VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit and artist are teaming up to bring new art to a historic park. Virginia Beach’s Seatack community has been around for more than 200 years. Its community park has seen a lot of changes in that time. Now, with a fresh coat of paint on the basketball court, community members want to welcome you to their park.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO