UConn football announces finalized 2023 schedule, extension of UMass series through 2027

The UConn football team’s 2023 schedule will feature five games against opponents from this season and a marquee matchup on the road against a Southeastern Conference powerhouse.

The Huskies’ slate, which was released by the school on Monday, begins with a game against Duke University at on Sept. 2 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.

UConn will then travel to Georgia State University—the program that landed transfer Steven Krajewski, the Huskies’ starting quarterback in 2021—on Sept. 9.