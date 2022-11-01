Read full article on original website
Related
5 Undeniable Factors Leading to A BYU Victory over Boise State
It's odd that the last dance between two football rivals, Boise State and BYU, has not sold out yet at Albertsons Stadium. Saturday's game will be the last one between the two schools due to BYU joining the Big 12 Conference. Fan bases from both teams looked forward to the matchup for years due to the proximity of Provo to Boise.
Former NFL Great’s $7 Million Star, Idaho Mansion Could Be Yours
Let's not bury the lead on this one true believer. A home in Star has just gone on the market for seven million dollars. The house is priced at just under seven million at $6,995,00. What makes this home so unique? It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is 8,577 sqft. The house has been called an experience, and you'll understand why once you see the photos.
The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time
We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
One of The Best Christmas Towns Is Just Hours Away From Boise
Christmas is my favorite time of the year! The decorations, the snow and, it seems to put people in such a great mood. Unless you've waited until the last minute to do some Christmas shopping. I didn't have a snowy Christmas until I moved to Nebraska in 2010 and it changed the way I enjoy Christmas.
Idaho’s #1 Sushi Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Sushi, anyone? Boise is home to a number of amazing restaurants, and among those are some out-of-this-world sushi restaurants. A recent article from Stacker shares the highest-rated sushi restaurants in the Boise area according to Tripadviser, and I was immediately curious to find out who was ranked #1 for Idaho.
Idaho Produces Two Big Powerball Winners Ahead of $1.6 Billion Drawing
When you woke up on Thursday and discovered that there were no winners for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, what did you do with your ticket?. Hopefully, you left it crammed in your wallet instead of crumpling it up and tossing it in the trash! If you still have that ticket, you may want to double check your numbers! The Idaho Lottery revealed that not one, but TWO $100,000 tickets were sold in the Gem State for Wednesday night’s drawing. The “Match 4” tickets were sold near the Idaho-Utah border in Oneida County and closer to home in Ada County.
Heartwarming Photos of Idaho Soldiers Returning From Deployment
After being away from home for a year, Idaho Army National Guard soldiers returned home to a warm welcome despite the chilly temperatures. Nearly 100 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team soldiers arrived home in Boise and were greeted by community members and their families. The soldiers had been deployed to support Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia.
These 5 Boise Businesses Are Offering Free Birth Control, Plan B
Women's reproductive rights, access to healthcare, and everything surrounding the polarizing issue has been front and center for months now. As many should be able to recall, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v Wade, allowing states like Idaho, Texas, and many others to virtually ban abortion. In the instance of Idaho, a "trigger law" was already in place, meaning that an abortion ban would go into place as soon as (and at the time, IF) Roe vs. Wade was overturned.
Why Boise And Caldwell Want You To Run On Thanksgiving Morning
November is a time of Thanksgiving and turkey. If you've ever wanted to make room for that Thanksgiving feast and have a good time, then it's time to join us for the Treasure Turkey Day 5K. For twelve years, folks in Boise have gathered on Thanksgiving morning to run, walk,...
Boise Street Sign Typo Leaves Residents Scratching Their Heads
Unless you're driving from Boise to Nampa on Interstate 84, there really isn't year long construction across the Treasure Valley. Don't even get us started on Interstate 84. Often times, however, there are little street projects here and there on heavy traffic intersections. Or, with the immense growth that the Treasure Valley is seeing, you will often see roads being torn up to expand underground infrastructure for new buildings.
3 of the Best Ways to Truly Unplug & Relax in Idaho
Take a second today to pause and be mindful about how stressed out you are. According to National Today, it’s officially National Stress Awareness Day. I think the majority of us carry more stress than we care to admit, and we need these friendly reminders to chill out and put ourselves first every once in a while. And with the holidays right around the corner, now is as good a time as any to put down our phones and try to do other (preferably relaxing) things that can help us alleviate stress and take it easy.
5 Outrageously Expensive Idaho Homes You Could Buy When You Win the Powerball
We know that if you win the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on November 5, you’ll do something responsible with the money. Pay off your debt. Save for your kids’ college fund. But sometimes, it’s fun to dream about spending that money on something really over the top, right? Personally, we always wanted to build a backyard roller coaster (thanks Sweet Valley Kids books) but that’s a little difficult to do when your current residence is a three-bedroom apartment with no yard, so finding a dream home with acreage to work with would be priority #1!
Boise Officials Should Show Pride Like Support For Idaho Veterans
One of our area's most important events returns this weekend after being canceled for the last few years due to the pandemic. Have you heard about why you should spend your Saturday morning in downtown Boise? If you're waiting for the Boise mayor or her city council to promote the event with the same intensity as they did with the Boise Gay Pride Parade, you'll be soundly disappointed.
Boise Restaurants That Are Putting Out The Best Calzones
It's National Calzone Day (November 1) and yesterday I asked you for your recommendations "Who makes the best calzone in Boise/Treasure Valley!?". According to NationalToday.com it was in the 1700s "Calzones were invented in Naples, Italy - supposedly as a way to serve people a pizza they could walk around with".
Idaho’s Surprising Place in the History of Starbucks’ Famous Holiday Cups
Call us, naive but we didn’t realize just how long Starbucks has been famous for its holiday cups!. To quote Taylor Swift, “Hi. It’s me, I’m the problem. It’s me.” It wasn’t our choice, but we were born and raised in a different part of the country where Dunkin’ Donuts reigns supreme over Starbucks. After graduating college, leaving the cruddy town we grew up in and starting our adult lives in Boise, our Starbucks intake increased greatly.
Spotted: Downtown Boise’s Best Halloween Costumes [Photos]
Spooky Season is always a fun one across the Treasure Valley. Staples like Harrison Boulevard and their big, loud decorations along with the Old Boise Penitentiary and its spooky hauntings are things that shape the month of October in the Treasure Valley. On the ground, however, everyone enjoys their own...
Why Families Are Falling In Love With Boise
Boise seems to be at the top or near the top when it comes to a lot of "The Best places...", "The Best Cities...", and in the short time that my wife and I have lived here we can see why. Here's another one of those list according to Storagecafe.com Boise is one of the best cities for families with children.
One of the Best Cities for Real Estate Investing in America is in Idaho
Idaho has the most amazing cities, but which one is ranking nationwide as one of the best cities in America for real estate investing?. Policy Genius created a list of the best cities to invest in real estate in this year, and Meridian, Idaho made the cut. In fact, it was the only city in Idaho city to make the list.
Two Boise Area Theaters Celebrate the Holidays with $5 Christmas Movies
The most wonderful time of the year is upon us! Some celebrate by decking the halls. Others are ready to dive in head first into listening to Christmas music around the clock. But you? You're all about Christmas movies!. If you feel like Christmas movies are the best part of...
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0