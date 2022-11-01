Read full article on original website
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Rock Hall’s 2022 Class Showcases a Century of Music
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame welcomes its inductees and honorees this Saturday, adding a variety of rock icons and inspirations to the Cleveland institution. By Annie Nickoloff. More than 100 years of music history is showcased in the next Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee class, spanning...
11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Nov. 4-6
Check out the artisans at Holden Arboretum, crack up at the Cleveland Comedy Festival, keep up with the Rock Hall’s 2022 Induction Ceremony and more this weekend in The Land. By Anthony Elder. AFI at the Agora. With support from the ’80s-influenced Drab Majesty, AFI graces the Agora punk...
Q&A: John Rich of Big & Rich Talks Travis Mills Foundation and Veterans Day Concert in Northeast Ohio
The country star joins inspiring American heroes for a night of live music, charity and remembrance. By Anthony Elder. When John Rich met Travis Mills, he welled up with respect and gratitude. Mills, who lost both arms and legs as a United States Army staff sergeant of the 82nd Airborne Division, now dedicates his time to assisting returning veterans who might be struggling to readjust at home — a process Mills calls “recalibrating.”
Cleveland Museum of Natural History Adds Two Curators
The additions will help visitors to understand today’s human condition by analyzing the past. The prehistoric stone harpoon is graceful and artistic. Even as a weapon of death, it is beautiful, etched carefully with three small lines. The harpoon fits across the palm of the hand belonging to Dr. Elizabeth Sawchuk, the newly appointed assistant curator for human evolution at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
What FutureLAND Tells About Cleveland's Tech Scene
What events like Greater Cleveland Partnership’s Tech Week and FutureLAND teach us about Cleveland’s emerging role in the tech landscape. Excited chatter fills the air. Snippets of conversation tease my attention. Each word carries a flash of the future. I’m in mid-conversation with Jizal Seikali, founder and CEO of DenTemp. The company is a first-of-its-kind for dentistry. It’s also one of the more than 20 local emerging tech companies FutureLAND hosted in its demonstration hall at The East Bank of the Flats.
Engage! Cleveland hosts 5th Annual Lead CLE Conference
This two-day conference aims to help young professionals in Cleveland grow in their workplace and leadership skills. By Gracie Wilson. The Cleveland Public Library will be welcoming young professionals from all over the city to its Superior Ave. branch on Nov. 3 and 4 to partake in Engage! Cleveland’s 5th annual Lead CLE Professional Development Conference.
Oswald Embraces a Nurturing Environment
The company's "Drive our Thrive" culture adapts to changes in the post-pandemic workforce that values work/life balance. Facing a future in a wheelchair, Sharon Cormiea desperately searched for alternative treatments when she learned her health insurance may not cover some expenses for her primary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) condition. Cormiea,...
COSE Celebrates 50 Years
The small business arm of Greater Cleveland Partnership applauds its 12,000 members. It was a celebration of grit, determination, advocacy and passion 50 years in the making. Most of all, it was an event that honored the entrepreneurship of its more than 12,000 members. The Council of Smaller Enterprises (COSE),...
Habitat for Humanity Expands into Lorain County
Find out how this Cleveland nonprofit is extending its mission of helping people realize the dream of homeownership. Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity is extending its mission of helping people realize the dream of homeownership into Lorain County. One of its first priorities is to reopen its popular ReStore home improvement center and thrift store in Amherst.
Cleveland Police Forces Work to Rebuild Community Relationships
The Police Foundation, Police Athletic League and local departments reach out to establish bonds with future generations in local neighborhoods. We’ve all seen the videos and heard the stories. Often the news is exaggerated to make better headlines. But when repeated again and again through a news cycle, it does more damage than can be imagined.
Opportunities Abound for Northeast Ohio Nurses
Cleveland colleges and medical centers reveal a continued high demand for one of the most trusted professions in the world. Nursing is the most trusted profession in the world, according to Jason Pirtz, chief nursing officer for University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland Medical Center, citing 2021 studies to back up his claim. People look to nurses more than anyone else in the medical world or in any other profession to be honest, do their best to provide medical care and treat patients as individuals.
McGregor Lends a Compassionate Hand
Learn more about the Northeast Ohio organization that's dedicated to improving the aging experience in ways that ensure personal dignity, respect and a high quality of life. Since 1877, McGregor has been dedicated to improving the experience of aging by enabling Cuyahoga County older adults to successfully do so at home or in assisted and independent living communities that ensure personal dignity, respect and quality of life. That commitment continues as the baby boomer population ages and the health care field searches for qualified individuals to join its ranks.
Elyria on the Rise
Manufacturing growth brings back jobs and pride to this Northeast Ohio city. Mayor Holly Brinda remembers the days when Elyria was a booming town and thousands of manufacturing jobs provided residents with comfortable middle-class lifestyles. Her family ties to the city go back five generations. In those days, business was fueled by the Black River that runs through the historic town and is the source of two scenic waterfalls.
Opportunities Abound at Cuyahoga Community College
Tri-C's Corporate College offers professional training and development in a variety of vocations. For two decades, Cuyahoga Community College’s (Tri-C) Corporate College has been a leader when it comes to offering professional training and development to individuals in a variety of vocations. As Greater Cleveland recovers from COVID-19, Suzanne...
