AFP

Blinken asks Egypt for rights progress before climate meet

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Thursday for Egypt to free political prisoners as leaders prepare to visit for the global climate summit. Rights groups estimate that some 60,000 political prisoners are behind bars in Egypt, which starting next week will welcome more than 90 world leaders including President Joe Biden for COP27.
petapixel.com

Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution

Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
IFLScience

Shrine With Never-Before-Seen Ritual Discovered In Egyptian Temple

Archaeologists have discovered a shrine in a temple in Egypt that describes a ritual never seen before. It comes from the religious complex of the ancient seaport of Berenike, a city that dates back to the third century BCE. The complex itself is a lot more modern having been built over 700 years later, during the decline and final century of the Western Roman Empire.
WHIO Dayton

Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah...
TheDailyBeast

This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It

Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
CNN

Protester recounts brutal torture at hands of Iranian government

Stalked, tortured, disappeared. Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again as protests continue across the country. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh speaks to a protester who has endured such torture at hands of the Iranian government. CNN is not identifying the protesters in this report because of safety concerns.
The Guardian

South Africa’s first new Zulu king in 51 years crowned in Durban

Tens of thousands of people gathered at a football stadium in Durban on Saturday to celebrate the coronation of South Africa’s Zulu king. President Cyril Ramaphosa was to hand over the certificate to formally recognise the 48-year-old new ruler of the country’s richest and most influential traditional monarchy.
The Independent

Iran protests - latest: Supreme leader vows to retaliate after pilgrims massacre

Iran’s supreme leader has vowed to retaliate after a massacre of Shi’ite pilgrims, an attack claimed by Islamic State that threatens to inflame tensions amid widespread anti-government protests.Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants “will surely be punished” and called on Iranians to unite.“We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents,” he said, a day after the attack killed 15 people.Khamenei’s call for unity appeared to be directed at mostly government loyalists and not protesters, whose nearly-six-week-old movement is seen by authorities as a threat to national security.Iran’s clerical rulers have faced...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak abandons Truss plan to move British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem OLD

Rishi Sunak has abandoned moves by his predecessor to relocate Britain’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Downing Street has disclosed.Liz Truss, when she was prime minister, ordered a review into whether the UK should follow the Trump administration in moving its embassy from Tel Aviv.She told her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was considering the switch.However, a No 10 spokeswoman told reporters on Thursday: "It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy."The move was welcomed by Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian mission ambassador to Britain, who said: “We would like to thank the UK...

