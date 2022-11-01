ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
WASHINGTON, DC
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Roast On The River

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 8th annual Roast On The River, hosted by Daniel’s Grace Foundation, is Sunday at Steinhilber’s Restaurant. Founder Jodi Moore joined us in the kitchen with a preview of this great event. Jodi also made her amazing bread pudding, which is one of the many great dishes that will be served at the event.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Norfolk woman found safe in Portsmouth

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Norfolk woman. 43-year-old Latoya R. Clinkscales was last seen on October 30 in Portsmouth, according to police. Clinkscales is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs 95 pounds. She has black hair and...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Preliminary hearing for Malachi Elliott postponed

The preliminary hearing for a teen accused of driving his car at Portsmouth police officers has been postponed until Nov. 21. Malachi Elliott, now 19, was supposed to have his hearing in Norfolk on Thursday. One of the officers who was slated to testify is traveling out of state, and couldn't make it to court.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy