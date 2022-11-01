ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

nomadlawyer.org

Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Welcome to our park’: Local nonprofit and artist beautify historic community park

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit and artist are teaming up to bring new art to a historic park. Virginia Beach’s Seatack community has been around for more than 200 years. Its community park has seen a lot of changes in that time. Now, with a fresh coat of paint on the basketball court, community members want to welcome you to their park.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginia Business

Pharrell urges Norfolk to speed up Military Circle development

'Gatekeepers' delaying Wellness Circle project, he says. During a news conference before his three-day Mighty Dream forum kicked off Tuesday, music superstar Pharrell Williams said he is waiting for Norfolk to officially approve his development team’s Wellness Circle project at Military Circle Mall, noting, “I’ve been told many times that we won it. … You have to ask the city. The ball’s in their court.”
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

U.S. Capitol Christmas tree coming to Manteo, Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Christmas tree that will eventually light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will first make stops in Manteo and Suffolk before heading to Washington, D.C. The tree, which comes this year from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina, will make...
SUFFOLK, VA

