High Ridge man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 30
Hanford G. Wrenfrow, 57, of High Ridge was seriously injured this morning, Nov. 2, in a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:15 a.m., Wrenfrow was riding a 2015 Harley-Davidson east on the highway and struck...
Police investigating fatal two-car crash Tuesday night
A man died in a two-car crash at around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
Four De Sotoans hurt in crash on Hwy. 21
Four young adults from De Soto were injured Sunday, Oct. 30, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:28 p.m., Vincent C. Gomez, 23, of De Soto was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado north on...
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills woman, 37 year old Jamie L. Pruett, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon at 3:10. According to Highway Patrol reports the accident took place as a car driven by 23 year old Cameron M. Nunn, of Park Hills, was going too fast for road conditions as it was headed west on Route K at Clay Street. It began to skid counterclockwise and crashed into a car driven east by Pruett. Pruett, and a passenger in Nunn's car, 23 year old Cierra T. Connell of Bonne Terre, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. Pruett was wearing her seat belt as the wreck took place while Connell and Nunn were not.
5 children hurt in crash on westbound I-70 at Adelaide Avenue
ST. LOUIS — Five children were hurt in a crash at Interstate 70 and Adelaide Avenue Tuesday night. The St. Louis Fire Department said five pediatric patients were taken to St. Louis hospitals. One had serious injuries. Four had non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were described as "pediatric patients," or...
Man killed in crash that shut down all lanes on I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was pronounced dead at SLU Hospital after a major crash that shut down I-70 on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on westbound 1-70 at Adelaide. The accident involved two vehicles. Four children are reported to also be involved in the...
Williamsville residents mourn loss of century-old general store
Mo. school bus driver called hero after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot bus. A school bus driver in Iron County, Mo. is being called a hero after reporting a man at a bus stop with a gun who allegedly threatened to shoot the bus.
UPDATE: AMBER ALERT for 10 month old cancelled
Johnson left the hospital and refused to bring Simiya back to the hospital. Children’s hospital reports the child is in immenent threat of death if medical intervention is not received.
Pedestrian struck near House Springs, driver flees
An Imperial man was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking north on Hillsboro House Springs Road south of Tower Road on Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Eric Fitzgerald was struck by the vehicle that fled the scene at around 7 o’clock that evening. Fitzgerald was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.
Three injured in crash when Licking truck loses part of its load
Three persons were injured Sunday when a truck driven by a Licking teen lost part of its load on Highway 119 just south of Highway 32, which sparked a three-vehicle accident in Dent County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said a northbound 2004 Dodge 2500 driven by the...
Man killed in rollover accident north of O’Fallon, Mo.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A 64-year-old man was killed in a rollover accident that happened in St. Charles County early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Steven Woods, of Winfield, Mo., was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 79 near Riverdale Park Drive when the car went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
Highway Patrol searching for paraglider who crashed into Missouri River Wednesday
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is searching for a man who went missing while paragliding over the Missouri River. MSHP said witnesses saw Kenny Loudermilk crash into the Missouri River near the Route 47 bridge in Washington, Missouri, while paragliding on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Loudermilk...
Man found shot to death in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was found shot to death in north St. Louis Thursday morning. At approximately 8 a.m., the man was found shot in the head at St. Louis Avenue and Hamilton, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives and a...
Save-A-Lot in north St. Louis burglarized again
Police say thieves broke into a Save-A-Lot grocery store around 3:00 a.m. Thursday.
Iron County, Mo. man accused of threatening to shoot school bus
Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found to be non-compliant on Halloween. Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. The early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. Mo. hunters check nearly 2K birds during fall firearm turkey season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missouri hunters bagged nearly...
Deputies looking into case of stolen tools and motorcycle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A number of tools was stolen from a residence in the 700 block of Lakeview Ridge Drive in the Fenton area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident occurred sometime during the overnight hours on October 22nd. My MO Info · KJ102822E.WAV. In...
Man arrested for shooting after hours-long standoff with police
After an eight-hour standoff, police arrested a man accused of shooting his neighbor Wednesday in south St. Louis.
Shooting leads to standoff in south St. Louis
Police are involved in an hours-long standoff with a man accused of shooting a woman Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.
Crawford County Unemployment Stood At 3.2% In August
Crawford County’s unemployment rate stood at 3.2% in August, unchanged from July. There were 36 initial claims, which was the lowest since August 2019. Unemployment has gone up since falling to 2.5% in June. The rate has bounced all over throughout the year. It was 4.4% in January before...
Accident closes westbound Highway 370 near 141 early Sunday morning
BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound Highway 370 were closed near Highway 141 due to an accident early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic was backed up as a result. All lanes re-opened just before 7:30 a.m. Other information was not immediately known.
