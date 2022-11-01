ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitstaunton.com

Top Ten Comfort Foods in Staunton

The days are getting shorter, and you don’t need to worry about swimsuit season for months and months. Make up for the fading sunlight and the uncertainty of daily life with the feel-good serotonin you get from eating really good comfort food. Staunton restaurants are serving filling breakfasts, homemade goodness, cheesy delights, warming soup, and much more. While tastes in feel-good food may differ, Staunton has something to comfort every taste.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton’s LGBTQ community apprehensive about local candidates

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, and topics affecting Staunton’s queer community have been on the table for discussion. Erika and Jordan Zipser of Staunton have three children in Staunton Schools. They are also part of the Queen City’s queer community. Both are queer, and Jordan identifies as transgender...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Veterans Day Parade in Staunton happening Nov. 5

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s Veterans Day Parade is back after two years and Staunton’s Rotary Club says the turnout anticipation is high. “Everyone lines Beverly Street, there will be hundreds of people lined up cheering on all of our veterans,” Veterans Day Parade Chair Frank Strassler said.
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book

As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley. Friendly City Safe Space will host a launch party for “Out in the Valley” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO. The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role. Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Farm Credit of the Virginias awards $100,000 in grants through charitable contributions fund

Farm Credit of the Virginias, a lending cooperative that serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, announced the association has awarded $100,000 in grants to eligible charitable organizations through the newly established Farm Credit of the Virginias’ charitable contributions fund. In Augusta County, three organizations were awarded funding: Ride...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

Greene County coven marks its first Samhain

Long before anyone donned a costume or carved a pumpkin for Halloween, this time of year was known to the ancient Celts as Samhain, and there are some who still observe that holiday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. In the small community of Dyke in Greene County, a new religious...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
SPERRYVILLE, VA
WHSV

Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

VDEM announces grant funding for projects across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville and Orange County are among the localities getting funding for emergency preparedness and security programs. The grants are coming from the Homeland Security Grant Program and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, both of which are administered by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. According...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

HPD seeking information about alleged puppy abduction

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) a puppy was taken from the Puppy City LLC in the Kroger Shopping Center last Friday. According to a Facebook post by the HPD, a woman allegedly took the puppy from its enclosure, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
HARRISONBURG, VA
C-Ville Weekly

In brief: Local publisher allegedly killed by girlfriend

Matthew Sean Farrell, a local publisher, writer, and connoisseur of the arts, was killed on October 25. His girlfriend was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Photo: Rich Tarbell. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Harrisonburg Police investigating Oct. 28 puppy theft from Puppy City

Harrisonburg Police are searching for leads in the theft of a puppy from Puppy City in the Kroger Shopping Center reported on Friday, Oct. 28. According to police, a woman took a puppy from its enclosure around 8 p.m. last Friday, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy