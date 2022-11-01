ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon, MO

myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 30

Hanford G. Wrenfrow, 57, of High Ridge was seriously injured this morning, Nov. 2, in a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:15 a.m., Wrenfrow was riding a 2015 Harley-Davidson east on the highway and struck...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Four De Sotoans hurt in crash on Hwy. 21

Four young adults from De Soto were injured Sunday, Oct. 30, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:28 p.m., Vincent C. Gomez, 23, of De Soto was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado north on...
DE SOTO, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills woman, 37 year old Jamie L. Pruett, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon at 3:10. According to Highway Patrol reports the accident took place as a car driven by 23 year old Cameron M. Nunn, of Park Hills, was going too fast for road conditions as it was headed west on Route K at Clay Street. It began to skid counterclockwise and crashed into a car driven east by Pruett. Pruett, and a passenger in Nunn's car, 23 year old Cierra T. Connell of Bonne Terre, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. Pruett was wearing her seat belt as the wreck took place while Connell and Nunn were not.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man killed in crash that shut down all lanes on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was pronounced dead at SLU Hospital after a major crash that shut down I-70 on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on westbound 1-70 at Adelaide. The accident involved two vehicles. Four children are reported to also be involved in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pedestrian struck near House Springs, driver flees

An Imperial man was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking north on Hillsboro House Springs Road south of Tower Road on Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Eric Fitzgerald was struck by the vehicle that fled the scene at around 7 o’clock that evening. Fitzgerald was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.
IMPERIAL, MO
houstonherald.com

Three injured in crash when Licking truck loses part of its load

Three persons were injured Sunday when a truck driven by a Licking teen lost part of its load on Highway 119 just south of Highway 32, which sparked a three-vehicle accident in Dent County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said a northbound 2004 Dodge 2500 driven by the...
DENT COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man killed in rollover accident north of O’Fallon, Mo.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A 64-year-old man was killed in a rollover accident that happened in St. Charles County early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Steven Woods, of Winfield, Mo., was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 79 near Riverdale Park Drive when the car went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
O'FALLON, MO
KMOV

Man found shot to death in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was found shot to death in north St. Louis Thursday morning. At approximately 8 a.m., the man was found shot in the head at St. Louis Avenue and Hamilton, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Iron County, Mo. man accused of threatening to shoot school bus

Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found to be non-compliant on Halloween. Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. The early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. Mo. hunters check nearly 2K birds during fall firearm turkey season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missouri hunters bagged nearly...
IRON COUNTY, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Crawford County Unemployment Stood At 3.2% In August

Crawford County’s unemployment rate stood at 3.2% in August, unchanged from July. There were 36 initial claims, which was the lowest since August 2019. Unemployment has gone up since falling to 2.5% in June. The rate has bounced all over throughout the year. It was 4.4% in January before...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Accident closes westbound Highway 370 near 141 early Sunday morning

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound Highway 370 were closed near Highway 141 due to an accident early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic was backed up as a result. All lanes re-opened just before 7:30 a.m. Other information was not immediately known.
BRIDGETON, MO

