Belle Isle Conservatory to close for renovations

(CBS DETROIT) - The Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory at Belle Isle Park in Detroit is set to close for a $10 million renovation, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

The Belle Isle Conservatory Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Crews will close the conservatory so they can upgrade the upper 60 feet of the 80-foot-tall dome.

They will inspect the original steel trusses to see if any need to be repaired or replaced, remove the lead-based paint in the upper 60 feet, reglaze the upper area, and update the ventilation system, according to Michigan DNR officials.

"Major renovations are needed to stabilize the building to keep the conservatory open for the next century," said Amanda Treadwell, urban field planner for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. "Although construction will temporarily close this popular attraction, the scope of work is critical to the structural integrity of the dome, public safety and improved conditions for the plant collection."

Belle Isle dome Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Officials say the conservatory will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 13, before closing on Nov. 14.

It is scheduled to reopen in May 2024.

All other Belle Isle attractions will be open during this closure.