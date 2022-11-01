Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Jamie Foxx Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch
Jamie Foxx was turned away at the door for Cardi B's 30th birthday party last night, and the incident was captured on camera. On Tuesday night (Oct. 11), Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. The stars were out for the event, which was attended by Offset, Tyga, GloRilla, Chance The Rapper, Wale, DDG, O.T. Genasis and others. Jamie Foxx also showed up to the place to be, but he was denied entry into the event. TMZ captured footage of the strange incident.
Lori Harvey Channels Beyoncé For Halloween And Nails It!
Lori Harvey won Halloween with her Beyoncé costume and we're loving it!
Check out the Best Celebrity Costumes of Halloween 2022
In celebrity world, Halloween is the one day a year when a celeb gets as creative as possible. This year, they did not disappoint. From scary to sexy costumes, your favorite A-listers and influencers channeled their favorite characters. In some cases, they dressed up like other celebrities, showing their admiration...
Donald Faison's Daughter Wilder Dresses Up as His 'Clueless' Counterpart Dionne for Halloween
Donald Faison's daughter Wilder took it back to the '90s with her Halloween costume choice, a nod to a special time in her dad's career Donald Faison's daughter channeled one of his greatest roles for Halloween. The Clueless actor shared photos on Instagram of two of his children celebrating Halloween on Monday. Daughter Wilder Frances, 7, posed with her dad for an iconic picture where she dresses as Dionne from the famous '90s film. "#Holloween2022," the actor captioned the post. Faison poses behind her in a hoodie and backward...
Watch a spooky Jennifer Garner get into the Halloween spirit by lip-syncing to Britney Spears
All my people in the crowd, you need to see Jennifer Garner's new Halloween costumes. The 13 Going on 30 star looked drop dead gorgeous as she lip-synced along to Britney Spears and Madonna's 2003 hit "Me Against the Music," while dressed in two different Halloween costumes in an Instagram video posted Friday.
You Have to See Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed as These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive
Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
Kim Kardashian Accidentally Attends Tracee Ellis Ross Birthday Dinner In Halloween Costume
The Skims founder shared the awkward moment with her followers. Kim Kardashian is known for turning heads. However, on Monday (October 31), the famous socialite was the center of attention for a different reason than usual. The KKW founder showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ pre-Halloween birthday dinner dressed as X-Men character Mystique — but upon her arrival, she noticed that no one else is costume.
Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!
Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
Elon Musk Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Watch: Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal. Elon Musk made a surprising appearance on Halloween night. The SpaceX founder—who continues to make headlines amid his takeover of Twitter—attended Heidi Klum's big bash at Sake No Hana in New York on Oct. 31. Musk arrived at the event in a get-up that appeared to be from local costume shop Abracadabra NYC and is called the "Devil's Champion—Leather Armor Set," which according to its website costs $1,000 to rent or $7,500 to buy.
Tyra Banks Reveals Her Incredible 'DWTS' Halloween Costume That Weighs 40 Pounds (Exclusive)
Going all out for Halloween Night on Dancing With the Stars! Host Tyra Banks is going to be getting into the spooky spirit with an over-the-top costume that is elaborate, even by her DWTS wardrobe standards. ET's Denny Directo spoke with Banks ahead of Monday's Halloween Night special, and she...
Kim Kardashian Stuns In Pure White, Skin Tight Column Dress For SKIMS Campaign: Photos
Kim Kardashian wasted no time after the Halloween festivities slipping into something a little more classy. The fashion maven, 42, took to the official SKIMS Instagram account on Tuesday, November 1, to share a stunning pic in a skintight white column dress. In the jaw dropping photo, which you can SEE HERE, the reality icon and mother of four stood alongside a distinctive white dog statue and hugged a gold column in an opulent house. Kim wore her long, wavy platinum locks down around her shoulders and accessorized with dramatic chandelier earrings and matching bracelets. She went full glam on her cosmetics palette, complimenting pink lips with smokey eyes.
Diddy hijacks Halloween with a eerily spot-on Heath Ledger Joker costume — flamethrower and all
Diddy — former human, current frequency, King of Halloween — went all out this Spooky Season, channeling a pitch perfect Heath Ledger for his Dark Knight-era Joker transformation. The hitmaker and all-around bon vivant was unrecognizable as the Clown Prince of Crime, cackling his pancaked face off, hanging...
Teyana Taylor Kills Halloween… Again!
Welcome to ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ The Aunties Inc Annual Halloween Party. Girl, we had a time last night! The Aunties Inc. threw their annual spooky extravaganza just in time for Halloween. Hosted by Teyana Taylor, ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ was legendary. Guests were treated to over-the-top decorations, custom-curated Cincaro Tequila cocktails, light bites, and music all night long.
Nicole Richie Shares Teenage Throwback with Paris Hilton in Matching Fairy Costumes for Halloween
"Sana saa! Love you Bill," Paris Hilton commented on a teen throwback photo of herself and Nicole Richie dressed in matching fairy costumes for Halloween Nicole Richie is reminiscing about simpler times this Halloween. The Simple Life alum, 41, unearthed some throwback gold on Friday as she shared a black-and-white photo of herself and longtime pal Paris Hilton as teenagers, living their fairy princess fantasies for a joint Halloween costume. "Happy Halloween," Richie captioned the photo, on which Hilton, 41, commented: "Sana saa! Love you Bill." RELATED: Paris Hilton Has...
From JoJo Siwa to Millie Bobby Brown, See How Stars Are Getting In on the Halloween Fun
It's officially spooky season, and stars are wasting no time dressing up for the holiday. Even though we still have a few more days until Halloween, Hailey Bieber recently gave us a glimpse at pal Kylie Jenner's witchy costume, which appears to be from an upcoming episode of her "Who's in My Bathroom?" YouTube series. Megan Thee Stallion was also one of the first to get in the spirit, kicking off the month by popping a jack-o'-lantern on her head for a fun at-home photo shoot. But they aren't the only celebrities getting in on the Halloween fun — keep reading to see how more stars, including Dua Lipa, JoJo Siwa, Millie Bobby Brown, Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, Kurt Russell, and Goldie Hawn are dressing up this year. Perhaps they'll even inspire your costume!
Lizzo unrecognizable after transforming into Marge Simpson for Halloween
Safe to say The Simpsons was Lizzo's favorite cartoon show growing up?!
Dancing With The Stars Week 7 Recap: Who Scared Up The Best Score On Halloween Night?
Last week on Dancing with the Stars, country singer Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten were sent home when the judges voted to save Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater. Pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy was the victim of a cruel trick when he was diagnosed with Covid-19. So, while Val has to sit out this […] The post Dancing With The Stars Week 7 Recap: Who Scared Up The Best Score On Halloween Night? appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kim Kardashian reveals that Diddy 'never broke character' on Halloween
P Diddy “never broke character” as the Joker on Halloween. That’s according to Kim Kardashian, who was seen in a photo staring at him in awe and later capturing a selfie of them partying it up for spooky season. Viral pictures and videos of the Bad Boy...
Florence Pugh Poses With Friend Dressed In Her Viral Don't Worry Darling Press Look For Halloween
A friend of Florence Pugh dressed as the actress in her viral Don't Worry Darling press look for Halloween.
