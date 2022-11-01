Read full article on original website
Residents excited with Mighty Dream Forum, SITW return
Hundreds filled Downtown Norfolk Wednesday for a block party during Pharrell Williams's Mighty Dream Forum. Many celebrated Hampton Roads and are excited for the area's future.
Pharrell says SOMETHING IN THE WATER is returning to Virginia Beach
The music festival will be held on April 28-30, 2023, and tickets will go on sale Saturday, Nov. 5 at noon.
Something in the Water coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023 despite Pharrell Williams’ displeasure with town’s recent action to nightclubs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water music and culture festival is coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023. Williams, a Virginia Beach native, announced the festival’s much-anticipated return on the second day of his Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk. Something in the...
How do you pronounce 'Norfolk'? Pharrell teaches comedian Hannibal Buress
NORFOLK, Va. — If you're from here, you know. It's Nor-fuk. Not Nor-folk. And at his Mighty Dream Forum on Tuesday, Pharrell Williams didn't hesitate to make sure fellow hosts of "OTHERtone Podcast Live" were in the know. "We say 'Nor-fuk,' and when I stay away too long and...
Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum kicks off in Norfolk
The 3-day series of events in Downtown Norfolk kicked off Tuesday inside a large tent constructed in the green space adjacent to McArthur Center mall.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 4-6
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
Donovon Lynch family urges Virginia Beach to 'do the right thing' with return of Something In The Water
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A statement from Wayne Lynch, the family of Donovon Lynch and former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax urges Virginia Beach city leaders to use the return of Something In The Water as an opportunity to remove "toxic energy." That was the phrase coined by Beach native...
In The Kitchen: Roast On The River
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 8th annual Roast On The River, hosted by Daniel’s Grace Foundation, is Sunday at Steinhilber’s Restaurant. Founder Jodi Moore joined us in the kitchen with a preview of this great event. Jodi also made her amazing bread pudding, which is one of the many great dishes that will be served at the event.
It's the last day of the Mighty Dream Forum. Here's what's happening in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, Va. — The third and final day of Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum in downtown Norfolk put a focus on the importance of innovation and creativity. Attendees were set to attend discussion panels that focused on how to nurture ideas, how to promote inclusivity and how to encourage philanthropy in education.
Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach man's hard loss inspires fresh start
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Melvin Carter, Jr. made a major change following a major tragedy. "Back on December the 18th of last year, my father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Carter said. "He didn't know that he was sick. We didn't know that he was sick. It's like it...
Missing Norfolk woman found safe in Portsmouth
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Norfolk woman. 43-year-old Latoya R. Clinkscales was last seen on October 30 in Portsmouth, according to police. Clinkscales is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs 95 pounds. She has black hair and...
'We are not going to lose a generation' | Governor Youngkin announces new tutoring program
NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the "catastrophic learning loss" in Virginia by announcing a new tutoring partnership meant to bolster students' declining reading and math scores. "We cannot wait, not even a single minute," said Youngkin. "Our children cannot afford it anymore." This partnership falls on the...
Virginia Beach City Council members surprised by Something in the Water tickets going on sale
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach native and Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams announced Something in the Water's return to the 757 during his Mighty Dream Forum on Wednesday. Festival organizers already set a date for the last weekend of April and even scheduled a time for tickets to...
Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival returns to Greenbrier area
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Get ready to shuck your heart out! You can celebrate a fall tradition for many with the upcoming Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival. Held annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, which is November 19 this year, you can enjoy the all-you-can-eat and drink event at the Historic Greenbrier Farms from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
Preliminary hearing for Malachi Elliott postponed
The preliminary hearing for a teen accused of driving his car at Portsmouth police officers has been postponed until Nov. 21. Malachi Elliott, now 19, was supposed to have his hearing in Norfolk on Thursday. One of the officers who was slated to testify is traveling out of state, and couldn't make it to court.
Father of slain Norfolk journalist Sierra Jenkins works to honor her legacy
Sierra Jenkin's father, Maurice Jenkins said there's not a day that goes by that he doesn't think about his daughter.
Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown
According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, as a safety precaution residents are asked to now approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason.
