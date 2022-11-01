Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
USS Arlington, Marine Corps, Coast Guard units to take part in NYC Veterans Day events
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – USS Arlington, Marine Corps and Coast Guard units will take part in New York City’s week-long Veterans Day celebrations Nov. 9-14. The events include the annual New York City Veterans Day parade, a wreath laying ceremony, participating in a New York Giants Salute to Service game and volunteering at the New York State Veterans Home in Queens.
13newsnow.com
Navy aims to buy 5 Columbia-class submarines as a block
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When the Navy eventually replaces the aging Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, it will be with the upcoming Columbia-class subs. Those new ones are built in part at Newport News Shipbuilding, in a special teaming arrangement with General Dynamic Electric Boat in Connecticut -- similar to what the two companies have done for years with the Virginia-class attack submarines.
WAVY News 10
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Another ‘Dream’ court for Norfolk, Lieberman to get …. WAVY News 10. Norfolk Police working to identify illegal dirt bike …. WAVY News 10. Several shots fired...
Aviation course takes Chesapeake students to new heights
At Greenbrier Christian Academy in Chesapeake there's one class a little different than the rest.
nomadlawyer.org
Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
Va. Beach Historic 1760s Home Becomes Veterinary Clinic
Virginia’s carefully-preserved colonial history means that there is a surprising number of circa-1700s homes that still exist, full of architectural details and original wood floors. But we’ve never heard of one operating as a modern veterinary clinic. In Virginia Beach, that’s about to change. Come next year, the...
13newsnow.com
Locals react to 'Something in the Water' returning to Virginia Beach in 2023
The festival is set for April 28-30, 2023. Passes will go on sale at noon on November 5.
coastalvirginiamag.com
Barbara Lewis: Virginia Beach’s First Citizen
There is a short list of names as synonymous with the culture of Virginia Beach and the city’s development over the last half century as that of Barbara Lewis. So, it comes as no surprise to the many who have known and worked with her over the years that the Town Center City Club owner was recently honored by the Virginia Beach Jaycees as the First Citizen of Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Roast On The River
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 8th annual Roast On The River, hosted by Daniel’s Grace Foundation, is Sunday at Steinhilber’s Restaurant. Founder Jodi Moore joined us in the kitchen with a preview of this great event. Jodi also made her amazing bread pudding, which is one of the many great dishes that will be served at the event.
Buckroe Beach in Hampton closed amid replenishment project
The beach's boardwalk got a facelift in 2021, and now the beach itself gets a refresh. The beach replenishment will add sand will add to the beach from Pilot Avenue in the north down to Point Comfort Avenue. The last time Buckroe Beach got a replenishment was in 2004.
Virginia Beach City Council members surprised by Something in the Water tickets going on sale
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach native and Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams announced Something in the Water's return to the 757 during his Mighty Dream Forum on Wednesday. Festival organizers already set a date for the last weekend of April and even scheduled a time for tickets to...
SNJB offers E-ZPass free toll weekend to celebrate 10th anniversary
According to a press release, the toll-free weekend will take place Nov. 5th and 6th and extends to two-axle vehicles with valid E-ZPass accounts.
13newsnow.com
Fire in Newport News displaces 5 people, 1 pet
Nobody was hurt in the fire. The department wants to remind everyone to have working smoke alarms and a home escape plan, for your safety.
nomadlawyer.org
Newport News: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Newport News, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Newport News Virginia. Located in Hampton Roads, Newport News is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The city has a population of 186,247. It is the fifth most populous city in Virginia and the 140th most populous city in the United States.
Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival returns to Greenbrier area
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Get ready to shuck your heart out! You can celebrate a fall tradition for many with the upcoming Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival. Held annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, which is November 19 this year, you can enjoy the all-you-can-eat and drink event at the Historic Greenbrier Farms from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
covabizmag.com
Norfolk County Feed & Seed Celebrates its 75th Year
After a stint in the U.S. Air Force, Tommy Heath returned to Portsmouth in 1971 to help his father run the family feed store. But he had two conditions: “No more live chicks, and no more Christmas trees!” Heath was recalling the frigid holiday seasons he’d spent as a boy manning his post on the store’s corner lot selling trees to customers.
WAVY News 10
Veterans and Medicare
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you a veteran and need help navigating the Medicare enrollment?. Chenequa Avelino and Andrew Zinkievich are both veterans and they are both from Humana Healthcare. They break down what you need to know about choosing your 2022 Medicare plan. The annual enrollment period runs...
Donovon Lynch family urges Virginia Beach to 'do the right thing' with return of Something In The Water
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A statement from Wayne Lynch, the family of Donovon Lynch and former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax urges Virginia Beach city leaders to use the return of Something In The Water as an opportunity to remove "toxic energy." That was the phrase coined by Beach native...
Pharrell 'negotiating deal' with Norfolk on Military Circle Mall redevelopment
NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is in initial discussions with Pharrell Williams and his group, the Wellness Circle, on their proposal to redevelop Military Circle Mall, City Manager Chip Filer confirmed Tuesday afternoon. Filer said in a statement that the parties are negotiating terms of a deal...
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach man's hard loss inspires fresh start
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Melvin Carter, Jr. made a major change following a major tragedy. "Back on December the 18th of last year, my father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Carter said. "He didn't know that he was sick. We didn't know that he was sick. It's like it...
