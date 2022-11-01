Providence, RI – Tonight, city councilors passed on a vote of 11 to 2 (with one councilor abstaining and one absent) a 30-year tax stabilization agreement (TSA) ordinance between the city and High Rock Westminster Street LLC, the owner of 111 Westminster Street (also known as the Superman building). Councilors also approved on a vote of 13 to 1 final passage of a 20-year tax stabilization agreement ordinance for 203 Westminster Street (the old Providence Journal building and Kresge’s department store next to city hall). “Hive Life” will encompass some 124 apartments.

