The hip-hop world has been rocked by the news of Migos member Takeoff’s death. Celebrities took to social media on Tuesday to pay their respects to the late “Bad and Boujee” rapper after he was shot to death at age 28 at a Houston bowling alley. Rapper Desiigner had one of the more emotional responses, breaking down during an Instagram Live and proclaiming that he is quitting music over the horrific incident. “I’m done, I’m done, I’m done. I can’t live like this no more,” the “Panda” performer said through tears before posting a slide on his Instagram Story that read, “I’m done...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO