Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women
"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."
Robert Kraft, wife Dana Blumberg get chummy with LA mayoral candidate at Craig’s
Newlyweds Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg had a side of California politics with their meal at Craig’s in LA on Thursday night. The couple was spotted “looking cute” on a date night, when mayoral candidate Rick Caruso entered the room. We’re told Kraft and Caruso were quite chummy. “He and Bob were very chatty,” a spy told Page Six. Caruso also “worked the room” at the jam-packed restaurant by schmoozing with Kraft, Frank Stallone and Hollywood producer Brian Grazer ahead of the election on Tuesday. Sources told us, “Everyone was coming up to him and telling him he has their vote!”...
Mimi Parker Dies: Drummer And Vocalist For Slowcore Band Low Was 55
Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist for the slowcore band Low, died Saturday from ovarian cancer. She was 55 and her death was confirmed on the band’s official Twitter page. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read the post. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker and husband Alan Sparhawk formed Low in 1993, supervising a rotating cast of musicians. Their debut...
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
