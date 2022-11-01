ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

UConn football announces finalized 2023 schedule, extension of UMass series through 2027

By Kyle Maher / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

The UConn football team’s 2023 schedule will feature five games against opponents from this season and a marquee matchup on the road against a Southeastern Conference powerhouse.

The Huskies’ slate, which was released by the school on Monday, begins with a game against Duke University at on Sept. 2 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.

UConn will then travel to Georgia State University—the program that landed transfer Steven Krajewski, the Huskies’ starting quarterback in 2021—on Sept. 9.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Craft, Tolland wrap up CCC East title

The Tolland High girls soccer team spends most of its season playing against larger schools — including five of its seven opponents in the CCC East. The bigger they are, the harder they fall, apparently. Cali-Dean Craft netted a hat trick Tuesday with her third goal breaking a tie...
TOLLAND, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale-Harvard tickets sell out after accidental early release

Just before noon on Tuesday, rumors began circulating that a link to buy undergraduate student tickets for the Yale–Harvard Game on Nov. 19 had been released. Students scrambling to the site were met with a variety of error messages as the website failed to load for many. Eventually, some lucky students were able to purchase a ticket after reloading multiple windows on phones, laptops, iPads and other devices.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

RHAM advances to CCC semis

A year ago the RHAM High girls volleyball team lost to Simsbury in the quarterfinals of the CCC tournament. The Raptors did get payback by sweeping the Trojans in the Class L state tournament final. Their opportunity to get even in CCC play comes today. Lani Fecho had 19 kills,...
HEBRON, CT
Journal Inquirer

EC flying high entering postseason

MANCHESTER — Kaitlyn Nyberg and her teammates on the East Catholic High girls soccer team are used to their final regular season game signaling a long wait to play again. Following the Eagles’ 2-0 win over CCC East foe South Windsor Tuesday, the wait to play again began once more.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

CT will conduct formal inquiry into Killingly school board

The Connecticut Board of Education on Wednesday voted unanimously to open an official inquiry into the Killingly school board, a rare move that could lead to the state compelling the town to provide mental health services for its students. The inquiry stems from a 10-4b complaint filed by Killingly residents...
KILLINGLY, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
UC Daily Campus

UConn Hartford passes resolution for Arctic Refuge protection

Last week, the Undergraduate Student Government of the University of Connecticut’s Hartford campus passed a resolution to support the protection of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The Arctic Refuge is “an undeveloped area in Northeast Alaska” with up to 45 species of land and marine mammals, according to a...
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

From Instagram to TikTok, CT food reviewer David Milton goes viral

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Born and raised in Hartford, David Milton went from taking food pictures for fun on Instagram to going viral on TikTok. Milton would post pictures and videos of his food on social media and his followers would ask him, “Where can I get this at?”
CONNECTICUT STATE
cityofwesthaven.com

7-Eleven opens New England’s 1st restaurant complex in city

PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi, center, cuts the ribbon to mark the grand opening of New England’s first 7-Eleven restaurant complex at 480 Sawmill Road in West Haven on Thursday, Oct. 27. With Rossi are, from left, city Planning and Zoning Commissioner Steven R. Mullins, developer Jed Hayes, 7-Eleven Area Leader Vipin Sachdeva, Store Leader Keith Callahan, Restaurant Leader Dawn Maclulo, Executive Assistant to the Mayor Louis P. Esposito Jr., state Rep. Treneé McGee, Councilman Gary Donovan, city Economic Development Commission Chairwoman Christine Gallo and Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor. The 5,635-square-foot complex has a gas station and two counter-service restaurants. (Contributed Photo/Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce)
WEST HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

These CT restaurants and caterers will make your Thanksgiving dinner

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let the experts do the work for Thanksgiving. These Connecticut restaurants and caterers will roast your turkey, bake your pies and serve you cocktails, so you can relax and enjoy family time. Artisan Restaurant in Southport hosts a three-course...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

What to Know About Flu Season in Connecticut This Year

As respiratory illnesses continue to rise, doctors are also seeing an increase in influenza cases for this time of year. “There are definitely probably a little more earlier than we are normally used to, but that was to be expected,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Class-action retirement lawsuit against Yale goes to trial

Yale must appear in court to face charges over the mismanagement of employee retirement funds, United States District Court Judge Alvin W. Thompson ruled last Friday. The class action suit, Vellali et al. v. Yale University et al., represents more than 20,000 employees who claim Yale breached its fiduciary duty by failing to adequately oversee its 403(b) retirement plan, costing employees millions. Factual claims about Yale’s record-keeping fees and investment oversight remain unresolved, Thompson’s ruling declares, meaning that the plaintiffs will be seeing Yale in court.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder

A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. DEFENDANT: Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, formerly of East Windsor. CONVICTION: Premeditated murder with a firearm. POSSIBLE SENTENCE: Life in prison. The 12-member jury in U.S....
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
331
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy