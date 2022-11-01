Read full article on original website
visitstaunton.com
Top Ten Comfort Foods in Staunton
The days are getting shorter, and you don’t need to worry about swimsuit season for months and months. Make up for the fading sunlight and the uncertainty of daily life with the feel-good serotonin you get from eating really good comfort food. Staunton restaurants are serving filling breakfasts, homemade goodness, cheesy delights, warming soup, and much more. While tastes in feel-good food may differ, Staunton has something to comfort every taste.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton’s LGBTQ community apprehensive about local candidates
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, and topics affecting Staunton’s queer community have been on the table for discussion. Erika and Jordan Zipser of Staunton have three children in Staunton Schools. They are also part of the Queen City’s queer community. Both are queer, and Jordan identifies as transgender...
WHSV
Veterans Day Parade in Staunton happening Nov. 5
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s Veterans Day Parade is back after two years and Staunton’s Rotary Club says the turnout anticipation is high. “Everyone lines Beverly Street, there will be hundreds of people lined up cheering on all of our veterans,” Veterans Day Parade Chair Frank Strassler said.
Page County family turns Halloween into hope
LURAY, Va. — Halloween is all about the tricks or treats, costumes and candy, frights and fun. However, one Luray family is also using the holiday to serve as a beacon of hope for children fighting for their lives at St. Jude Research Hospital.
NBC 29 News
Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
WHSV
HLLA hosts trunk or treat to allow kids to experience Halloween together
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday is the day kids can be whoever they want to be but the fun has already begun for many. Trunk or treats happened throughout the Valley this weekend. Sunday afternoon, the Harrisonburg Little League Association hosted a trunk or treat event at Purcell Park. Organizers...
Augusta Free Press
From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book
As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley. Friendly City Safe Space will host a launch party for “Out in the Valley” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg.
NBC 29 News
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO. The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role. Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role...
Augusta Free Press
Farm Credit of the Virginias awards $100,000 in grants through charitable contributions fund
Farm Credit of the Virginias, a lending cooperative that serves Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, announced the association has awarded $100,000 in grants to eligible charitable organizations through the newly established Farm Credit of the Virginias’ charitable contributions fund. In Augusta County, three organizations were awarded funding: Ride...
wmra.org
Greene County coven marks its first Samhain
Long before anyone donned a costume or carved a pumpkin for Halloween, this time of year was known to the ancient Celts as Samhain, and there are some who still observe that holiday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. In the small community of Dyke in Greene County, a new religious...
Augusta Free Press
Financial relief of up to $3k available to households in Charlottesville, Albemarle
The City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the United Way of Greater Charlottesville have teamed up to provide financial relief to community members who are experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be screened for eligibility, residents may call the Community Resource Hotline at (833) 524-2904. The Spanish...
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
WHSV
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Courthouse: The $80 million (or $104 million) question
Augusta County voters are being asked this year what they want to do about the county courthouse, with their two options both involving gobs of money: $80 million for a new courthouse in Verona, $104 million for a new courthouse in Downtown Staunton. Neither of the above is not an...
cbs19news
VDEM announces grant funding for projects across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville and Orange County are among the localities getting funding for emergency preparedness and security programs. The grants are coming from the Homeland Security Grant Program and the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, both of which are administered by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. According...
Augusta Free Press
The Charlottesville Reading Series to feature poets, novelist on Nov. 18
The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop. The event will feature readings by poet Steve Bellin-Oka, novelist Alexis Schaitkin and poet Charlotte Matthews. The event will be free to attend and open to the public. Bellin-Oka’s first...
WHSV
HPD seeking information about alleged puppy abduction
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) a puppy was taken from the Puppy City LLC in the Kroger Shopping Center last Friday. According to a Facebook post by the HPD, a woman allegedly took the puppy from its enclosure, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: Local publisher allegedly killed by girlfriend
Matthew Sean Farrell, a local publisher, writer, and connoisseur of the arts, was killed on October 25. His girlfriend was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Photo: Rich Tarbell. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg Police investigating Oct. 28 puppy theft from Puppy City
Harrisonburg Police are searching for leads in the theft of a puppy from Puppy City in the Kroger Shopping Center reported on Friday, Oct. 28. According to police, a woman took a puppy from its enclosure around 8 p.m. last Friday, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
