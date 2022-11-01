Read full article on original website
whro.org
The pandemic changed the housing market in Virginia Beach. A study will show leaders exactly how.
This story is part of a series about housing affordability in Hampton Roads produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. Virginia Beach will spend $100,000 on an updated housing study to learn about market conditions, home prices, and housing availability. “So many things have changed in light...
Va. Beach Historic 1760s Home Becomes Veterinary Clinic
Virginia’s carefully-preserved colonial history means that there is a surprising number of circa-1700s homes that still exist, full of architectural details and original wood floors. But we’ve never heard of one operating as a modern veterinary clinic. In Virginia Beach, that’s about to change. Come next year, the...
13newsnow.com
Locals react to 'Something in the Water' returning to Virginia Beach in 2023
The festival is set for April 28-30, 2023. Passes will go on sale at noon on November 5.
Buckroe Beach in Hampton closed amid replenishment project
The beach's boardwalk got a facelift in 2021, and now the beach itself gets a refresh. The beach replenishment will add sand will add to the beach from Pilot Avenue in the north down to Point Comfort Avenue. The last time Buckroe Beach got a replenishment was in 2004.
nomadlawyer.org
Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach man's hard loss inspires fresh start
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Melvin Carter, Jr. made a major change following a major tragedy. "Back on December the 18th of last year, my father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Carter said. "He didn't know that he was sick. We didn't know that he was sick. It's like it...
It's back: Pharrell Williams announces 'Something in the Water' will return to Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — Something in the Water is back in Hampton Roads!. On the second day of his Mighty Dream business forum in Downtown Norfolk, Grammy-award-winning artist Pharrell Williams announced that his "Something in the Water" music festival will return to Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Councilmember...
WAVY News 10
Emergency water main repair on North Witchduck Rd. in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Part of North Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach will close Wednesday evening for an emergency water main repair. The outside lane of northbound North Witchduck Road will be closed between Weaver Drive and Lavender Lane beginning at 6 p.m. Residents in the area will...
WAVY News 10
‘Welcome to our park’: Local nonprofit and artist beautify historic community park
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit and artist are teaming up to bring new art to a historic park. Virginia Beach’s Seatack community has been around for more than 200 years. Its community park has seen a lot of changes in that time. Now, with a fresh coat of paint on the basketball court, community members want to welcome you to their park.
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
Trying to book a hotel room in Virginia Beach for the 2023 Something in the Water festival? You might not want to wait too late, as some hotels are already showing they're booked.
Donovon Lynch family urges Virginia Beach to 'do the right thing' with return of Something In The Water
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A statement from Wayne Lynch, the family of Donovon Lynch and former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax urges Virginia Beach city leaders to use the return of Something In The Water as an opportunity to remove "toxic energy." That was the phrase coined by Beach native...
13newsnow.com
Fire in Newport News displaces 5 people, 1 pet
Nobody was hurt in the fire. The department wants to remind everyone to have working smoke alarms and a home escape plan, for your safety.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 4-6
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
WAVY News 10
Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
'We are not going to lose a generation' | Governor Youngkin announces new tutoring program
NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the "catastrophic learning loss" in Virginia by announcing a new tutoring partnership meant to bolster students' declining reading and math scores. "We cannot wait, not even a single minute," said Youngkin. "Our children cannot afford it anymore." This partnership falls on the...
SNJB offers E-ZPass free toll weekend to celebrate 10th anniversary
According to a press release, the toll-free weekend will take place Nov. 5th and 6th and extends to two-axle vehicles with valid E-ZPass accounts.
Scotty Quixx files $2M lawsuit against Norfolk after being forced to close
The owners of Scotty Quixx as well as the bar and restaurant's landlord is suing the City of Norfolk, demanding their business be allowed to operate again and be awarded up to $2 million in damages.
Virginia Business
Pharrell urges Norfolk to speed up Military Circle development
'Gatekeepers' delaying Wellness Circle project, he says. During a news conference before his three-day Mighty Dream forum kicked off Tuesday, music superstar Pharrell Williams said he is waiting for Norfolk to officially approve his development team’s Wellness Circle project at Military Circle Mall, noting, “I’ve been told many times that we won it. … You have to ask the city. The ball’s in their court.”
WAVY News 10
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree coming to Manteo, Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Christmas tree that will eventually light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will first make stops in Manteo and Suffolk before heading to Washington, D.C. The tree, which comes this year from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina, will make...
Police investigate string of thefts at Salvation Army stores across Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Leaders with Salvation Army said they are out thousands of dollars in cash, toys and equipment. “Hopefully we can identify that individual and it’s a less risk, not only to the Salvation Army but to our community as well," said Salvation Army Major Donald Dohmann, of Hampton Roads.
