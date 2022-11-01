Read full article on original website
Columbia woman faces multiple charges for stealing, crashing vehicle in Boone County
A Columbia woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Boone County. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with two felonies, including tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. She’s also charged with three misdemeanors, including carless and imprudent driving, driving while intoxicated and making a false declaration. Gross will be arraigned later this afternoon.
Columbia man arrested for threatening woman & her children with a gun and axe
A Columbia man is facing numerous charges for allegedly strangling a woman and threatening her with a gun and an axe. Dominic Hunter, 38, is charged with second-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of child endangerment, and second-degree property damage. He’s currently being held with no bond.
Columbia teen allegedly uses stolen gun to commit robbery
A Boone County teen is arrested for robbing a business at gunpoint earlier this week. Korshawn Brown, 18, of Columbia, was taken into custody early this morning. He’s been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and stealing a firearm. He’s currently being held on a $150,000 bond.
Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with first-degree robbery after he and three other men allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and took $400 from her. Kaeden Cunningham, 19, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim after he and the other men jumped out of a red Camaro. The alleged victim showed a The post Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Police investigate drive-by shooting on city's east side
Columbia Police release more information about a shots-fired incident. Officers were called to the 3700 block of Clark Lane on Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. Evidence was recovered at the scene confirming a shooting had occurred. Investigators have since learned two vehicles had exchanged gunfire in the area. No injuries...
Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man faces possible charges following a crash Tuesday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route B near Ragar Road around 6:50 p.m. Troopers said 22-year-old Tylor Washington tried to pass a vehicle when another vehicle overtook his car and hit The post Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia PD investigates shots fired incident near Douglass Park
Columbia Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that happened just north of Douglass Park. The department says it was called to the 200 block of Sexton Road early Wednesday morning. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire damage to a residence and a vehicle. No one was injured. Anyone...
Rolla man arrested on drug charges after search of home in Doolittle
A Rolla man is in custody following a drug investigation. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office announced that they, along with Rolla Area Drug Enforcement, finished a short-term drug investigation Monday. That’s when deputies and members of the Rolla Police Department served a search warrant in the 100 block of Eisenhower Street in Doolittle. Authorities found fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia in the home.
Three people injured, two seriously, in apparent DWI crash in Pettis County
Three people are injured, two seriously, in an apparent drunk driving crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Tylor Washington, 22, of Sedalia, was trying to pass another vehicle on Route B, near Ragar Road, just southwest of Sedalia, last night. Troopers say while Washington was driving southbound in the northbound lanes, another car overtook him and struck his vehicle.
Man Behind Bars After Officer-Involved Shooting
(KTTS News) — A man who was shot after pointing a gun at a Springfield Police officer is now in the Webster County Jail. Roberto Esquivel, 41, is a sex offender wanted on charges in Webster County for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. Springfield Police and the...
Dallas County man killed in crash north of Buffalo
A Dallas County man is killed in a single-vehicle crash 10 miles north of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo, was driving on Highway DD Wednesday evening when his truck crossed the centerline, skidded off the side of the road, overturned and struck a ditch.
Camdenton man scheduled for murder trial less than 3 months after crime
A trial date is set for a Camden County man accused of murdering his roommate in August. Jordan Jones, of Camdenton, was scheduled Wednesday for a five-day jury trial to begin July 10, 2023. Jones is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 43-year-old Michael Varney.
Dixon man arrested for stealing more than $1,000 worth of tools from hometown high school
A Pulaski County man is arrested for breaking into a school, stealing shop equipment and candy. Ryett Elms, 24, of Dixon, is charged with stealing and burglary. The crime occurred last week at the Dixon High School. After officers reviewed camera footage, they were able to identify Elms as their suspect. Court records say the footage show Elms removing items from the shop building and FFA classroom. He also broke into a concession stand and stole boxes of candy before discharging a fire extinguisher.
Jefferson City man faces federal charge for allegedly keeping heroin in storage unit
A Jefferson City man is charged in federal court after authorities find a large amount of heroin in his storage unit. Tremaine Bell, 41, was charged Monday with one count of possessing heroin to distribute. According to a federal affidavit, authorities received a tip that Bell was using a storage...
JCMO Man faces drug charges
Columbia man receives probation for setting estranged wife's house on fire
A Columbia man pleads guilty to setting his estranged wife’s house on fire earlier this year. Clarence Moore pleaded down Monday to one count of second-degree arson. He was sentenced to five years supervised probation. Moore was arrested in September after he called 911 to report that he’d just...
SEDALIA POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY SUBJECT IN PHOTO
The Sedalia Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a female subject in a photograph. The department is looking to identifying the female in relation to a theft investigation. The woman is driving a Chevrolet Equinox in the photo. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective...
One person arrested after crash in Columbia
Columbia Police arrest one person following a multi-vehicle crash near the MU campus. Police say a driver hit several vehicles in the area of Forum and Stadium Boulevard Monday evening. The area was briefly closed as emergency vehicles responded to the scene. One person was arrested in connection to the...
Audrain County man pleads guilty to federal charges after pursuit, crash in Jefferson City
An Audrain County man who was riding in a vehicle that led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing in Jefferson City pleads guilty to federal drug and weapons charges. Myron Mahaney, 23, of Mexico, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible tampered Halloween candy
VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tampered Halloween candy. Investigators believe the candy was picked up at the Stover, Laurie, or Gravois Mills trunk-or-treat events. A piece of candy left the victim sick. Doctors treated the patient but made no final determination of the cause of the illness.
