coastalvirginiamag.com

Welcome to Missy Elliott Boulevard

“Misdemeanor’s in da house,” and now she’s got her very own street. Portsmouth’s own Melissa Arnette Elliot, aka hip-hop icon Missy Elliott, was recently honored by Portsmouth City Council, which voted unanimously to rename a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard.” The street accesses Victory Crossing Shopping Center, Tidewater Community College and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Fatherly

The Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club

Built in 1927, this historic grand hotel in Virginia Beach, VA has hosted the likes of F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and six U.S. presidents. The large lobby fireplace has always been a main place of congregation (Al Capone apparently lounged beside it). It recently underwent renovations, but workers copied the hearth brick-by-brick to retain its original beauty.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Take A Stroll Through The Celebration In Lights

NEWPORT NEWS—For more than 20 years, people have opted to walk through the Celebration in Lights in Newport News Park, leaving their vehicles behind so they can concentrate on the two-mile journey of wonder and beauty, passing more than one million bulbs of magic along the way. This year...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Cabo Grill Mexican Restaurant In Newport News Preparing For November 12 Grand Opening

NEWPORT NEWS—A new restaurant specializing in Mexican cuisine is now open in Newport News. According to its Facebook page, Cabo Grill Mexican and Seafood Sports Bar is currently open at 12361 Hornsby Lane in Newport News, but the establishment will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, November 12 from 3pm to 7pm. The event is expected to include raffles and vendors with proceeds benefiting local animal shelters.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

