eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida?

All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to a huge variety of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Miami named one of the cities with the best real estate prospects in 2023

Miami ranks among the 10 American cities with the best overall real estate prospects in 2023, according to the Emerging Trends in Real Estate report by PwC and Urban Land Institute. The 44th edition of the in-depth forecast report examined 80 cities to determine trends in the real estate industry...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

City of Miami takes over historically Black beach, Brazil's tight presidential election, wetlands boundary moved

When Miami commissioners recently moved to take over management of Virginia Key Beach, the city’s historically Black beach, the reaction from the community was swift. Commissioners had suggested ‘malfeasance’ in the running of the Virginia Key Trust and indicated their frustrations over the lack of progress on a Black history and civil rights museum promised nearly two decades ago.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami police intensifying search for deadly hit and run driver

MIAMI - A family from France is in Miami, begging for justice for their daughter.The young woman was killed in a hit and run on Biscayne Blvd. early Sunday morning, and police say they've been tracking the vehicle responsible. "She came here to work from France. She was a lively lovely little girl who was always ready to experience anything," said Corinne Avenet of her daughter, Justine. "She loved her life here."But Justine Avenet's life was cut short at just 24 years old while riding a rented bicycle on Biscayne Blvd. near Northeast 22nd Street Sunday morning."We are devastated," her...
MIAMI, FL
miamilaker.com

Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness

What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
sflcn.com

Councilwoman Timothe’s “Teach to Fish” North Miami Business Summit a Success

NORTH MIAMI – Last week, City of North Miami Councilwoman Kassandra Timothe, MPA – who represents District 2 – presented the first annual “Teach to Fish” North Miami Business Summit, in partnership with the City of North Miami and North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA). The summit provided resources, education, and assistance to over 200 guests during the three-day event, October 23-25. North Miami residents seeking to grow or start a successful business were welcomed by community and business leaders and participated in more than 25 workshops, including funding guidance, business planning, business structure, operations, branding, marketing, and more, to help local entrepreneurs further their knowledge and skills.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Wins $2 Million Sctratch-Off Sold At Publix

HOLLYWOOD, Florida — The Florida Lottery announced that Fidel Avila, 65, of Hialeah, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. The Dade County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

New affordable housing project unveiled in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s housing crisis continues to put families in a bind. Now, one city is opening doors for its most desperate residents. A ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking was held Thursday for Miami’s newest affordable housing project. “We’re just happy to be here to be...
MIAMI, FL
Hot 99.1

Future Buys $16 Million Miami Mansion – Photos

Future has reportedly purchased a $16 million mansion in one of Miami's most exclusive neighborhoods. First reported on Wednesday (Nov. 2), by South Florida real estate publication TheRealDeal, the jaw-dropping digs were sold to the Atlanta rap star by Dina Goldentayer for Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The swank abode boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, over 8,500 square-feet of living space, "plus staff quarters, media room, three-car garage and a detached guest suite," according to the official listing. The waterfront property also has a pool, cabana, elevator and rooftop terrace. Future reportedly paid $16.3 million for the crib, which was less than the initial asking price of $19.9 million.
MIAMI, FL
thecurrentsouthdade.com

Raising Cane’s Surprises Band Program Ahead of Grand Opening of First Florida Location in Homestead

On Wednesday, November 2, just 6 days before the grand opening of Florida’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant, the chain brought a sneak peek food truck for the South Dade Band to enjoy. Started as a single location at Louisiana State University, Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the country, serving their signature chicken strips with their world-famous Cane’s Sauce.
HOMESTEAD, FL

