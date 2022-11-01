ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

proptalk.com

Lifelong Friendships Built Around Boating

Back in college (the 70s), a bond was set for life with a few guys who were both fraternity brothers and roommates in a succession of apartments after we all moved out of the dorms. Our alma mater, Old Dominion University, is blessed to have the Chesapeake Bay as both a classroom and playground.
NORFOLK, VA
US News and World Report

The 13 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia

The capital city of Virginia contains multitudes. This midsize city on the James River is home to more than 30 craft breweries, for example, as well an array of historical sites and museums. Richmond's historic moments range from Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech in 1775 to the city gaining international attention in 2020 for the removal of more than a dozen Confederate monuments.
RICHMOND, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Caesars Virginia Plans Temporary Casino In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

A massive $650 million dollar Caesars Virginia is now being built in Danville, Virginia, but is not expected to open until the second half of 2024. A temporary casino has already opened in Bristol, Virginia, in a former Belk’s location in a shopping mall, and a temporary one is being planned for Norfolk, Virginia to open in the middle of 2023, where another casino has been approved for construction. That temporary casino is going to be located in what is a large parking lot for its AAA minor league baseball stadium.
DANVILLE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The James Apartments In Williamsburg Filling Up Quickly

WILLIAMSBURG – To realize how well-received the new The James on Merrimac Trail apartments have been, one needs to look at its occupancy. “There may be a couple of units (available),” said Richard Souter, a partner with developer WVS Companies out of Richmond. “But we’re basically fully occupied.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Cabo Grill Mexican Restaurant In Newport News Preparing For November 12 Grand Opening

NEWPORT NEWS—A new restaurant specializing in Mexican cuisine is now open in Newport News. According to its Facebook page, Cabo Grill Mexican and Seafood Sports Bar is currently open at 12361 Hornsby Lane in Newport News, but the establishment will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, November 12 from 3pm to 7pm. The event is expected to include raffles and vendors with proceeds benefiting local animal shelters.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Pizza Hut Opening Two New Locations On The Peninsula

Two new Pizza Hut restaurants are opening soon on the Peninsula. The Flynn Restaurant Group, Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee, will celebrate with grand openings of the new restaurants in Yorktown and in Newport News. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

Navy aims to buy 5 Columbia-class submarines as a block

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When the Navy eventually replaces the aging Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, it will be with the upcoming Columbia-class subs. Those new ones are built in part at Newport News Shipbuilding, in a special teaming arrangement with General Dynamic Electric Boat in Connecticut -- similar to what the two companies have done for years with the Virginia-class attack submarines.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

