3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
ksl.com
'Soul' comes to downtown Salt Lake's newest hotel after decades of planning
SALT LAKE CITY — Planning for the new Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City officially dates back to 2005; however, the desire for the building goes way further than that. Darrin Casper, Salt Lake County's deputy mayor for finance and administration, recalls some of the research coming to...
saltlakemagazine.com
Upcoming Holiday Events: Halloween Is Over, Christmas Is Here
Any amount of time on social media will show, from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, it’s spooky season. But as soon as the calendar turns over to Nov. 1, the Halloween decorations, parties and content disappear, gobbled up by Christmas cheer, winter holiday events and Mariah Carey. The pop singer shows off her famous range (in more ways than one) with a video on Twitter, transforming from a catsuit-clad witch to a Santa Claus-inspired holiday reveler, looking like she walked straight out of her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” music video. And who are we mere mortals to disagree with Mariah Carey? “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tops the charts every year around the holidays and it’s one of the best selling singles of all time.
KSLTV
‘It’s like a family reunion’: Utahns celebrate Dia de los Muertos
An altar paying tribute to the approximately 5,000 Utahns who died from COVID-19 is on display at the Utah State Capitol. The public is invited to see it Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. In West Valley City, a number of ofrendas created by Utahns are on...
KSLTV
COLD: Podcast uncovers new clues about discovery of missing Utah woman’s car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — A missing woman’s car surfaced behind a casino hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in November of 1985. Now, a timecard from Weber State College in Ogden, Utah and an airline timetable are providing a possible explanation of how the car might’ve ended up there.
utahstories.com
The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching
There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
buildingsaltlake.com
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent
Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
KTAR.com
‘Cold’: The search for answers behind Utah woman Sheree Warren’s disappearance
ROY, Utah — Sheree Warren had separated from her husband, Charles Warren, six months prior to her disappearance. The couple had a 3-year-old son together and were sharing custody while Sheree Warren pursued a divorce. On the morning of her disappearance, Sheree Warren handed off her son to Charles...
KSLTV
Specific locations released for six previously announced temples
SALT LAKE CITY — The locations for six previously announced temples for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were released Monday. According to the Church’s announcement on its newsroom website, three temples will be in the U.S., two in Mexico, and one in Brazil. Mexico City...
utahstories.com
Body Found in South Jordan Along Jordan River Parkway Trail
South Jordan, Utah —Matt Pennington, Public Relations Officer for South Jordan Police Department has verified to Utah Stories that a young man’s body was found hanging from a bridge off of the Jordan River Parkway Trail. The body was discovered early Sunday morning at 9:30 AM. A passerby...
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
What is the winter forecast for 2022 and 2023? The long-range winter forecast includes drought and uncertainty. Here’s where and when you can expect snow.
ksl.com
Idaho man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah's 3rd District Court with financial...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Two Utahns get different compensation after airline cancels flight
SYRACUSE, Utah — When an airline cancels your flight, you might expect them to offer some sort of financial compensation for turning your vacation plans upside down. Well, when a Utah woman had a pretty good idea the airline was not giving her a fair shake for upending her trip, she decided to Get Gephardt.
Ira Sachs, the adventurous and eccentric real estate developer who landed in Park City in the 1970s to ski and ended up opening one of its landmark hotels, has died. Sachs died on Oct. 19, a week shy of his 86th birthday, his daughter Lynne Sachs confirmed. A cause of death was not disclosed, though he had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative brain disease.
ksl.com
Popular downtown Salt Lake grocery store abruptly closes, citing lack of traffic
SALT LAKE CITY — A popular downtown grocery store has closed, citing low customer volume and other issues since opening in early 2020. Lee's Market at 4th West, located at 255 N. 400 West, permanently closed over the weekend. Signs now plaster the outside of the building directing customers to the company's North Salt Lake location.
KSLTV
TRAX Red Line out of service due to damaged power lines
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The UTA red line service in the southwest area of Salt Lake County is out of service until Thursday morning after a dump truck hit power lines. According to the UTA statement, a dump truck drove through Grandville Ave and South Jordan Parkway but failed to lower the back of the truck and hit TRAX power lines at approximately 11:11 a.m. Wednesday.
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
KSLTV
Police searching for man who left St. Mark’s Hospital, didn’t return home
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man last seen in Millcreek Wednesday morning. According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post from the Unified Police Department, Hal Rolph left St. Mark’s Hospital Wednesday morning and did not return home.
Governor Cox wants to create a statewide trail system
Imagine hopping on a bike on Main Street in Park City and riding on a trail system that meanders through Parleys Canyon to a destination in Salt Lake City. This is the vision that Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox laid out last week. His plan would connect people from Bear Lake to St. George by a trail system.
