to say.”

So even when Gianni Infantino, Blatter’s successor, inaugurates the Qatar World Cup, he and his FIFA colleagues, some of whom have been visiting the Gulf for over a decade, will have a variety of takes on the host country’s name.

Infantino, a Swiss polyglot, has made some strides towards authenticity. But his Scottish media relations director still goes for “KA-tar.” And the Irish chief operating officer of the World Cup, Colin Smith, will call it “kuh-TAR.”

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

European nations press FIFA for answers ahead of World Cup

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — European nations, including England, are pushing FIFA for “concrete answers” on issues relating to migrant workers ahead of the World Cup. The 10 nations speaking Sunday include eight with World Cup-bound teams that have committed to captains wearing One Love armbands in breach of FIFA-written rules.
WSB Radio

Cameroonian President Paul Biya marks 40 years in power

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — (AP) — Cameroonian President Paul Biya marked 40 years in power Sunday but stayed out of the spotlight as questions swirled about the 89-year-old who is the only leader most of the Central African country's people have ever known. Thousands of his supporters gathered in...
WSB Radio

Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen...
WSB Radio

Pope appeals for Lebanon leaders to put interests aside

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — (AP) — Pope Francis appealed Sunday for Lebanon’s politicians to put their personal interests aside and agree on a path to help the country emerge from years of economic meltdown and a new political vacuum. “Lebanon now is suffering,” Francis said when...
WSB Radio

Ethnic Serbs rally in Kosovo after leaving jobs in protest

MITROVICA, Kosovo — (AP) — Several thousand ethnic Serbs rallied in Kosovo on Sunday as a dispute over vehicle license plates heightened ongoing tensions between Serbia and its former province. The government's decision to gradually ban Serbia-issued license plates has angered Kosovo Serbs, most of whom do not...
WSB Radio

Charity ship with 35 migrants refuses to leave Italian port

CATANIA, Sicily — (AP) — The captain of a charity migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 migrants disembark — part of hardline directives by Italy's new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia...
WSB Radio

World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. Notching up...
WSB Radio

At global summits, Biden aims to assert America's leadership

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will aim to assert America's global leadership during his upcoming trip to Southeast Asia that will be shadowed by a verdict on his presidency after Tuesday's elections. The foreign policy challenges that have helped define Biden's first two years in office...
WSB Radio

UK to declare bank holiday May 8 to honor King Charles III

LONDON — (AP) — The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion. The holiday will be on Monday, May 8, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with...
WSB Radio

German rescue ship enters Sicilian port, disembarks minors

MILAN — (AP) — Italy allowed a humanitarian rescue ship carrying 179 migrants to enter a Sicilian port and begin disembarking minors early Sunday, while refusing to respond to requests for safe harbor from three other ships carrying 900 more people in nearby waters. Italy's new far-right-led government...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
49K+
Followers
103K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy