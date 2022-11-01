Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Related
cbs17
Something in the Water coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023 despite Pharrell Williams’ displeasure with town’s recent action to nightclubs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water music and culture festival is coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023. Williams, a Virginia Beach native, announced the festival’s much-anticipated return on the second day of his Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk. Something in the...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Welcome to Missy Elliott Boulevard
“Misdemeanor’s in da house,” and now she’s got her very own street. Portsmouth’s own Melissa Arnette Elliot, aka hip-hop icon Missy Elliott, was recently honored by Portsmouth City Council, which voted unanimously to rename a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard.” The street accesses Victory Crossing Shopping Center, Tidewater Community College and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino.
How do you pronounce 'Norfolk'? Pharrell teaches comedian Hannibal Buress
NORFOLK, Va. — If you're from here, you know. It's Nor-fuk. Not Nor-folk. And at his Mighty Dream Forum on Tuesday, Pharrell Williams didn't hesitate to make sure fellow hosts of "OTHERtone Podcast Live" were in the know. "We say 'Nor-fuk,' and when I stay away too long and...
Pharrell Williams kicks off first multi-day Mighty Dream forum in Norfolk
During this event, corporate and NGO leaders who are prioritizing DE&I in their organizations will come to share their insights, set goals and make pledges.
Donovon Lynch family urges Virginia Beach to 'do the right thing' with return of Something In The Water
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A statement from Wayne Lynch, the family of Donovon Lynch and former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax urges Virginia Beach city leaders to use the return of Something In The Water as an opportunity to remove "toxic energy." That was the phrase coined by Beach native...
Pharrell says SOMETHING IN THE WATER is returning to Virginia Beach
The music festival will be held on April 28-30, 2023, and tickets will go on sale Saturday, Nov. 5 at noon.
The Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club
Built in 1927, this historic grand hotel in Virginia Beach, VA has hosted the likes of F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and six U.S. presidents. The large lobby fireplace has always been a main place of congregation (Al Capone apparently lounged beside it). It recently underwent renovations, but workers copied the hearth brick-by-brick to retain its original beauty.
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach man's hard loss inspires fresh start
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Melvin Carter, Jr. made a major change following a major tragedy. "Back on December the 18th of last year, my father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Carter said. "He didn't know that he was sick. We didn't know that he was sick. It's like it...
Powerball ticket bought in Newport News wins 50K
According to a press release, the winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven located at 13307 Warwick Blvd.
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
Trying to book a hotel room in Virginia Beach for the 2023 Something in the Water festival? You might not want to wait too late, as some hotels are already showing they're booked.
peninsulachronicle.com
Take A Stroll Through The Celebration In Lights
NEWPORT NEWS—For more than 20 years, people have opted to walk through the Celebration in Lights in Newport News Park, leaving their vehicles behind so they can concentrate on the two-mile journey of wonder and beauty, passing more than one million bulbs of magic along the way. This year...
The best and worst cities for veterans to live
Results of new research rank the best and worst cities for veterans. Virginia Beach came in just outside the Top 10, ranking number 11.
WAVY News 10
Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
'I don't like it': Pharrell addresses city's crackdown on Downtown Norfolk businesses
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams addressed the recent crackdown on Downtown Norfolk businesses in an interview Tuesday morning at his Mighty Dream Forum, a three-day business forum focused on developing the local economy. Pharrell was available to answer reporters' questions at the start of the event. 13News Now reporter...
whro.org
The pandemic changed the housing market in Virginia Beach. A study will show leaders exactly how.
This story is part of a series about housing affordability in Hampton Roads produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. Virginia Beach will spend $100,000 on an updated housing study to learn about market conditions, home prices, and housing availability. “So many things have changed in light...
nomadlawyer.org
Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
peninsulachronicle.com
Cabo Grill Mexican Restaurant In Newport News Preparing For November 12 Grand Opening
NEWPORT NEWS—A new restaurant specializing in Mexican cuisine is now open in Newport News. According to its Facebook page, Cabo Grill Mexican and Seafood Sports Bar is currently open at 12361 Hornsby Lane in Newport News, but the establishment will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, November 12 from 3pm to 7pm. The event is expected to include raffles and vendors with proceeds benefiting local animal shelters.
13newsnow.com
Fire in Newport News displaces 5 people, 1 pet
Nobody was hurt in the fire. The department wants to remind everyone to have working smoke alarms and a home escape plan, for your safety.
Va. Beach Historic 1760s Home Becomes Veterinary Clinic
Virginia’s carefully-preserved colonial history means that there is a surprising number of circa-1700s homes that still exist, full of architectural details and original wood floors. But we’ve never heard of one operating as a modern veterinary clinic. In Virginia Beach, that’s about to change. Come next year, the...
Two Virginia residents charged with brazenly attempting home invasion in New Jersey
Two Virginia residents are behind bars in Monmouth County, New Jersey for their alleged roles in a brazen attempt at a home invasion and robbery in Marlboro Township earlier this year. Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton, Virginia and Lauren McNeil, 24, of Newport News, Virginia stand accused of orchestrating a...
Comments / 0