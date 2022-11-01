ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

USS Arlington, Marine Corps, Coast Guard units to take part in NYC Veterans Day events

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – USS Arlington, Marine Corps and Coast Guard units will take part in New York City’s week-long Veterans Day celebrations Nov. 9-14. The events include the annual New York City Veterans Day parade, a wreath laying ceremony, participating in a New York Giants Salute to Service game and volunteering at the New York State Veterans Home in Queens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
13newsnow.com

Navy aims to buy 5 Columbia-class submarines as a block

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When the Navy eventually replaces the aging Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, it will be with the upcoming Columbia-class subs. Those new ones are built in part at Newport News Shipbuilding, in a special teaming arrangement with General Dynamic Electric Boat in Connecticut -- similar to what the two companies have done for years with the Virginia-class attack submarines.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
HAMPTON, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Barbara Lewis: Virginia Beach’s First Citizen

There is a short list of names as synonymous with the culture of Virginia Beach and the city’s development over the last half century as that of Barbara Lewis. So, it comes as no surprise to the many who have known and worked with her over the years that the Town Center City Club owner was recently honored by the Virginia Beach Jaycees as the First Citizen of Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Roast On The River

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 8th annual Roast On The River, hosted by Daniel’s Grace Foundation, is Sunday at Steinhilber’s Restaurant. Founder Jodi Moore joined us in the kitchen with a preview of this great event. Jodi also made her amazing bread pudding, which is one of the many great dishes that will be served at the event.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Newport News: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Newport News, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Newport News Virginia. Located in Hampton Roads, Newport News is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The city has a population of 186,247. It is the fifth most populous city in Virginia and the 140th most populous city in the United States.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
covabizmag.com

Norfolk County Feed & Seed Celebrates its 75th Year

After a stint in the U.S. Air Force, Tommy Heath returned to Portsmouth in 1971 to help his father run the family feed store. But he had two conditions: “No more live chicks, and no more Christmas trees!” Heath was recalling the frigid holiday seasons he’d spent as a boy manning his post on the store’s corner lot selling trees to customers.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Veterans and Medicare

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you a veteran and need help navigating the Medicare enrollment?. Chenequa Avelino and Andrew Zinkievich are both veterans and they are both from Humana Healthcare. They break down what you need to know about choosing your 2022 Medicare plan. The annual enrollment period runs...
NORFOLK, VA

