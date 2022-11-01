Read full article on original website
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
proptalk.com
Lifelong Friendships Built Around Boating
Back in college (the 70s), a bond was set for life with a few guys who were both fraternity brothers and roommates in a succession of apartments after we all moved out of the dorms. Our alma mater, Old Dominion University, is blessed to have the Chesapeake Bay as both a classroom and playground.
US News and World Report
The 13 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia
The capital city of Virginia contains multitudes. This midsize city on the James River is home to more than 30 craft breweries, for example, as well an array of historical sites and museums. Richmond's historic moments range from Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech in 1775 to the city gaining international attention in 2020 for the removal of more than a dozen Confederate monuments.
Va. Beach Historic 1760s Home Becomes Veterinary Clinic
Virginia’s carefully-preserved colonial history means that there is a surprising number of circa-1700s homes that still exist, full of architectural details and original wood floors. But we’ve never heard of one operating as a modern veterinary clinic. In Virginia Beach, that’s about to change. Come next year, the...
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
Trying to book a hotel room in Virginia Beach for the 2023 Something in the Water festival? You might not want to wait too late, as some hotels are already showing they're booked.
wallstreetwindow.com
Caesars Virginia Plans Temporary Casino In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
A massive $650 million dollar Caesars Virginia is now being built in Danville, Virginia, but is not expected to open until the second half of 2024. A temporary casino has already opened in Bristol, Virginia, in a former Belk’s location in a shopping mall, and a temporary one is being planned for Norfolk, Virginia to open in the middle of 2023, where another casino has been approved for construction. That temporary casino is going to be located in what is a large parking lot for its AAA minor league baseball stadium.
peninsulachronicle.com
The James Apartments In Williamsburg Filling Up Quickly
WILLIAMSBURG – To realize how well-received the new The James on Merrimac Trail apartments have been, one needs to look at its occupancy. “There may be a couple of units (available),” said Richard Souter, a partner with developer WVS Companies out of Richmond. “But we’re basically fully occupied.”
nomadlawyer.org
Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
'We are not going to lose a generation' | Governor Youngkin announces new tutoring program
NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the "catastrophic learning loss" in Virginia by announcing a new tutoring partnership meant to bolster students' declining reading and math scores. "We cannot wait, not even a single minute," said Youngkin. "Our children cannot afford it anymore." This partnership falls on the...
SNJB offers E-ZPass free toll weekend to celebrate 10th anniversary
According to a press release, the toll-free weekend will take place Nov. 5th and 6th and extends to two-axle vehicles with valid E-ZPass accounts.
cbs17
Something in the Water coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023 despite Pharrell Williams’ displeasure with town’s recent action to nightclubs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water music and culture festival is coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023. Williams, a Virginia Beach native, announced the festival’s much-anticipated return on the second day of his Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk. Something in the...
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
New stores opening at Williamsburg outlet mall
Just in time for an uptick in holiday shopping, the Williamsburg Premium Outlets has announced the addition of several new stores.
Va. governor deactivates education tip line, offers sample of tips
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office has deactivated the email address associated with an education tip line he launched after taking office.
The best and worst cities for veterans to live
Results of new research rank the best and worst cities for veterans. Virginia Beach came in just outside the Top 10, ranking number 11.
Pharrell 'negotiating deal' with Norfolk on Military Circle Mall redevelopment
NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is in initial discussions with Pharrell Williams and his group, the Wellness Circle, on their proposal to redevelop Military Circle Mall, City Manager Chip Filer confirmed Tuesday afternoon. Filer said in a statement that the parties are negotiating terms of a deal...
peninsulachronicle.com
Cabo Grill Mexican Restaurant In Newport News Preparing For November 12 Grand Opening
NEWPORT NEWS—A new restaurant specializing in Mexican cuisine is now open in Newport News. According to its Facebook page, Cabo Grill Mexican and Seafood Sports Bar is currently open at 12361 Hornsby Lane in Newport News, but the establishment will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, November 12 from 3pm to 7pm. The event is expected to include raffles and vendors with proceeds benefiting local animal shelters.
peninsulachronicle.com
Pizza Hut Opening Two New Locations On The Peninsula
Two new Pizza Hut restaurants are opening soon on the Peninsula. The Flynn Restaurant Group, Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee, will celebrate with grand openings of the new restaurants in Yorktown and in Newport News. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact...
13newsnow.com
Navy aims to buy 5 Columbia-class submarines as a block
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When the Navy eventually replaces the aging Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, it will be with the upcoming Columbia-class subs. Those new ones are built in part at Newport News Shipbuilding, in a special teaming arrangement with General Dynamic Electric Boat in Connecticut -- similar to what the two companies have done for years with the Virginia-class attack submarines.
Virginia Center Commons is officially closed, but you can still buy pieces of it
The Virginia Center Commons mall in Glen Allen is officially closed as of Monday. But, there's a cash-only sale happening in the mall on Tuesday.
