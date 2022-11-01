ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newsnet5

Lorain County's Senior Expo combats 'aging shortage,' offers free resources and program sign-ups

ELYRIA, Ohio — Lorain County seniors are getting a free treat to help them with aging and caregiving. The County’s Office on Aging Seniors is hosting its “Aging Well Senior Expo” for the first time since pandemic mandates kicked in. The event is being held at the Lorain County Community College (LCCC) Spitzer Conference Center on November 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
newsnet5

FORECAST: More Fog Tonight, More Warmth on Thursday

CLEVELAND — It was a foggy start, but during the afternoon, sunshine and warm temps dominate!. Other than a few high clouds this afternoon we're bright & warm. Looking at highs in the upper 60s with lower 70s tomorrow into the weekend. Get out and enjoy it!. Rain returns...
