Oklahoma Election Day Laws To Know Before Casting Your Ballot

As Oklahomans prepare to head to the polls, the Tulsa County Election Board wants to remind voters of some Election Day laws.

Gwen Freeman, the Tulsa County Election Board Secretary, says voters need to use caution when taking photos with their ballot.

According to freeman, while photographing or taking a selfie with a marked ballot is legal, voters may not share the image through social media or by any other means while in the election enclosure. Voters must wait until after they leave their polling place to share or distribute any images taken.

Freeman says the improper use of a photo could result in a violation of the law. Freeman also warned that voters are not allowed to use any images taken to coerce, influence or intimidate other voters.

Those heading to the polls should also note that it is illegal for voters to share the details of how they voted while in the election enclosure. Voters are also prohibited from removing their ballot from their polling place.

Freeman, says voters should be aware that they could face consequences for violating the law.

"While some offense may seem minor, unlawful activity on Election Day constitutes a serious crime and could result in a misdemeanor or in some cases, a felony conviction," said Freeman. "We want all voters to be aware of their actions and be respectful of the rights of others.

Freeman also warned that Electioneering is prohibited within 300 feet of any ballot box, meaning that voters are not allowed to participate in activities relating to an election campaign such as "wearing or bringing visible campaign-related paraphernalia" into the election enclosure.

According to Freeman, no one except election officials and voters waiting to cast their ballots are allowed within 50 feet of any ballot box on election day. Voters are also warned that consuming alcohol is prohibited within one half-mile of a polling place on Election Day.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.